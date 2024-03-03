Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nu Holdings: Remains My Number One Pick

Mar. 03, 2024 9:00 PM ETNu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock4 Comments
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
2.06K Followers

Summary

  • Nu Holdings reported earnings that exceeded expectations, showcasing its exceptional growth and efficiency as a digital-only bank.
  • The company has a strong presence in Latin America, disrupting the region's banking industry with its convenient and high-quality services.
  • Nu's customer base continues to grow rapidly, with a consistent improvement in monetization and a focus on expanding into new geographies and launching new products.
  • Consensus estimates for 2024 are too low, and even based on those, Nu remains significantly undervalued.

Man hand holding a purple credit card on a yellow background

Agustin Vai

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), probably the fastest-growing bank in the world, reported earnings that beat expectations.

As my top pick for 2024, Nu has so far delivered even more than I could expect, with a 37% return since December.

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
2.06K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

h
higgdog
Yesterday, 10:07 PM
Comments (73)
This was Tim Seymour's pick on Fast Money a few months ago when it was trading around $7/share
psgros profile picture
psgros
Yesterday, 9:44 PM
Comments (459)
I nibbled on your first article and been adding every since.
I will double it tomorrow
s
skehoe
Yesterday, 9:23 PM
Comments (108)
Thank you. Your first article caused me to buy. I’m impressed that the cost of acquiring a new customer is only about $7 and that customer is worth an estimated $140. I have never seen another company with those types of metrics.
M
Marcus Mendiola
Yesterday, 9:21 PM
Comments (83)
Well done. Yes this is an exciting opportunity as they have massive potential.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.