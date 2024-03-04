Polina Lebed/iStock via Getty Images

ACOMO N.V. (OTCPK:ACNFF) is a stable dividend payer operating in the food business, offering a 6% dividend yield. As it is a slow-growing company, we should not expect that the stock will go up 5x in the next 10 years, but if you are looking for a stable dividend payer, this may be a stock to think about.

ACOMO is primarily traded on Euronext in Amsterdam under the ticker ACOMO, so if you are interested in the stock, I suggest you buy it there as the traded volume is higher than in the US.

Last year was not very good for ACOMO, as the company has had several problems. The two most visible problems were in the Trading Organics unit with a group of traders and losses on cocoa futures. On February 20, 2024, the company published its results for the year 2023, and now is the right time to revisit the stock and check whether the problems from last year were solved and whether the stock is something you would like to have in your portfolio.

Business Overview

ACOMO is a holding company that controls a group of companies active in the food business worldwide that focus on sourcing agricultural products from farmers, adding value in the form of storage, cleaning, processing, packaging, and distribution to customers.

The company is focused on paying above-market-average dividends to its shareholders. This is the way they want to create value for the owners.

Last year was not very good for ACOMO. The company had a problem with its Tradin Organic business unit, acquired in 2020, resulting in the departure of at least 18 skilled traders (here you can check the source article, but it is in Dutch as I could not find an English version). It was allegedly caused by the appointment of Kathy Fortmann as CEO and her approach to the integration of the company into the group. Currently, there are legal proceedings ongoing between Tradin USA and former employees who created a competitive company and were accused of theft of trade secrets. The loss of skilled employees in a business where your results rely on the skills of your staff is not something you want to see.

The company reacted, and CEO Kathy Fortmann was temporarily replaced by CFO Allard Goldschmeding on November 1, 2023, and now he has to be appointed as a new CEO. Hopefully, the problem was solved and will not lead to a permanent loss of market share for Tradin Organic Unit.

The second problem was that cocoa hedges from 1H2023 turned into losses in 2H2023. According to the company, this was caused by high cocoa prices and a mismatch between physical sales (impacted by high prices and lower demand) and futures positions. This is probably an on-off event, but it may also be related to the loss of skilled staff.

Business Financials

Overall, the results were not terrible, but also not good. Sales decreased by 11% to almost €1.3bn (mainly due to market price development), adjusted EBITDA decreased by 15% to €92 million, and net profit decreased by 27% to €39.6 million.

Although the net profit was down, operating cash flow was up and reached €137.2 million due to a decrease in working capital caused by lower commodity prices. This cash flow was used to decrease current bank borrowings.

They also proposed a final dividend of €0.75 per share, which resulted in a pay-out ratio of 86% for the full-year dividend of €1.15 and a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Despite the fact that the company is regularly paying dividends, the stock price has gone nowhere since 2014.

Why is that? Maybe we can get an answer when we compare the company with its peers.

When we look at ACOMO, except for the high dividend yield, there is not much to like about the company. EPS growth in the last 10 years has been near 0%, the compound annual growth rate for dividends is 1.4%, the number of shares has increased in the last 10 years by 29%, and the result is that the stock price is now 4% down from 2014. On the other hand, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) stock price is up 33.66% in the last 10 years, dividend per share is growing by 8.7% a year, and they were able to increase the dividend by 30 years in a row. Such performance is then rewarded by the market.

Valuation

For me, this is a dividend stock, so I will value it on a dividend per-share basis (I am using a per-share basis due to the fact that the company is increasing the number of shares).

My story for the valuation is as follows: This year, the issues at Tradin Organic are expected to persist, which may limit dividend growth to 2% in 2024. I anticipate that the next year will likely bring improvement, and under such development, the company may reach the dividend paid in 2021. However, from 2026 on, I expect the growth of the dividend per share to stabilize at 2% p.a., as the management may not be able to grow it faster than in the past. For the valuation, I use a 10% discount rate and a dividend yield of 5.9% required by the market for this company, as it is not far from the 5-year average dividend yield for this company.

After such assumptions, I get a fair price of €17.55 per share.

The other way to value the company is on the basis of its takeover price. If we assume that some company is willing to pay for the ACOMO 8xEBITDA, which is not much when compared to the sector median, I get a market cap of €736 million (8 x €92 million), which is 37.5% higher than the current market cap of €535 million.

Risks

There are risks connected with my valuation and thesis. I list here the most relevant for me:

The volatility in commodity prices sourced by ACOMO can heavily influence the results of the company, as it was in 2023, due to the increase in cocoa prices and the hedging of the company. The fluctuation of the price can also be caused by many factors, like weather, wars, transport, etc.

An increase in interest rates may also negatively influence the profit as the company is borrowing money for working capital needs. The decrease in interest rates will then likely affect the company in a positive way.

Competition can cause a decrease in market share and margins for ACOMO, which may potentially result in worse than expected performance.

Conclusion

ACOMO is a stale dividend payer operating in the food business, offering a 6% dividend yield on average with small dividend growth. After the recent decline, the stock is now fairly priced, offering a margin of safety in the possible takeover price. The business is growing slowly, so it is not probable that the share price will likely go up 5x (until we have some significant inflation) in 10 years.

So is the stock a buy now? It depends on the portfolio and preferences of each investor. For me, the stock is more of a hold, as I think that ADM is a better buy now, mainly due to the consistent dividend growth and its market share.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.