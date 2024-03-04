EschCollection/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

In this article, we will take a look at Nu Holdings' most recent earnings, current valuation, and risks. But first, let us take a look at what Nu Holdings exactly is.

Nu is a neo-bank, a fancy term for “bank not built on mainframes and maintained by COBOL/FORTRAN”. COBOL stands for Common Business-Oriented Language and FORTRAN for Formula Translation, and they are two of the earliest high-level programming languages.

The company started with credit cards, primarily online, through self-service banking. It has since expanded to become a full-service bank taking on Latin America, currently serving customers in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

Over the last year, Nu Holdings stock has been on an absolute tear, as you can see in the chart below. The stock is up over 130% in just a year.

In this article, we will take a deeper look at Nu’s most recent earnings report.

Earnings

Last time after announcing its results, the stock sold off. This time the stock was initially down after the earnings release, but right now at the market open the next day the stock is flat. This is no surprise as (spoiler alert!) the earnings were quite decent!

Below you can see Nu’s price action last time earnings were released, and the stock was down over 12% in just two days. Right now, it is looking much better for the stock.

I would like to start by saying that Nu isn’t your ordinary banking company like Bank of America (BAC) or JPMorgan (JPM).

Nu is a bank built on a strong software stack and with a visionary founder, who currently serves as the CEO. David Vélez is a former partner at Sequoia Capital and as such certainly knows what he has to do to create value for the shareholders. This is something we always like to see in a company.

Investidores.nu

Now, let’s take a deeper look at the most recent earnings report.

A very important number for someone investing in growth stocks is if the company is still growing. Let’s start by taking a look at the customer base.

Nubank’s goal is to become one of the world’s largest digital banking platforms and right now they are growing rapidly in Latin America. It's already the biggest digital banking platform in the world, ex-China. Growth continues to be strong, with active customers now up to 78 million, up 27% year-over-year.

Nu Q4 Earnings report Nu Q4 Earnings report

Nu’s goal is to expand further throughout Latin America. This is what we again saw this quarter, Nubank continues to grow rapidly, serving nearly 100 million people across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. Furthermore, it seems like they are planning to continue this in the near future, as CFO Guilherme Lago mentioned the following:

“Our strategy may involve making additional short-term investments to further uncover long-term value creation opportunities.”

The amount of customers has grown at a rapid pace, but what’s the quality of these customers? After all, we don’t want low-quality customers that will ultimately cost the company money. Banks and other payment companies have been struggling with low-end customers over the last few years, but most of the companies don’t give out the quality of these customers.

However, Nubank does! At least to some extent, in the chart below, you can see the customer growth and the active customer growth.

Nu Q4 Earnings report

The thing we have to watch is the active customers, which are up 27% year-over-year, while this is only slightly higher than the customer growth of 26%, this still means that Nubank is doing an excellent job to activate existing customers as well. This shows that existing customers are using more of Nubank’s products and services.

Furthermore, Nubank provides us with even more data regarding its customers. In the second graph, you can see how many products a user is using and as far as I can see, new users (dark purple) are using more products than the old customers (light purple) it seems like, this is generally a strong sign.

Nu Q4 Earnings report

Another sign of the quality of the customer base is the delinquency rate. But, before we dive into delinquency rates we should take a look at Nu’s lending portfolio.

Again for this quarter, the lending portfolio grew, both Credit Cards and Personal loans are up by 44% and 76%, respectively. This grew more than the customer base, which is a good sign as this shows that people are utilizing the platform more.

Nu Q4 Earnings report

Now let’s move forward to the delinquency rate.

In contrast to last quarter, we are now seeing some stabilization. This is a really good sign and something we like to see, for the short-term bucket delinquency rates have been declining since Q1 of this year. In addition, the delinquency rate dropped from 4.2% last quarter to 4.1% this quarter, a positive sign.

Since Nu is still growing its loan portfolio at a fast pace it is normal if delinquency ratios would rise a little as they are working a little “quick and dirty” as they say. Nonetheless, the CFO mentioned that they “managed the business with a strong emphasis on long-term value creation”, which we believe is the case.

More customers mean more loans, this is simple supply and demand theory. It seems like Nu has become a bit more strict with who they are giving loans to (tighter underwriting compared to previous quarters), this should benefit Nu in the long run as the longer time bucket of 90+ days is now stabilizing, which is important as we mentioned last time that this needs to be monitored.

