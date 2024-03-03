Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recent Spin Mural Oncology At An Attractive Discount To Cash And Portfolio Value

Mar. 03, 2024 11:53 PM ETMural Oncology plc (MURA) StockALK
Rational Expectations profile picture
Rational Expectations
1.75K Followers

Summary

  • Mural Oncology trades at approximately $5, a material discount to cash holdings of over $16/share, as reported in November 2023.
  • The pipeline of 3 major candidates of cytokine cancer therapies at different stages in clinical trials may offer material value if things go well.
  • As a spin-off since November 2023, Mural may receive investor attention in 2024 as it starts to attend industry conferences and releases financial reports.
  • Still, this is a risky and illiquid biotech small cap that could go to zero if trial results are poor or for other reasons.

Cancer Detection

wildpixel

The main draw here is that recent spin-off Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) reported $275M in cash in their January 2024 investor presentation (as of Nov 1, 2023). That works out to approximately $16.47/share in cash, compared to a current stock price of $5.39/share.

This article was written by

Rational Expectations profile picture
Rational Expectations
1.75K Followers
Value-oriented ideas and special situations, generally mid/small cap. Also, orphaned and unfashionable investment ideas, ideally with a catalyst and the prospect of asymmetric upside/downside payoffs. Contrarian tendencies. To some extent I'll go anywhere if it's cheap and I'm more influenced by momentum and quality than I used to be.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MURA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's opinion only. Not intended as investment advice. Seek professional investment and tax advice before any investment decision. Investment may lose money. Smaller biotech stocks can be extremely risky and illiquid. Write up may contain errors and omissions and will not be updated.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MURA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MURA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MURA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.