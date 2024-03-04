FELG: A Buy In The Current Growth-Focused Market Climate

Bet_Noire

Did you know that over 500 new ETFs were launched last year? Sure, about half that number (not half the newly launched ones, mind you) were liquidated due to underperformance, lack of liquidity, low AUMs, high expense ratios and other fees, etc., but there’s no denying that the ETF universe is becoming more attractive to investors. Fund inflows totaled nearly $600 billion last year, with nearly half of that coming in the fourth calendar quarter of 2023 alone. Q4 is typically a solid quarter for ETF inflows, so that shouldn’t be surprising, but what’s interesting is that three out of the five top performers in terms of fund flows track the broader market; specifically, the SP500.

Why should you be interested in that? The reason, and I’ve covered this before in my recent ETF articles, is that this is where the returns are coming from. After taking a beating in 2022, the SP500TR index rallied hard in 2023, and we’re not even at the end of the first quarter of CY2024 and it’s already up 8%.

This is the kind of return you want to see in your portfolio, and one of the best ways to do that in this current market is to weight it in a similar manner to the broader market. However, to extract the most alpha from your portfolio, you can choose a concentration that’s skewed towards large-cap and growth. I believe these are the two themes that 2024 is set up for, and among the best ETFs I’ve seen in this niche is Fidelity’s Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG). I’ve already covered its sister fund, the Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC), which I rated a Hold in this article.

My Thesis for FELG

Since this is part of the same group of ETFs that were spun off from Fidelity’s Enhanced Index Funds after about 17 years, many of the key characteristics of both FELG and FELC will be similar. However, there’s an edge where FELG is concerned, and this is the graph I ended that article with to showcase its superior return this year.

That’s just the YTD gain in terms of capital appreciation, and if you look at the total return since inception, you’ll see that FELG and FELC were both finding their legs for a while after being ‘re-launched’ under their new names as ETFs, but their recent performance is clearly beating the market. More importantly, you can see the FELG edge that I just referred to.

How’s FELG getting this edge, you ask? One major component of that answer is in the differences in their respective holdings…

You’ll immediately see the advantage: the 36% weighting of the top ten holdings in FELC get a boost to more than half of the entire fund portfolio with FELG’s 53%. That’s where the extra alpha is coming from, and I’ll demonstrate that in a bit by analyzing a few of its top holdings.

The differences in the weighting of these holdings themselves are generating greater total returns, but since this is an actively managed fund like FELC, the funds can be rebalanced very quickly in the event of a market downturn - or optimized in the event of a market-disrupting development like the chase for AI revenues.

You can see this effect by looking at the fact sheet that’s dated 12.31.23 (table below) versus the current holdings dated 2.29.2024 (table above). Apple has been knocked down to second place since the end of last year, Microsoft’s position was very slightly trimmed, and Nvidia got a boost up to nearly 8% in the latest rebalancing. We could see Nvidia rising even higher on the list, but I think the composition is fairly stable now so I wouldn’t want to see any more significant asset allocation toward the fast-growing chipmaker.

On the management fees and expenses front, I don’t see 18 basis points as being too expensive. Both funds are equally liquid, but FELC is a little more so. I don’t see that as a good thing, but looking at FELG’s performance in comparison, I think investors are going to quickly realize that this is a period where growth trumps everything else.

And that’s the second component that’s helping this ETF outperform the market’s total return - growth. As promised, let’s take a look at just the top three holdings and how their respective metrics are driving total returns for the FELG ETF.

Top 3 Holdings Analyzed - MSFT, AAPL, NVDA

Leaving Nvidia (NVDA) out of the picture for now, the first thing you might notice is that Apple certainly doesn’t look like a growth company when you consider its top line - but it does have a few things going for it. Apple's (AAPL) tangible book value for the past three years averaged 3.82%, which is somewhere in the neighborhood of Microsoft's (MSFT) 4.02%, only trailing by about 20 basis points. That’s a black mark for AAPL because the iPhone maker is relatively weak when it comes to asset growth, which accrues to common shareholder equity.

Speaking in absolute dollar terms, MSFT is a master of equity growth, and the graph is only getting steeper over time. A closer look at the balance sheet over the years shows us that MSFT has grown shareholder equity from $102 billion in 2019 to about $238 billion as at the last reported quarter. In contrast, AAPL’s lack of equity growth is a little painful if you’re a long-term shareholder. Although total liabilities have only gone from about $248 billion to about $280 billion in the last reported quarter, asset growth has been a lot slower, moving from $338 billion or so in 2019 to the current $353 billion. For the period under consideration, that’s a cumulative growth rate of 64% for MSFT and just 4.4% for AAPL - game Microsoft!

When you look at other metrics as well, you’ll see a very similar lead-lag relationship between these two mega-caps.

