New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) made a couple of important filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week that caused the regional bank’s share price to tank by up to 30%. The bank announced that it would delay the submission of its 10-K report due to an identified material weakness in regard to New York Community Bank’s internal controls and disclosed a $2.4B goodwill impairment that will lower Q4 and FY 2023 earnings. These developments come after New York Community grappled with a deterioration of investor sentiment in January by disclosing a big jump in loan loss provisions related to its CRE loan portfolio. New York Community Bank also announced that the bank’s Chief Executive Officer resigned. I am giving my take on the evolving situation and explaining why I am buying more shares!

Previous rating

I covered New York Community Bank for the first time in January -- Why I Am Buying The 70% Dividend Cut -- when the bank’s share price crashed after the lender reported soaring credit provisions related to its CRE loan portfolio in Q4'23. As a result, New York Community Bank announced a 70% dividend cut. The current events surrounding additional material disclosures have resulted in yet another sell-off, pushing the share price of the bank to the lowest level since 1996. I believe investors may be overreacting to last week's news. While losing the CEO and material weaknesses in internal controls are no reason to bring out the champagne, shares of NYCB trade at a massive discount to even the lower book value.

Goodwill impairment, earnings restatement, delay in 10-K, CEO replacement

New York Community Bank made an 8K-disclosure (Source) on February 29, 2024 which stated that the bank will lower its fourth-quarter and FY 2023 earnings by $2.4B related to a goodwill impairment charge (which affected transactions made only in 2007 and earlier). The $2.4B charge lowers the goodwill amount on the bank’s balance sheet but doesn't affect the bank’s regulatory capital. Since New York Community Bank had $2.34B in net income in FY 2023 (reported in January 2024), the goodwill-related earnings restatement fully wipes out the bank’s full-year income.

Additionally, the bank announced (Source) that management identified material weaknesses in its internal controls, which led to the delay in the submission of the 10-K annual report. The disclosure read:

As part of management’s assessment of the Company’s internal controls, management identified material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls related to internal loan review, resulting from ineffective oversight, risk assessment and monitoring activities. Although assessment of the Company’s internal controls is not yet complete, the Company expects to disclose in the 2023 Form 10-K that its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were not effective as of December 31, 2023.

The bank also said in yet another separate filing (Source) that Mr. Thomas R. Cangemi was resigning as President and Chief Executive Officer and that he has been replaced by Mr. Alessandro DiNello, previously Executive Chairman of the Board. While a CEO replacement, especially in the midst of a crisis, is obviously not good news for shareholders, investors should soon return to focus on the bank's fundamentals again.

As I said last time, I expect New York Community Bancorp to sell more assets, especially office loans, in order to improve its liquidity and shrink its CRE loan portfolio. While the 8-K disclosure triggered a minor meltdown on Friday, my expectation is for investors to return their focus to the bank's still considerable book value and higher safety margin that is now embedded in the bank's valuation. At the same time, I believe the bank's $8.4B in equity and sizable (mostly insured) deposit base provide a cushion against further losses.

Strong deposit base, high percentage of insured deposits limit risks of a deposit run

Investors started to panic again on Friday as they digested the developments at NYCB. Besides a new injection of fresh uncertainty and concerns about the bank’s financial state, there is now a risk that the bank’s customers may worry about their deposits, especially if concerns over the bank’s stability and solvency spread in the near term.

New York Community Bank had $81.4B in deposits on its balance sheet as of December 31, 2023 and deposits marginally declined, by 2%, in the fourth-quarter.

I am not very worried about a potential deposit run following the bank’s disclosures on Thursday, however, in large part because the Federal Reserve stepped in aggressively during the regional banking crisis in 2023 and made emergency liquidity available to the sector fast. So, there is definitely some Federal Reserve support available should the bank need more liquidity in the short term. Secondly, New York Community Bank had a high percentage of insured deposits on its balance: 67% as of the end of FY 2023 which drastically reduces the likelihood of a deposit run, in my opinion.

Huge safety margin

I believe New York Community Bank is best valued based off of book value given that its earnings, at least temporarily may be affected by higher credit provisions (which I discussed in my last work on NYCB). Last time I covered New York Community Bank, I applied a risk discount of 30% to the regional bank's book value because of its commercial real estate exposure.

The $2.4B hit to earnings should lower the bank's book value by ~$3.40 per-share (calculated as $2.42B in new goodwill impairment divided by 722.4M outstanding shares). New York Community Bank's book value was $14.28 per-share as of December 31, 2023. Reducing this year-end book value by $3.40 per-share related to the goodwill impact should result in a post-impairment book value of $10.88 per-share. My estimate for risk-adjusted book value (applying a 30% discount to BV to account for CRE risks) would be $7.62 per-share. This is the price that I believe reasonably constitutes fair value now.

Shares of NYCB trade significantly below the 1-year average P/B ratio, reflecting huge investor concerns about the regional bank right now. Shares now trade at a 75% discount to the last reported book value, at a 67% discount to the post-impairment book value and at a 53% discount to my risk-adjusted fair value estimate. The valuation here includes a huge safety margin, which is why I doubled my position on Friday at an average price of $3.66 per-share.

Risks with NYCB

In the short term, there are considerable sentiment risks for New York Community Bank. There are also risks related to how depositors are going to respond to the earnings restatement news. The biggest commercial risk, as I see it, likely relates to the company's CRE loan exposure, which I discussed in my last work from January. This view has not changed, and I continue to apply a risk discount to the bank's book value in order to account for those risks. Going forward, I will pay attention to the bank's provision trend, deposit flows (massive deposit outflows would be a warning sign) as well as book value per-share growth.

Final thoughts

That was a lot of bad news to digest last week, but the market likely overreacted on Friday, as it tends to do when a bank announces an earnings restatement and loses its CEO. However, the bank already has a CEO replacement and the non-cash goodwill impairments were only related to transactions from 2007 or earlier. While the bank made a larger loss, which reduces book value, investors can still benefit from a huge safety margin embedded in New York Community Bank's valuation. A high percentage of insured deposits should also lower any risks of deposit withdrawals. I have doubled my position on Friday and would be prepared to add incrementally if shares continue to slide. My investment in NYCB, however, only accounts for 1.3% of my investable assets, so I can afford to take some risk here!