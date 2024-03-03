Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fabrinet: Some Encouraging Narratives, But Best Not To Chase

Mar. 03, 2024 10:25 PM ETFabrinet (FN) Stock
Summary

  • Fabrinet is a 23-year-old company that specializes in outsourced low-volume production of complex products used in industries such as optics, automotive, industrial, and medical.
  • The growing clout of the datacom segment has been instrumental in driving revenue, but the era of triple-digit YoY growth rates is unlikely to linger.
  • For a manufacturing entity, FN has an inordinate level of cash and STI on its balance sheet (35% of the asset base) which, we suggest, could be put to better use.
  • The stock looks overextended on the charts, and forward valuations look very pricey.

Company Profile

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), is a 23-year-old business that benefits from outsourced low-volume production of highly complex products such as optical communication devices, modules, sub-systems, lasers, and sensors. These products are primarily relied on by companies based in industries such as optics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

