Investors in leading low-cost lithium mining company Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) have witnessed a remarkable recovery over the past month. I informed investors that I decided to initiate my ALB exposure in December 2023. However, I also anticipated that there could be downside volatility, given its sharp recovery through December 2023. Notwithstanding my caution, I didn't expect the market to force another steep selloff, leading to a capitulation in early February 2024 before ALB bottomed out.

However, I've managed to capitalize on the capitulation, as ALB re-tested the $110 to $112 level, which saw dip-buyers return to defend vigorously. As a result, I've managed to lower my cost basis markedly, benefiting from ALB's peak pessimism. Therefore, I have not been surprised by the resurgence in buying sentiments, even though Albemarle lowered its long-term lithium carbonate equivalent or LCE growth forecast by 10%, reflecting weaker structural growth dynamics. Furthermore, Albemarle telegraphed a subdued 2024 guidance, suggesting a wide-ranging adjusted EBITDA outlook, given the significant challenges in lithium pricing. Investors also need to consider that management's guidance doesn't indicate Albemarle's forecasted lithium pricing range in 2024. Despite the cautious guidance and EV growth uncertainties, the resilience of ALB's $110 support zone and last week's surge corroborated my thesis that ALB has likely formed its long-term lows.

Leading low-cost competitor Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.'s (SQM) recent earnings release suggests the Chilean lithium producer is committed to growing its production footprint, notwithstanding the near-term uncertainties. Therefore, the resurgence in ALB has bolstered my conviction that the market has already reflected significant pessimism, as such "bad news" should have rejuvenated the lithium mining bears, inflicting more pain on holders. However, SQM's post-earnings recovery has strengthened my resolve in ALB's long-term bottom, suggesting that the lithium industry demand dynamics should have observed its cyclical lows.

In its earnings conference call in mid-February, Albemarle management highlighted that it doesn't think the lithium price levels are sustainable to meet long-term demand. Accordingly, Albemarle believes that secular growth trends underpinning its conviction should see a "projected 2.5x growth in lithium demand from 2024 to 2030." Furthermore, given Albemarle's low-cost leadership and scale predicated on its high-quality portfolio, the company is well-positioned to invest ahead of its higher-cost peers. Hence, while Albemarle has signaled its intention to temper its CapEx spending in 2024, it will continue to invest strategically. Albemarle is also confident of its ability to rationalize its operating costs and working capital requirements to the tune of $750M in cash flow. As a result, Albemarle will remain focused on operational discipline while investing to meet long-term growth opportunities.

Furthermore, the revised BloombergNEF estimates suggest a 21% growth in EV sales in 2024. While it's down markedly from 62% in 2022 and 31% in 2023, lower lithium prices could help improve the cost parity with traditional gasoline vehicles, helping the normalization phase to bottom out. In addition, Albemarle highlighted that the positive demand dynamics in China on hybrids are constructive on lithium demand, as EVs (full battery and hybrids) have continued to gain share against ICE vehicles in China.

The revised analysts' estimates suggest that Albemarle is expected to post an adjusted EBITDA of $1.21B in 2024, $1.87B in 2025, and $2.32B in 2026. As a result, if ALB's $112 long-term bottom can be sustained, we could be in a multi-year recovery phase, as the market has likely not priced in a more robust recovery. ALB's FY26 adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.4x is well below its 10Y average of 13.6x, suggesting material undervaluation. Therefore, I assessed that ALB's current valuation proffers a golden opportunity for lithium mining investors to pick their spots on a leading player to gain exposure to what could be its long-term bottom.

Is ALB Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

With ALB surging and re-testing its $140 level last week against the recent influx of bad news, I'm increasingly convinced that selling pressure on ALB has reached peak pessimism, with long-term buyers returning earnestly. While near-term uncertainties could persist, investors with a two- to three-year horizon may consider the current opportunity a gift. Secular growth opportunities in EV and energy storage should bolster the medium-term cyclical recovery in low-cost lithium mining leaders like ALB. As a result, I remain confident in my bullish thesis on ALB, urging investors to capitalize on the short-term flux to add more exposure.

Rating: Maintain Strong Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

