Speculative valuations have once again taken the market by storm, as AI-related names continue to be chased by the market. Having been in the market for a long time, I've seen what happens when unhindered optimism turns into fear when the music eventually stops.

This phenomenon was laid out in a recent piece in the Wall Street Journal, which remarked that once a stock trend has a name, its best days are already behind it.

When market dollars are chasing one segment of stocks, that creates opportunity for value investors willing to take the other side of the bet on beaten down names that offer appealing yields.

This brings me to Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), which I last covered in October, highlighting well-positioned balance sheet and undervaluation. It appears that the market has yet to agree with me, as the stock has declined by 3% since my last piece, while the S&P 500 (SPY) has risen by 19%. Over the past 12 months, MAA has declined by 18%, as shown below.

But investing is a marathon and not a sprint, and in this article, I revisit MAA to provide key updates including its operating fundamentals and outlook, and discuss why patient investors get plenty of value in MAA at present while getting paid to wait before the market wakes up on the stock, so let's get started!

Why MAA?

Mid-America Apartment Communities is a sizable multifamily REIT that's been around for 30 years and is a member of the S&P 500 index. Unlike coastal-focused peers like AvalonBay Communities (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR), MAA is focused on property ownership in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S., which have seen their populations grow due to warmer climates and business-friendly environments and currently owns 102K apartment units.

As shown below, MAA's properties are largely located in vibrant markets such as Atlanta, Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, and Charlotte. 70% of its properties are located in large markets and the majority (89%) of its properties are rated in the A+ to B+ range.

MAA has a fairly strong track record of value creation as its focus on secondary markets gives it less competition and thereby higher investment spreads. This performance is reflected by MAA's better 5-20yr compounded total return compared to its peers, all while paying a growing dividend over the past 20 years, as shown below.

MAA saw robust growth in the 2021 to 2022 timeframe, as remote working arrangements and overall economic strength contributed to strong tenant demand for MAA's properties. This was reflected by 13.6% YoY same property revenue growth back in Q4 of 2022.

Growth has since slowed down in the last reported fourth quarter of 2023, with same property revenues growing by 2.1% YoY. MAA has also been pressured by higher expense growth (compared to revenue growth), with same-store expenses growing by 5.9% YoY, resulting in virtually flat same-store NOI growth of just 0.1% YoY during Q4.

Occupancy remains sticky, however, with it declining by just 20 basis points YoY to 95.5%. This was due to a low resident turnover ratio of 45%, driven by historically low resident move-outs associated with buying single-family homes. This is quite understandable, as mortgage rates continue to remain high at over 7%, including even in recent days.

While the slower same-store revenue and NOI growth may be discouraging, it's important to consider that it simply represents a normalization of market demand after historically high growth in the 2021-2022 timeframe, and it would be unrealistic to assume that a multifamily REIT can sustain double-digit same-property revenue growth over the long term.

At the same time, the market is pricing MAA as if it's going to see low single digit same-store revenue growth into perpetuity, which I also don't view as being a realistic scenario. The answer, I believe, is a long-term growth rate that should land somewhere in the middle, between the go-go years of 2021-2022 and slower growth in 2023.

This is supported by what management sees as inflation pressures on operating expenses being in decline. Moreover, new construction permits in MAA's core markets are in decline, due to the high cost of debt that makes borrowing money unattractive for higher leveraged players. As shown below, new construction starts in MAA's markets in the latest reported quarter represent just 0.4% of total units, the lowest level since at least 2021.

Plus, net migration to MAA's markets continues, driven by population growth and job growth that outpace that of non-MAA markets. As shown below, move-ins from Non-MAA states continue to outpace move-outs to Non-MAA states by a wide margin since 2019, with MAA's properties in Charleston, Nashville, Phoenix, and Tampa in particular seeing over 15% of its move-ins coming from non-MAA states.

MAA also has catalysts from external growth, with active developments totaling 1,970 units at a cost of $647 million and a 6.5% expected average stabilized NOI yield. In total, MAA has a development pipeline totaling $1 billion and has 6 redevelopment projects in the first half of this year that could drive the same 14% cash on cash return as what it saw in 2023.

This is supported by MAA's strong balance sheet as one of just 8 REITs with A3/A- credit ratings from Moody's and S&P. This is supported by a low net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAre ratio of 3.6x, sitting far below the 6.0x level generally considered to be safe by ratings agencies. MAA also has a low total debt to gross assets ratio of 28% and staggered debt maturities through the end of this decade and beyond, as shown below.

Importantly for income investors, MAA currently sports a healthy 4.6% dividend yield that's well covered by a 61% Core FFO payout ratio. MAA has raised its dividend annually for 13 consecutive years and has a 5-year dividend CAGR of 8.8%. As shown below, MAA's yield currently sits at one of its highest levels over the past 10 years.

Risks to MAA include slower growth in the near-term, as management expects just 0.9% same-store revenue growth this year. Should the economy see a hard landing from inflationary pressures, MAA's could see a deterioration in the metric and/or an extended period of slow to no-growth longer than anticipated. Moreover, while higher interest rates are keeping speculative build at bay, lower rates could introduce new supply and competition for MAA, thereby putting pressure on rental increases.

Considering all the above, I continue to see value in MAA at the current price of $127.63 with a forward P/FFO of 14.2, sitting below its normal P/FFO of 15.7. While I don't expect much from MAA in way of FFO/share growth this year. I see potential for MAA to return to a long-term annual FFO/share growth rate in the mid-single digit due to normalized same-property rental growth and development and redevelopment prospects. Sell side analysts who follow the company estimate 3.9% to 7.2% annual FFO/share growth in 2025-2026.

From a large peer comparison standpoint, MAA is also cheaper than Equity Residential's P/FFO of 15.7, AvalonBay's 16.4, and Essex Property Trust's (ESS) 15.4, despite having a better long-term compounded return rate higher than its peers.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, MAA continues to be a solid investment opportunity for long-term investors looking for exposure in the multifamily REIT space. While short-term pressures and slower growth have resulted in a lower valuation, the company's stable performance, very healthy balance sheet, and dividend yield make it an attractive option for patient investors. Long-term, I would expect for MAA to return to a higher normalized rate of growth stemming from organic rental increases and contributions from developments and redevelopments. As such, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on MAA stock.