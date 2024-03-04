Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Albemarle: This Recovery Is Just Getting Started

Mar. 04, 2024 9:00 AM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB) StockSQM1 Comment
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Albemarle Corporation investors have experienced a remarkable recovery over the past month despite that flux of "bad news."
  • Albemarle's low-cost competitor, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, has also seen a post-earnings recovery, strengthening my thesis of a long-term cyclical bottom.
  • Albemarle management believes that long-term demand for lithium will continue to grow, and the company is well-positioned to invest strategically to meet this demand.
  • I explain why I believe the capitulation to form the long-term bottom at the $110 level is increasingly robust.
  • I've also lowered my average cost markedly as I highlight why we could be in a multi-year ALB recovery.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Chile Mines Lithium From Salt Flats Of Atacama Desert

John Moore

Investors in leading low-cost lithium mining company Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) have witnessed a remarkable recovery over the past month. I informed investors that I decided to initiate my ALB exposure in December 2023. However, I also

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
32.59K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

He identifies attractive risk/reward opportunities supported by robust price action to potentially generate alpha well above the S&P 500.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (8.22K)
Of course, I respect your analysis and conclusion here.
But I have some concerns about your Strong Buy rating. I have been extremely reluctant in this macroeconomic environment to buy any Planes, Trains, Automobiles or Miners. Miners are particularly subject to macroeconomic risks as well as geopolitical and execution risks. One should never bet on a potential reward without measuring the concomitant risk.
Then there's the declining enthusiasm for the purchase of EVs.
I think you are correct that ALB is trading at a good entry point for long term holders who believe in the electrification story. I just don't fit that investor profile.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ALB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.