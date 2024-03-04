Robert Way

In December of 2023, I published my investment thesis on Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS). To recap, VIPS is a Chinese specialty discount retailer operating in a niche market with limited competition. VIPS's moat includes a large network of professional buyers, a loyal group of customers, and long-term relationships with many brand partners. VIPS was up more than 12% on Feb 28 after reporting Q4 2023 earnings, and up almost 20% since my write-up. Both revenue and net income beat analysts' expectations. But more importantly, there are some operating metrics that suggest VIPS will do even better next year. Even after a big one-day rally, VIPS is still trading at a discount to my fair value estimate. Therefore, I am maintaining my "buy" rating for VIPS.

VIPS' Q4 2023 results

VIPS reported Q4 2023 results on February 28, 2024. According to the company's press release, highlights of the quarter include:

Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 9.2% year over year.

GMV for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 21.9% year over year

Non-GAAP net income attributable to VIPS' shareholder for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 43.4% year over year

Total orders for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 7.2% year over year.

Obviously, VIPS achieved strong results for Q4 2023, exceeding expectations, with a focus on value spending and seasonal demand. Impressively, VIPS saw a 29% year-over-year increase in GMV for apparel categories, which helped VIPS to achieve a record annual total GMV of RMB 200 billion. Management mentioned in the earnings call that the growth of VIPS' apparel GMV is faster than the industry average of 24%. Faster growth in apparel sales resulted in higher return rate, which is perfectly normal.

Another good sign for VIPS is that high-value customers, particularly Super VIP members, showed significant growth, with active Super VIP members increasing by 14% year-over-year and accounting for 46% of VIPS' total online spending. The increase in super VIP members is very important as VIP members pay an annual fee to enjoy unlimited return privilege on VIPS. As I mentioned in my initial thesis for VIPS, according to VIPS' investor presentation, 86% of VIPS' customers are repeat customers and 98% of orders are placed by repeat customers. Therefore, increase in active VIP members is a leading positive sign for VIPS.

Management explained during the earnings call that VIPS' growth for the quarter is driven by three main factors:

1. VIPS is committed to discount retail for brands, embracing change and focusing on retail fundamentals to adapt to customer needs. 2. VIPS expanded its brand portfolio by adding over 1,500 new brands, including trendy and high-end ones. 3. Sales from core brands benefited from specialized channels like Super Brand Day and Super Category Day, which achieved record sales.

In terms of customer acquisition, VIPS invested in a number of platforms like Douyin, Kuaishou, Tencent as well as mobile pre-installation. They will add new channels in 2024.

I am confident that VIPS will continue to focus on customer needs and upgrade its brand portfolio.

Balance Sheet And Cash Flow

VIPS continues to be a cash cow. According to the Q4 results press release, for Q4 2023, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB8.7 billion ($1.2 billion), and free cash flow was RMB7.4 billion ($1.04 billion). As of December 31, 2023, VIPS had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB26.3 billion ($3.7 billion) and short-term investments of RMB2.0 billion ($279.3 million). The company has no interest-bearing debt. Combined, VIPS has a net cash position of almost $4 billion, which gives management enormous flexibility to either pay cash dividend or buy back shares.

Q1 2024 guidance

During the earnings call, management guided that they expect total net revenues for Q1 2024 to be between RMB 27.5 billion and RMB 28.9 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 0% to 5%.

The guidance seems a little weak. But VIPS' management team has always guided conservatively. For instance, during VIPS' Q3 2023 earnings call, management guided revenue growth for Q4 2023 to grow 0%-5%. But VIPS' actual growth of 9.2%, well above management's guidance. I think VIPS can achieve high single-digit or even low double-digit growth in Q1 204 by focusing on user growth, leveraging branding and targeting new customer segments through various marketing channels. Another factor that may help VIPS is that the weather has been unusually cold in China since the start of the year. Cold weather will likely result in more higher ticket value winter apparel sales for VIPS.

Shareholder-Friendly Capital Allocation

Comparing to other Chinese ADRs, VIPS has a more balanced long-term shareholder return policy that includes both annual dividends and share buyback programs. The company has repurchased nearly $2 billion in shares since April 2021 and plans to continue buybacks based on market conditions and valuation. For FY 2023, VIPS declared a dividend of $2.15 per ordinary share, or $0.43 per ADS.

Financial Projections And Valuation

VIPS' Q4 2023 results are in line with my expectations. Therefore, I will keep the financial projections and that I used in my initial analysis.

author's estimate

In terms of valuation, I continue to apply a 12.4 times TTM PE multiple, which is the 5-year average TTM PE multiple of VIPS. I've also accounted for the $4 billion net cash position, which was omitted in my previous analysis.

author's estimate

At today's valuation, VIPS is still very cheap, as the stock still has more than 70% upside from my 2025 fair value estimate.

Risks To Consider

I think in the long term, the biggest risk to VIPS is potential competition from PDD Holdings (PDD) and ByteDance's (BDNCE) Douyin, not from Alibaba (BABA) or JD.com (JD). PDD will report earnings later this month. VIPS' investors should pay attention to PDD's Q4 results.

In the short term, management change remains a key challenge for VIPS. As I mentioned in my initial thesis, VIPS' CFO resigned in 2023. Because VIPS is paying out a cash dividend and its operating cash flow is consistent with its net income, I think the probability that VIPS is engaged in financial shenanigans is low.

Lastly, in the short term, VIPS' stock can be very volatile, like all Chinese ADRs.

Conclusion

VIPS' strong Q4 2023 results validated my investment thesis for the company. The growth in VIP members is a leading positive sign for the business. I expect the company to further grow its revenue and improve its operating efficiency in FY 2024. At the same time, cash dividends and share repurchase are both shareholder-friendly policies. At the current market price, VIPS' stock has more than 70% upside in two years. Therefore, I maintain my "buy" rating for VIPS.