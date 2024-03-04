Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

6%-Yielding Pfizer Is An Ultra-Deep-Value Gem In An Expensive Market

Mar. 04, 2024 9:00 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock26 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The market valuation has become lofty, boosted by 2021-like buying behavior and a surge in growth/tech stocks.
  • In this environment, value stocks have become very attractive, potentially allowing investors to generate above-average returns in the years ahead.
  • Pfizer has become one of my favorite value plays, as it benefits from a promising pipeline, a well-covered dividend, an increasingly healthy balance sheet, and a very cheap valuation.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Business Opportunity

olm26250

Introduction

Over the past few weeks, I have often told people I'm getting a 2021 feeling, as the market is rapidly rising, boosted by a few select tech/growth stocks.

Meanwhile, crypto assets are flying again, boosted by Federal Reserve rate

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
30.48K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PFE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (26)

Anthonyhai2003 profile picture
Anthonyhai2003
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (2K)
Thanks to someone's negativity this morning, I was able to add some shares to my kid's and my accounts. :)
bmwmc profile picture
bmwmc
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (307)
OMG. I feel like Jack holding on to the raft before sinking into the black abyss.
I would buy again and average down but I've always been told that is a bad strategy. If I do try this bad strategy when should I buy again? $24-$23-$22-$21...$12-$10...$2?
S
Sam_12
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (1.99K)
Great minds think alike? One can hope. I had dividend money to put to work this morning. I added to my Pfizer in both accounts. Everything else that I own looked to expensive, and then there was Pizer.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (11.98K)
@Sam_12 I am in the same boat. There's not a lot on my radar with a decent price tag...
N
NelBruce
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (36)
Good article.
Timing sucks though.
Stock down $.94 in first 20 minutes of trading?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:58 AM
Comments (11.98K)
@NelBruce I wonder if the market wants to crash PFE to $24 before big money jumps in
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (7.7K)
@Leo Nelissen
Let us hope🤞. Then I can fill out our position. BTW, bought some more this morning.
hueyuh1 profile picture
hueyuh1
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (2.53K)
Someone said something bad about PFE this morning... $25.63 and sinking.
N
Nick The Lounge Singer
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (85)
Long PFE for the valuation reasons you state, but I am seriously thinking that they need a new CEO.
mschwarzman profile picture
mschwarzman
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (144)
Another bullish piece on PFE. They're all going to be right one of these days/months. He loves the stock but isn't buying it yet because he needs to sort out his cash allocations--blah, blah, blah. Who doesn't like the 6+% div? What we don't like is the huge underperformance of the last year and would like PFE to stop going down or we're going to start loving the 7% div yld. By the way, I think he's right, but my crystal ball is no better than his.
M
Money 29
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (5.86K)
Fair valuation and a nice yield. Would like to see new management at PFE.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (8.22K)
Thank you, Leo. PFE has garnered so much disrespect as it fell from grace after Covid dissipated that it has become a deep value play.

Your assessment is in sync with my own: "Pfizer has become one of my favorite value plays, as it benefits from a promising pipeline, a well-covered dividend, an increasingly healthy balance sheet, and a very cheap valuation."

That pipeline now includes the Seagen assets that were acquired at the end of last year, and the Anti-Body Drug Conjugates (ADCs) being developed by Seagen (now by PFE) are all the rage as they fight cancer by attacking the bad cells without damaging the good cells.

I was lucky enough to sell all of my PFE around $55, and then started to re-accumulate the stock (admittedly too early) under $40. I kept averaging down, and most recently increased our family's PFE position by 30% at a price of $26.20, bringing PFE up to the 16th largest position in our family's main portfolio of 32 stocks.

My grandchildren have all owned PFE since the pandemic, and I recently doubled down on each of their positions in PFE.

I don't understand how anyone (including you) can avoid finding the cash to buy PFE at its current price.

For similar reasons, I have been buying BMY under $50, and our position in BMY is now even larger than that in PFE. BMY is the 10th largest position in our portfolio, although in absolute dollars the amounts invested in PFE and BMY are not that far apart.

Read your own coverage of PFE, Leo, and go buy some now!!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (11.98K)
@ndardick I'm looking at a huge tax bill and potential real estate investments in the Mediterranean area. But yes, I will likely buy PFE soon!

Thanks for stopping by!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments (8.22K)
@Leo Nelissen I will look forward to visiting you in the Mediterranean.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (11.98K)
@ndardick If I pull the trigger, I'll send you my address ;-)
L
LongviewInvestor
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (437)
Having worked for Pfizer, I have several hundred vested shares that I took with me when I left the company. While part of me does wish I had sold when it was in the 50's, its solid dividend has continued to deliver. As such, I've taken the view that they are an income generating value play. Long on PFE.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:40 AM
Comments (11.98K)
@LongviewInvestor I always appreciate hearing the opinions of (former) insiders. Thank you for stopping by!
L
LK106218
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (7.02K)
PFE is a buy based on the potential outlined by the author, but I would not/did not invest more the a few percent of available capital.
D
Dr Keith
Today, 9:15 AM
Comments (27)
Very useful assessment! Thank you. I agree and have been buying PFE for the past several months. I’ve been positioning to get ahead of those bailing out of over bought tech and moving to stocks with more realistic valuations.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (11.98K)
@Dr Keith Thank you for your kind words!
Divdude87 profile picture
Divdude87
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (89)
👍 I needed that confidence boost in my Pfizer shares, thanks, 😂
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (11.98K)
@Divdude87 Thank you for stopping by!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.