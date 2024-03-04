Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
New York Community Bancorp: Why I Doubled My Position On Friday

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • New York Community Bancorp's share price dropped by about 30% after announcing a $2.4B goodwill impairment, a delay in its 10-K report, and identification of material weaknesses in internal controls.
  • The bank will lower its fourth-quarter earnings by $2.4B due to a goodwill impairment charge that wipes out its full-year income.
  • The resignation of the bank's CEO and concerns about deposit withdrawals add to the uncertainty and potential risks for the bank.
  • Shares, however, trade at a huge discount to book value (and my fair value estimate).
  • I increased my position in NYCB on Friday by 100%, and the bank now represents 1.3% of my investable assets.

Downward red business chart with arrows on blurry background. Crisis, recession and financial failure concept. 3D Rendering.

peshkov

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) made a couple of important filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week that caused the regional bank’s share price to tank by up to 30%. The bank announced that it would

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Comments (11)

bluesblues
Today, 1:26 AM
Comments (58)
I wouldn't trust anything based in New York with corruption I have seen with crooked judges working for the demorats in the words of SMB take the money and run
SD_Dude
Today, 1:21 AM
Comments (710)
I made killing by buying banks in 2009 and I am still holding all of those positions. I agree with your conclusion at this point but there is no reason to rush to buy. This stock is not moving for 1-2 years. They need prove too many things and stench will take a long time to wither away.
Herbert 5223
Today, 1:09 AM
Comments (2.85K)
Agree with your conclusion. Fear of a run on deposits that exceeds sources of liquidity is by far the greatest risk NYCB faces at present. Aside from the two large loan write offs in Q4, the rest of the CRE loans appear to be conservatively structured with LTV’s around 60% and occupancy rates high. The best news is that NYCB’s exposure to NYC office properties is relatively small and should not bring down the bank. I also bought a large amount of the common and series A preferred on Friday, which is the second bite at the apple for me. I sold most of my first bite when the stock rose from its lows following the initial earnings release and made a stellar return in a few days time. That being said, NYCB is still a speculative investment and so I would only advocate very aggressive and knowledgeable investors buy NYCB at this time. I have significant experience with regional bank CRE lending and internal controls, which I have drawn upon to be comfortable enough to invest in NYCB. Naysayers should buy something else and avoid all the negative comments rather than invest and comment what they don’t fully understand. Cheers!
503214S
Today, 1:01 AM
Comments (11)
Did we get through this weekend?

(Signature bank. NYDFS said that withdrawal requests continued to pile up through the weekend.) Signature only about 5% of its assets were in cash, compared to an industry average of 13%。

(From 02/05 NYCB release:Cash held on balance sheet of approximately $17.0 billion. Total deposits of approximately $83.0 billion, which is up from year end 2023. 17/83=20.48%. Total liquidity of $37.3 billion which exceeds uninsured deposits, with a coverage ratio of 163%. From 02/05 release:90% of the balances in our top 20 deposit relationships are fully insured or collateralized)
nyc3053 Australia
Today, 1:18 AM
Comments (5.42K)
@503214S Henny Penny took a break over the weekend, unless the big asteroid named NYCB1 is about to crash into the planet before 11:59pm EST on Sunday night. Oh, I see we're already into Monday, Earth is still here and I presume NYCB/Flagstar is as well and is ready to open for business as usual today!
nyc3053 Australia
Today, 12:43 AM
Comments (5.42K)
@The Asian Investor Bought in early February, dripped the recent dividend, bought another tranche on Friday also, so I hold just over 8K shares @ $3.70/share now. Got to love contrarianism and panic.
Xav Welsh
Today, 12:29 AM
Comments (2.36K)
I have a small position in the preferred which is still in the green - as the dust settles a bit more I might add to it. I’ll leave the common to others.
Sirvasq
Today, 12:28 AM
Comments (1.5K)
Prepare to lose it all. No guarantee the Fed will bail them out.
nyc3053 Australia
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (5.42K)
@Sirvasq I honestly do not think that the FDIC and the Fed would have enabled NYCB to pick up, particularly the assets of Signature Bank, just to see them fall. Besides, what type of message would this send to every other bank out there? NYCB does not need a 'bailout'.
