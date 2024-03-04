Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dominion Energy: 6% Utility Yielder Plus Capital Appreciation Upside

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
14K Followers

Summary

  • Dominion Energy offers a safe, high-yield dividend for income investors, with shares currently yielding about 6 percent.
  • Management has laid out a strategic overhaul, simplifying the business model, improving the credit profile, and focusing upon operational excellence.
  • It is a unique turnaround play, combining a high cash dividend with the potential for good capital appreciation.
  • This article seeks to tune out the noise and home in on the facts.

Change

gerenme

Background and Investment Thesis

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) may be just the tonic for income investors seeking the stability of a regulated electric utility with a high-yield cash dividend payout. Currently, shares yield about 6 percent and hold a reasonable

This article was written by

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
14K Followers
Individual investor focused upon a limited number of diversified stocks. Seeks stocks selling below fair value estimates; favors dividend growth and/or income. Advocates fundamental investment analysis, supplemented by the technical charts. Options strategies primarily employed to generate additional income or hedge risk. If interested, you may find out more about my investment philosophy in the I.S.S. (Investment Strategy Statement) found in my listing of published articles or via this link: Investment Strategy Statement - Ray Merola | Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of D either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

A
Always Bullish
Today, 3:10 AM
Comments (2.82K)
Good thoughtful analysis. It appears there biggest drawdown threat is a changeover to alternative energy from coal and gas which is a losing proposition
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About D Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on D

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
D
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.