Nonetheless, I wouldn’t be surprised if these numbers turn up again next quarter as the company needs to prioritize growth for now. Preferably, we would like to see the company continue its growth while these rates are going down, this would be the ideal scenario.

Now, let’s take a look at the actual chart.

Nu Q4 Earnings report

Keep in mind that, this is only data for Brazil, so the rest of Latin America is not included in the chart above. The company is scaling quickly and as such it is normal that with the swift expansion of its lending portfolio, delinquency rates rise.

In addition, it is crucial to remember that the macroeconomy plays a significant role in delinquency rates. Brazil has had a rough couple of years and money can be quite tight for some people.

Nu is accounting for more delinquencies by increasing its Expected Credit Losses (ECL) to account for the quick growth in the lending book, which you can see in the chart below. Currently, Nu has $2.626B allocated to ECL, up from $2.333B last quarter.

Nu Q4 Earnings report

This quarter, Nubank hasn’t published a table that shows how its credit underwriting performs compared to the industry, but Nu claims that its delinquencies are lower in pretty much every segment, when we classify customers by their income.

I’m not sure why they didn’t put such a chart in this time around, as it would have been great to see how it evolved over the last quarter.

“The secret to running a credit portfolio is really simple - Find as many people willing and able to borrow, charge them as much as you can, and don’t let them get written off. The key is the balance between Revenue and Ruin.

10% delinquency means you’re heading for insolvency court pretty soon, you took too much risk. 0% delinquency is almost as bad, it means you’ve left a lot of money on the table by not taking enough risk”

Interesting to see is that the credit loss allowance was down quarter-over-quarter and is now at a similar level as Q2. Nevertheless, risk-adjusted NIM increased further to 10.2%, up from 5.3% for the same quarter last year.

Nu Q4 Earnings report

Another important metric to watch for a bank is liquidity after all, we don’t want another Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) scenario. As you can see in the chart below, Nubank has its liquidity in check. We don’t need to go much further in detail as the chart speaks for itself.

Nu Q4 Earnings report

Furthermore, the following chart is simply beautiful to see. Customers compounding at a 32% CAGR, revenues compounding at an 82% CAGR. Gross profit is up 4.4x since Q4 of 2021 and net income went from $66M in Q4 of 2021 to $360.9M in Q4 of 2023.

These numbers are excellent and if Nubank can continue to grow at this rate it is a giant in the making, and President and COO Youssef Lahrech seems to be confident they can do this as he mentioned the following during the earnings call.

“We are thrilled about the prospects for continued growth and are confident that we will maintain and expand the strong track record of delivering superior returns going forward.”

Nu Q4 Earnings report

Below you can find a visualization I made myself. As you can see, it is the same story here, strong growth over the years in both revenue and net interest income.

Stock Info

Of course, with revenues going up, costs are increasing as well. This is no problem as long as gross profit is growing at a faster pace than the costs are increasing. This is the case for Nubank.

In addition, we can see that the efficiency ratio increased again for the first time since Q4’21, which is something we don’t really like, but this is just a small increase, which isn’t really an issue.

So what does this efficiency ratio actually mean? This ratio is how banks figure out how profitable they are. This 36% ratio means that for every dollar Nu spends, it makes an additional $0.64 in profit. So while this is an increase, this is still very good, this number is much better than all the large banks you know, like JPMorgan (JPM) or Goldman Sachs (GS), for example.

This solid efficiency ratio just shows how well Nubank is performing. Nubank is a highly efficient company with strong growth numbers, which is exactly what we like to see.

Nu Q4 Earnings report

Below you can find Nu’s cost structure. As you can see, this is outstanding as well. All numbers remained the same compared to last quarter. The only difference is that deposits are up from $19.1B last quarter to $23.7B this quarter.

Nu Q4 Earnings report

The net interest income is further growing, which is a positive sign. Unfortunately, the NIM% is a bit lower compared to last quarter, but still up 5% compared to the same quarter last year. All in all, this isn’t something to be concerned about, but this downtrend is not allowed to continue as it could become an issue.

Nu Q4 Earnings report

When you take a look at the chart below, the worry regarding the NIM% is immediately over. In the end, the gross profit growth is what matters here, and as you can see gross profit is up to $1.143B compared to $578.3M from the same quarter last year. This is an 87% year-over-year increase, simply outstanding.

