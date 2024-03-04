gerenme

Background and Investment Thesis

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) may be just the tonic for income investors seeking the stability of a regulated electric utility with a high-yield cash dividend payout. Currently, shares yield about 6 percent and hold a reasonable go-forward potential for capital appreciation.

On March 1, management completed an Investor Day presentation that pulled together the last couple of years' work.

History In a Nutshell

In 2020, under the late CEO Thomas Farrell, Dominion Energy found itself struggling with a fussy asset base. The business had huge span and scope, but earnings quality and stability were under fire from Street analysts. Compounding matters, despite a SCOTUS victory, management elected to scrap the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACL) due to significant cost overruns, long delays and continued future uncertainty.

By mid-year 2020, management telegraphed a dividend cut was coming. In December 2020, the payout was reduced to $0.63 a share from $0.94.

Mr. Farrell retired on April 1, 2021, and Bob Blue began his role as the new CEO and Chairman. Thomas Farrell passed away the day after he left Dominion.

The new management team tried to make the best of a bad hand. Eventually, they recognized a band-aid approach wasn't acceptable. So, they embarked upon a complete strategic and corporate overhaul.

Major initiatives included:

Simplifying the business model

Improving the company's credit rating

Improving earnings quality and durability

Focusing upon O&M excellence

Management elected to simplify the business model by concentrating operations upon regulated electricity generation and distribution in Virginia and South Carolina markets. Non-core businesses including natural gas transmission, Cove Point LNG, and the ACL were up for sale.

Subsequently, these non-core businesses were sold. One hundred percent of the proceeds were earmarked to pay down debt. Previous activities had stretched the balance sheet to the point where the credit rating agencies were threatening to downgrade Dominion's credit rating.

Focusing upon regulated power generation permits forward earnings expectations to become more stable. Concentrating operations in VA and SC puts Dominion's business interests into some of the United States' best growing population and power demand centers.

Furthermore, Dominion management renewed their commitment to operational excellence. Compared to peers, the company has an excellent Operation & Maintenance record. Dominion Energy customer electric rates remain meaningfully lower than the U.S. average.

Finally, as aligned with the directives from the Virginia legislature, Dominion management plans to gradually shift the company's power generation mix from coal and gas into alternative energy sources. The $9.8 billion Coastal Virginia Offshore Windfarm (CVOW) project is part of the move. Dominion management committed to the project in 2019. In early 2024, Dominion successfully sold half the project to Stonepeak.

Stonepeak, a large alternative energy firm, will become a 50 percent partner of the CVOW project.

A Dominion Energy Investment Thesis

My current investment thesis for Dominion Energy follows:

Management's comprehensive business plan seeks to fix, not stopgap, identified problems. The March 2024 comprehensive business review tied together the major management initiatives underway since 2021. The March 1 Investor Day was the last piece of the puzzle. A smaller, more focused Dominion Energy is tracked for a sound balance sheet, a more stable earnings profile, and a secure cash dividend.

Income investors may be attracted to the safe, ~6 percent dividend yield. While management stated the dividend is not likely to see much (if any) growth until the payout ratio reaches the 60s percent range, the current cash dividend is secure. Management has unequivocally stated they are 100 percent committed to it.

D shares appear undervalued due to being a potential turnaround play. Business transition uncertainty, executing risk, lingering resentment by certain retail investors over the 2020 dividend cut, and the CVOW project have contributed to D shares becoming inexpensive. Based upon management's 2025 midpoint EPS guidance, I believe Dominion Energy's Fair Value Estimate is at least $51 a share. That implies a 14 percent capital appreciation uplift to go along with the 6 percent dividend yield.

Risks to the thesis include management's inability to execute the pending asset sales, problems associated with pending CVOW partnership arrangements, the CVOW project execution itself, unfavorable future regulatory ratemaking decisions, and a major economic downturn in the markets in which Dominion Energy operates.

