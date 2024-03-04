CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

SolarBank Corporation (NEOE:SUNN:CA) is a Canadian-based independent renewable and clean energy developer, with distributed and community solar projects in Canada and US.

In the past year, SolarBank has continued to strike new deals and expand its geographic reach. Despite a slowing economy, its recent financials show the company is in growth mode. As demand for clean renewal power continues to surge, SolarBank is well poised to capitalize on this market demand and see its business grow.

SolarBank Is Making Money, But It's A Seasonal Business

Since my last update in April 2023, there have been several new developments at SolarBank:

Feb 2024, SolarBank is uplisted on the senior Cboe Canada exchange from the Canadian Securities Exchange. This creates more investor reach and should increase the stock's liquidity

Jan 2024, SolarBank completed a solar project by converting what was a landfill site into a renewable energy project that will generate 3.7 megawatts

Sept 2023, SolarBank expands into Alberta Canada with its first solar project with the Province of Alberta.

In running the F-Score which analyzes the financial health of the company, SolarBank has a June 30th, 2023 year-end score of 7 and its most recent quarter shows a score of 3. A score of 9 shows a financially healthy company and a score of 0 shows a financially weak company:

F-Score SolarBank (SolarBank Financials) F-Score SolarBank (SolarBank Financials) F-Score SolarBank (SolarBank Financials)

In digging deeper into the scores, the company does have little long-term debt. Its current ratio has fallen from 6 months ago (3.112 to 1.31), and its gross margins show a high of 0.306 at Sept. 30 quarter end to 0.136 at Dec. 31 quarter end.

SolarBank's year-end financials (June 30th YE) saw a massive increase in NOI, but its Dec 31 quarter-end NOI had slowed tremendously. I attribute this to be a seasonality of the industry. Construction and development generally stop during the cold months of the year.

Furthermore, the Dec 31, 2023 quarter-end shows a huge inflow of operating cash. Most of it is attributable to an advance from a customer for about $15.6 million:

SolarBank Financials

In bringing all these financial figures together, the company continues to attract new businesses and gain new customers. However, it is also spending more. The balance sheet remains relatively strong since it has little debt. The $15.6 million advance does help the firm's cash balance tremendously. SolarBank ended 2023 off with an almost $25 million war chest compared to 3 months ago when it was approximately $750,000.

The caveat to all this is there is only 2 years' worth of financial data to go through. A longer period will help establish a pattern of how the company has been growing and managing its finances. More importantly, it will help show how the seasonality of the business impacts SolarBank on a longer-term basis.

Solar Power Is A Growth Industry

The solar power industry in North America is forecasted to grow to $120.7 billion from $25 billion in 2019. Part of this growth is driven by the US government's goal to be net-zero in gas house emissions by 2050. This translates to about 15,000 megawatts of energy annually. The demand to move to cleaner sources of energy has been a boon for SolarBank's business.

Businesses are also jumping into solar power. Below is a list of top corporations who have solar adopters:

SolarBank Investor Presentation

On the consumer front (SolarBank describes this as Community Solar), cumulative installed community solar capacity has been on the rise in the past 5 years and is forecasted to grow each year:

SolarBank Investor Presentation

The current US government wants to continue to grow its community solar capacity, as this could generate more than $1 billion in annual savings.

All this growing demand from corporations, governments, and individual households speaks to a growing pipeline for SolarBank. The company has a total of 1,050-megawatt projects to build out, and these projects are going to improve SolarBank's bottom line over the next several years:

SolarBank Investor Presentation

The long-term goal for SolarBank is to not just earn developer or construction fees for service, but to also own income-producing assets that can sustain SolarBank's business. This is key as SolarBank wants to stabilize its NOI from quarter to quarter.

Conclusion: SolarBank Is A Buy

SolarBank is a small company with a barely $200 million CDN market cap. Since its IPO, the stock has never cracked above $9. This could be interpreted as it is still being operated under the radar. Not many investors know about this company. Being listed on the senior Cboe Canada should generate some buzz for this company.

The stock price aside, there is a lot to like about the company. It is establishing a reputation for itself for being able to deliver completed solar projects on time. Recently, it expanded westward with its first project with the province of Alberta. There is a list of upcoming projects for SolarBank to be busy with.

The company is not starved for cash - yet. Its balance sheet and leverage remain healthy, but things could change as this company is in growth mode. A reason why the company seems asset-light is because SolarBank is more of a consulting and developer. It goes through the permits and financing on behalf of its clients.

I'm bullish on SolarBank. Its business fundamentals are great. However, a company that looks great on paper sometimes doesn't trade very well in the stock market. I believe it is going to take some time before the stock market fully appreciates SolarBank's value and sees SolarBank trade higher. Investors who are interested in SolarBank should be patient if they plan to invest in this company.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.