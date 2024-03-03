wildpixel

The main draw here is that recent spin-off Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) reported $275M in cash in their January 2024 investor presentation (as of Nov 1, 2023). That works out to approximately $16.47/share in cash, compared to a current stock price of $5.39/share.

Now, the catch is that this is a biotech company investing in clinical trials, so that cash effectively serves as a runway until late 2025 for the company to hopefully bring treatments to market.

Still, if we assume that the cash runway is linear, the company appears likely to trade below its cash holdings for 2024 and that may offer time for the company to get its story out there, and for hopefully some good news from trials to be announced. Of course, ideally, pharmaceuticals with promising pipelines shouldn't be constrained to trading based on their cash, but instead trade on the value of their potential drug/therapy candidates.

Also, I should note that other smaller biotech firms do trade at a substantial discount to cash today, for example, see ProKidney Corp or Kezar Life Sciences. However, as market caps approach the $200M+ level, such discounts become less common.

A Simple Cash Burn Model

Calendar Quarter Estimated Cash Balance Cash Per Share Current Share Price Implied Upside/Downside To Cash Q4 2023 $275.00 $16.47 $5.39 206% Q1 2024 $240.63 $14.41 $5.39 167% Q2 2024 $206.25 $12.35 $5.39 129% Q3 2024 $171.88 $10.29 $5.39 91% Q4 2024 $137.50 $8.23 $5.39 53% Q1 2025 $103.13 $6.18 $5.39 15% Q2 2025 $68.75 $4.12 $5.39 -24% Q3 2025 $34.38 $2.06 $5.39 -62% Q4 2025 $0.00 $0.00 $5.39 -100% Click to enlarge

source: author's estimates based on $275M cash on 11/1/23 and management's disclosure of being fully funded to Q4 2025 (see investor deck for these disclosures)

Spins Can Take Time To Be Noticed

One arguable inefficiency in the stock market is that spin-offs can take some time to get attention. In this case, shareholders in Alkermes (ALKS), a $5 billion market cap pharma company, received 0.1 shares of Mural Oncology for every share of Alkermes at the time of the spin in November 2023.

One can imagine how this dynamic caused the potential 'dumping' of Mural Oncology shares in the market. For each Alkermes' share worth roughly $25-$30/share at the time of the spin, an investor received, pro-rata, roughly $0.5/share (0.1 of a $5 share) of value in Mural Oncology.

Plus, Mural is trading at around $100M in market cap today, whereas Alkermes is a $5 billion company. Many institutional investors might have been forced sellers of Mural Oncology shares due to their mandates, many retailers might have decided to sell a company they didn't intend to own rather than do the analysis on a new company.

In his book, You Can Be a Stock Market Genius, investor Joel Greenblatt, makes the case that spin-offs can tend to outperform the market over time. Research studies such as this one from 2010 have also found a similar result over a 4-year window. That said, both these perspectives are now somewhat dated, but the trend still seems to persist. For example, I wrote up SharkNinja as a spin last year, and it has done relatively well since, I think in part due to its spin-off status. Of course, I would not buy spin-outs sight unseen without any analysis, but the spins can be a good area to start looking for ideas.

Discount And A Catalyst

So, to recap, at this point, we have an apparent material discount to cash. Plus, potentially a catalyst as investors may stop potential knee-jerk, or forced selling of the stock, and the company starts to find its investor base. Maybe the company will help this process, for example, the company is presenting at a conference on March 5, and will hopefully do more to tell its story over the coming months. Normally, this would be unimportant, but remember, this company has only been trading independently since mid-November, so many investors are likely unfamiliar with it or unaware of it.

What's The True Value?

However, the deeper question is what's the true value here? Clearly, valuing pharma companies based on cash holdings is of limited value. Firstly, they will likely burn through that cash over time, so investing purely based on cash is arguably a mirage. Secondly, hopefully, the company would not be investing hundreds of millions of dollars unless it saw value in the pipeline.

As such, here are the company's main candidates of cytokine therapies for cancer:

Trial/Exploration Area Phase Baseline success % Time to launch (years) Value (if successful) $, millions Discounted value, $ millions Area ARTISTRY-7 3 60% 2 $1,000 $496 ovarian cancer ARTISTRY-6 2 30% 4 $1,000 $205 mucosal melanoma ARTISTRY-3 1 10% 6 $1,000 $56 solid tumors Exploratory Candidates n/a 5% $8 $1,000 $23 Various Total expected value $781 value per share $47 chance all 3 major trials fail 25% Click to enlarge

Source: author's estimates

The analysis is intentionally simple. I'm assuming that if the drugs make it to market, they are each worth $1,000 million in value (clearly a simplifying assumption). Then I take the probability of drug success from this meta study of clinical outcomes. Since we're years away from the launch of these drugs, I'm discounting at 10% per year to reflect the time value of money. This simple analysis suggests (with excess precision) that their portfolio is worth $781M, or very roughly $47/share. However, it's based on binary outcomes, so clearly, there's a 40% chance that their most advanced candidate fails and a 25% chance that all three of their pipeline candidates fail. Again, note that this is based on loose industry benchmarks, not the specifics of their specific candidates.

Sensitivities

To back into the current stock price using the above framework, reducing the probability to 1/4 of their stated value in the table above (so 15% chance of approval for the ARTISTRY-7) and reducing the value of each drug if approved to $500M gets you to about the current share price of $5. Of course, we are estimating with round numbers but that seems too low, to say a phase III trial has a 15% chance of getting to market seems inconsistent with historical data. I suspect that the company is undervalued by the market here as these assumptions seem too punitive and even though the first analysis is perhaps too optimistic, seeing a value of almost 10x the current price suggests there may be some degree of safety here, to the extent that you can talk about 'safety' give a limited number of portfolio candidates that could all ultimately fail.

Risks

This is a small company that's burning cash without material profits or revenue. Hence, it could easily fall to zero over time.

Alkermes may have spun out Mural, in part, due some to a lack of confidence in the pipeline or technology area, so there could be adverse selection risks here.

If the ARTISTRY-7 trial data is poor, the stock will likely underperform in the near term, regardless of how later trials perform.

If the company is successful, there may be equity dilution, as the company perhaps then needs funds to bring its drugs to market or for further clinical efforts.

In the upside case, the company may be acquired for a premium to the current share price, but below the estimated fair value, capping the upside for investors.

In my analysis, I treat the major clinical trials as statistically independent events, which may be a simplification since the company focuses on cytokine therapies in general, and there is likely some correlation as to whether these succeed or fail.

The support of the shares by cash will likely decline over time as the money is used to fund clinical trials. Put another way, the estimated cash value per share may never be higher than today's estimate and decline consistently from here.

Catalysts

The company reports 10-Q/10-K data over the coming weeks/months and the cash balance becomes more obvious to quant investors (at the moment, the data is mainly in slides, so harder for quants to 'see' as not in an easily digestible format).

The company builds an investor base through conference presentations (starting this week - March 5) and investor relations outreach.

Conclusion

Mural Oncology is risky and illiquid, but it does appear to be materially undervalued, based either on its cash balance or the expected value of its portfolio of candidates. Nonetheless, investors could still lose money if clinical trials perform poorly, or due to a dilutive capital raise, among other events. My hypothesis is that Mural Oncology has the potential to appreciate over 2024 regardless of any trial data as investors start to notice the potential value on offer.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.