2024 Investor Day / 4Q2023 Earnings Report

Dominion management hosted an Investor Day event on March 1, 2024. The materials for that event are found here. In addition, on February 22, 2024, Dominion management reported 4Q2023 and full-year earnings. The documents associated with that event are found here.

Interested investors will find a great deal of information found in these two data sets.

In the section of the article, I offer you certain excerpts from these presentations. In particular, I highlighted data that aligns with the overarching corporate strategies and supports the aforementioned investment thesis.

Strategic Objectives and Business Review

Here are two summary slides highlighting the overarching business review deliverables:

Dominionenergy.com Dominionenergy.com

A roadmap is in place. The asset sales and CVOW partnership has been established. It will take another year or two for the dust to settle.

Power Generation Mix

The Dominion Energy Contracted Energy segment includes nuclear, solar, and RNG generation facilities. Here is a breakdown / overview:

Dominionenergy.com

From the 2023 YE earnings report, Contracted Energy contributed less than 6 percent of the company's total revenue and earnings. Currently, the company has no wind generation facilities. CVOW, once operational, is expected to produce less than 8 percent of Dominion's total electric power.

Management, as aligned with the VA legislature, is moving towards more alternative energy power generation. As evidenced by the data above, it is not a rapid transition.

The 2023 Dominion Energy Virginia Integrated Resource Plan included a chart showing the company's 2022 energy mix breakdown.

Dominionenergy.com

Safety, Cost Management, and Customer Rates

Next, here are two more slides from the 4Q2023 earnings report, highlighting Dominion management's focus upon employee safety and operational cost.

Dominionenergy.com

Dominion is a best-in-class O&M operator.

Dominionenergy.com

Employee safety is a prime mover. Some investors may not pay much attention to a businesses' employee safety record. I think they should. It's a reflection upon management priorities.

Investors should note Dominion Energy Virginia and Dominion Energy South Carolina rates are meaningfully lower than the national average.

In addition, the company provides highly reliable service. (2023 SAIDI System Average Interruption Duration Index, 13 percent lower than 2019; 99.98% availability excluding major storms).

Forward Earnings Guidance

In conjunction with Investor Day, management fulfilled their promise to provide investors with long-term earnings guidance. Post-asset sales and restructuring, the baseline year is 2025. The 2025 midpoint guidance is $3.30. This was roughly aligned with Street expectations.

Dominionenergy.com

However, the Street was disappointed with transition-year 2024 EPS guidance; $2.75 EPS at the midpoint versus Street $3.03 expectations.

Management was clear that the current assets, investment profile, and business focus will provide sustainable, 6 percent EPS growth in the out years. This was unlikely under the prior business model.

Commitment to the Dividend

The commitment to the current dividend has been a front-and-center communication:

Dominionenergy.com

On the 4Q23 conference call, CEO Bob Blue continued to reiterate management's defense of the current payout:

Analyst Jeremy Tonet ...Maybe I might have missed it here but language around the dividend, dividend outlook here, is there any new messaging that we should take away? Or should we just be waiting for next week? CEO Bob Blue There is no new messaging. It's the same as it has been since we started which is we are 100% committed to the current dividend.

Via the March 1 Investor Day presentations, CFO Steven Ridge offered these remarks:

Consistent with our commentary throughout the business review, we expect to maintain the current dividend level of $2.67 per share annually until such time as we achieve a utility industry-aligned payout ratio. And we think of that as being in the 60 percent range. When we launched the review, we made a very strong commitment to the current dividend. And since then, investors have reasonably factored that commitment into their investment decisions. We believe it is critical for our company's credibility with investors to stand by that commitment.

Investors should be aware management does not plan to materially raise the dividend until the payout is in the “60s percent range.” The current annual dividend is $2.67 a share. For the payout ratio to be in the “60s range,” EPS would need to rise to about $4 a share. Given management's EPS guidance and doing some arithmetic, the current dividend may not be increased until 2028.