Take net income margins, for example. Of course, we do have to recognize Apple’s more asset-heavy and capital-intensive model, but on a ‘ceteris paribus’ basis, MSFT is ahead of AAPL by more than 10 percentage points (36.27% vs 26.16%). Sure, Apple has better returns on capital, equity, and assets than MSFT, but again, that’s more from AAPL’s rapid asset turnover that’s double that of MSFT because of the former’s hardware focus. That balance could gradually change as AAPL’s Services segment grows stronger, but for now, Microsoft is clearly more GAAP-profitable than AAPL (despite slightly lower operating cash flows), which is important when fund managers look at potential outperformance. It’s from a lower revenue base, though, so on the whole I think Microsoft is the stronger entity in terms of profitability, too.

Another area where Microsoft shines is topline growth, as we saw above. There’s really no competition here, with MSFT pegged for a 12% forward revenue growth rate against AAPL’s meager 1.5%.

On the dividend front, not many retail investors appreciate MSFT’s double digit dividend growth rate of over 10%, which it has maintained over several years. AAPL’s div growth rate is about half that, on a five-year CAGR basis. The yields are not stellar for either of these companies, but dividend growth investors know how valuable MSFT has been to their portfolios over the last couple of decades. That also gives MSFT an edge on total return.

Personally, I think Apple has lost its shine, and although I know that’s almost sacrilegious to AAPL permabulls, the truth is that its numbers just aren’t what they used to be. I’m hoping to cover that in a subsequent article because that argument deserves a dedicated space, but it’s clear that FELG’s managers saw greater potential in MSFT over AAPL, at least for the purpose of shooting for greater alpha.

Finally, we come to the real game-changer in today’s market - the almighty NVDA.

NVDA was actually a very lucky beneficiary of the AI revolution. The company’s mid-60% growth rates in 2021 on the back of pandemic-driven demand for its products were on a decline since the peak in August 2021. Over the next two years, revenue growth went into negative territory, but only briefly. In many ways, the proliferation of generative AI since late 2022 has triggered a race for AI dominance, and NVDA was dramatically lifted out of the doldrums, eventually hitting the current 125% YoY revenue growth rate.

While some might consider this to be a bubble of sorts, I disagree with that view - and I’ll tell you why. The loose definition of a bubble is valuation growing far ahead of performance and fundamentals, and that’s not what’s happening here.

NVDA’s valuation, despite showing superior revenue growth and profitability, is very comparable to that of MSFT. NVDA is still making in the region of $60 billion on a TTM basis compared to MSFT’s $212 billion, so that needs to be factored in, but it’s still very profitable, with a net income margin at least 12 percentage points higher than MSFT’s.

In terms of valuation, the chipmaker is quite a bit more expensive on a cash flow and book value basis, and a lot of that can be contributed to the market’s enthusiasm for this stock. Again, I’ll reiterate that it’s not really a bubble in the traditional sense because earnings-related metrics still show levels that are comparable to MSFT’s. For instance, you’d be paying 33 times forward revenue growth for NVDA against 35x for MSFT, and if you look at adjusted forward earnings in terms of PEG, which adds the growth factor, NVDA sits at under 1x against MSFT’s 2.36 and AAPL’s even heftier 2.91.

Yes, the stock is certainly expensive, and I’ll not deny that, but NVDA, like Microsoft, is also an excellent builder of shareholder equity, with that metric going from $12 billion in 2019 to the current $43 billion for a cumulative growth rate of nearly 260%. That large difference to MSFT can be attributed to the difference in their starting equity values for the period under consideration, but it’s undeniable that NVDA is the one carrying a lot of the SP500’s current momentum.

My Take on FELG

Unlike FELC, I’m rating this ETF a clear Buy. The expense ratios might be similar and both funds are relatively new in the fresh avatars that Fidelity has bestowed on them, but the holdings and the fact that growth is driving the market in this current environment give me enough confidence to recommend it as a core holding.

Of course, you’ll also want to mitigate the downside risks here, which are sizeable. The moment NVDA posts a weak quarter, the market might undergo a massive correction. Any prolonged weakness in revenue growth or earnings in the next few quarters and we could be looking at a reversal of investor preference back into the value phase. I also see the fund downsizing its AAPL holding over time, especially if the numbers continue to weaken. The fund’s managers can’t afford to have lack of growth in one of their top holdings drag the whole fund’s performance down, so I suspect they’ll be watching any new developments from the Cupertino tech giant like hawks.

For your own portfolio, I’d suggest hedging it with a high-yield ETF. REITs seem to be recovering since November 2023, with a strong rally to kick things off. It’s gotten more muted this year, and real-estate-focused ETFs like The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLRE) are slightly down on a YTD basis, but most of them come with decent yields that are, at the very least, keeping up with inflation.

A better way to hedge a core FELG holding would be a business development company ETF like VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), which has reasonably good liquidity and volume. This is important when you’re looking to enter or exit a considerable position to bolster or protect your portfolio, as the case may be.

In summary, I think FELG would make an excellent core holding in the current market climate when growth is paramount and the tech sector (specifically, mega-cap tech firms) is driving much of that growth. I rate it a Buy at this time, with the investment horizon being in the short- to medium-term period - or as long as the market rally on the back of large-cap growth lasts.