In addition, gross margin increased significantly to 47.5% up from 42.8% the quarter prior. This is a gross profit margin most companies can only dream about and is much higher compared to other players in the industry. This shows that Nu has some clear pricing power.

Nu Q4 Earnings report

Risks and Challenges

Nu Holdings is a bank and while it is innovative and has shown very solid numbers, there are a few key risks one needs to take into consideration.

Regulatory concerns: Changes in regulatory requirements and compliance could impact Nu Holdings.

Competitive landscape: Nu is operating in an industry with a lot of competitors. So far, Nu has shown to be dealing with that well and its strong gross margin coupled with the strong growth shows that Nu has pricing power and currently has an edge over its competitors in the Latin American markets.

Nevertheless, Nu must continue to innovate and differentiate its offerings to remain competitive and retain customers going forward. As can be seen in the numbers, new customers are using more new products, which is a strong sign that Nu is doing a good job.

The operational scalability speaks for itself. Nu must make sure that it can efficiently scale its infrastructure and maintain service quality while growing.

Credit Risk: As with any bank, credit risk is something that needs to be monitored very closely. Currently, Nu seems to be managing the risk quite well, but a couple of wrong decisions in a row could change this completely. After all, Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) and First Republic Bank (OTC:FRCB) were very well-run businesses, but the swift increase in interest rates hurt them significantly. I wrote about the SVB collapse when it happened, and if you want to refresh your memory about what caused this crash, you can find my analysis here.

Technology risk: Nu isn’t simply a bank, it is a tech company. As such, it is crucial that the company takes its cybersecurity and overall data protection very seriously. In the end, a mistake here could significantly harm Nu’s reputation and brand name. The technology risk is really low, but it can have huge implications.

Slowdown in Brazil: Nu is currently pretty dependent on growth in Brazil, as this is by far the market they have the most customers in. A slowdown in Brazil could cause overall growth rates to slow down significantly. Nonetheless, even if this happens, Nu has plenty of potential in Mexico and Colombia, where it is rapidly growing. Furthermore, Nu still has a large total addressable market (TAM) in the rest of Latin America. In conclusion, Nu still has plenty of room for further expansion, for example in Chile, Peru, or Argentina. Argentina is a bit unclear now due to the possible dollarization under President Javier Milei.

Politics and macro: Latin America is less stable than Europe or North America. As such, governmental risks or risks like an inflation spiral or a deflation spiral are higher here. This adds a bit of risk to Nu Bank’s operating model as they need to monitor the political and economic landscape in the nations it operates in very closely.

Failing to move into new markets: One potential risk I could see for Nu is that they move into a new market and screw it up. This could potentially hurt the brand and Nu’s credibility, and everybody knows that once credibility and reputation take a hit, a lot of other issues might come up.

Conclusion

Nu Holdings has posted another impressive quarterly report, with the strong increase in gross margin as a pleasant surprise.

Nu has effectively managed the risks mentioned above so far and is doing a great job at further solidifying its credit portfolio while growing its balance sheet without increasing risk.

Currently, Nu’s reporting is very clear, and it is clear how they exactly make money, but banks are notorious for having hard-to-read balance sheets, and it isn’t always clear what they are exactly invested in. For now, Nu keeps it simple, and the business remains easy to understand. Let’s hope the reporting stays transparent.

For now, Nu remains an absolute stellar fintech play with strong growth and as long there aren’t any material changes to the thesis or one of the significant risks play out, there is no reason to sell your shares. If anything, Nu remains a solid buy at this level, even when some people might consider the company to be expensive. With the current growth prospects and expecting the company to reach its guidance, it isn't overvalued at this moment in time.

In case the growth slows down, we need to carefully watch the stock as it should see a decrease in multiples, which could hurt the share price.

To end this article, I would like to share a few words from the CEO David Velez himself that he mentioned during the earnings call.

We believe we're in the very early innings of a full transformation of financial services in Latin America and globally. We find ourselves at a particularly exciting moment, where the landscape of the Latin American financial services industry has undergone rapid transformation.

Both of these statements also reflect how I’m feeling about the business. Nu Holdings is an exciting business with plenty of potential left in the tank.

If you liked this article, feel free to share your feedback in the comments.