Credit / Fix the Balance Sheet

Dominion Energy had been on an unsustainable credit path. Earnings and cash flow were misaligned with the assets and debt. The following slide highlights the significant changes enacted to shrink the asset base and debt level. Management's intent has been to fix the problem, not stopgap it.

Dominionenergy.com

Once the asset sales and debt repayments are complete, Dominion Energy will have a sound credit profile. Importantly, the rating agencies will be off management's back.

Dominionenergy.com

During Investor Day, Dominion management shared that limited equity issuance is also part of the financial plan. However, the total equity expected to be issued in 2024 and 2025 is expected to dilute current shares by not more than ~2.2 percent.

A Few Words on CVOW

At risk of repeating myself from previous articles, I have been surprised and amused at the large number of political arguments leveled against Dominion management and the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project. I find these to be mostly irrelevant to the investment thesis.

Recent updates on the project include the following:

The $9.8 billion project is currently on-time and on-budget.

About $3.0 billion has been spent to date. Over 92 percent of the capital budget (excluding the contingency) is set under fixed contracts.

The current contingency budget as a function of unfixed costs is 47 percent.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Stonepeak, a large alternative energy investor, has agreed to participate in 50 percent of the project.

Dominion management will use the Stonepeak proceeds to pay off additional parent-level debt.

Three selected slides from the 4Q2023 earnings report offer you a summary of the foregoing.

Dominionenergy.com Dominionenergy.com Dominionenergy.com

Additional Discussion

The CVOW project was initiated in 2019. The Virginia legislature encouraged state utilities to integrate alternative energy sources into their power mix as part of a state climate change initiative.

CVOW is a regulated utility project. The Virginia SCC approved a rate order whereby Dominion may recover its costs for the project just like any other regulated utility project. Dominion's management negotiated the ratemaking terms and conditions. Notably, when the Greens sought to impose a rigid post-construction performance guarantee upon CVOW, Dominion management threatened to cancel the project. The Greens backed down and a reasonable settlement was reached with the SCC.

As an investor, I really don't care by what means a regulated electric utility elects to generate incremental power.

Hamsters in treadmills are fine by me so long as the regulators approve clear ratemaking for a stipulated return-on-investment and ongoing recovery of operation and maintenance expenses.

IMHO, mixing one's personal politics with their investments is a good recipe to destroy alpha. I'm not much into ESG initiatives. I'm interested in investments to make money versus advocate some political point-of-view.

Conclusions

In recent months, the Utility sector has been a stock market laggard. Within the space, Dominion Energy underperformed the sector, mostly on the back of current events.

bigcharts.marketwatch.com

In part due to these developments, I believe D stock represents a unique investment opportunity.

Generally, utility investors seek good income and earnings stability. That's what Dominion Energy is set to do.

Back in 2020, through a series of forced and unforced decisions, Dominion cut its dividend and unsurprisingly drew investors' ire. However, in recent years, the subsequent CEO and a refreshed board determined to overhaul the company's business model, underlying financials, and forward strategies.

In early 2024, these actions and strategies culminated with an Investor Day event. Pending successful execution, Dominion Energy plans to return to its somewhat mundane roots:

provide regulated electric power generation and distribution to Virginia / South Carolina customers;

pay a secure, high-yield cash dividend to investors;

set a path forward to fulfill incremental customer power demand and sustainable, modest EPS growth for company investors;

restore a stable balance sheet and credit rating

The stock appears undervalued.

Fastgraphs.com

The ten-year price-and-earnings relationship is charted on the FAST Graph above.

The trimmed average P/E has been over 20x. I placed a conservative 15x multiple on 2025 forecast EPS (the pink line); indicating a $51 stock. A recent bid on the shares was $44.80, suggesting a 14% FVE upside.

For income investors seeking a safe, 6 percent yield with the potential for good capital appreciation, Dominion Energy common stock might be worth investigating.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2024 investments.