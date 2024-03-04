A scientist working in a lab. sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

Those familiar with my work know that I primarily own dividend growth stocks.

One of the most important attributes that I seek from an investment is a track record of steady earnings growth. That's because, all else equal, consistent growth in profits allows dividend growth to follow suit.

The easiest way that I can quickly gauge the quality of a company to determine whether it's worth further research is through FAST Graphs. If a business has grown its earnings in most years, I will often proceed to a deeper dive to assess whether I would like to add it to my portfolio.

As I'll discuss as the article unfolds, I believe Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is an exceptional pharmaceutical company with an amazing reputation for reliable earnings growth. The stock comprises 1.5% of my portfolio and is my 19th largest holding. Behind AbbVie's (ABBV) 2.2% weighting, it is my portfolio's second-largest healthcare holding.

Since I last covered Amgen in January 2022 with a buy rating, it has blown the doors off the S&P 500 (SP500) index. Shares have surged 23% higher as the S&P only gained 9% during that time.

As I will outline, this vast outperformance of the broader market in the last two years has made the valuation much less compelling now. While the recent fourth-quarter results demonstrate fundamentals to still be solid, sub-10% annual long-term total return potential is why I am downgrading shares to a hold.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Amgen's 3.2% dividend yield is double the sector median of 1.6% according to Seeking Alpha's Quant System. That is enough to earn the stock a B+ grade on dividend yield. Amgen is also awarded an A rating on dividend safety from Seeking Alpha's Quant System. The company should have a path toward decent future dividend growth as well.

This is because Amgen's 48% EPS payout ratio is meaningfully lower than the 60% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies have established as the industry-safe guideline. The company's 87% debt-to-capital ratio registers at twice the 40% that rating agencies prefer to see from the industry. Amgen's low payout ratio and earnings stability are adequate for it to possess a BBB+ credit rating from S&P on a negative outlook. As the company commits to deleveraging, it should return to a stable outlook. This would imply the risk of going to zero is 5% in the next 30 years.

Dividend Kings estimates that the chance of a dividend cut in the next average recession from Amgen is 0.5%. This also remains low at 2% in the next severe recession. Put into perspective, these are each the minimum probabilities for the Zen Research Terminal.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

To be clear, Amgen's valuation is still somewhat attractive. The company's five-year average dividend yield of 3% according to Dividend Kings' Automated Investment Decision Score Tool would mean shares are worth $298 each. Amgen's fair value P/E ratio of around 15 implies that it would be fairly valued at $283 a share for the current year. Averaging out the fair values in the Automated Investment Decision Score Tool, Amgen's shares could be worth $292 apiece. Relative to the $281 share price (as of March 2, 2024), the pharmaceutical could be 4% discounted to fair value.

If Amgen can return to fair value and match the growth consensus, here are the total returns that it could produce over the next 10 years:

3.2% dividend yield + 4.8% FactSet Research annual growth consensus + 0.4% annual valuation multiple upside = 8.4% annual total return potential or a 124% 10-year cumulative total return versus the 10% annual total return potential of the S&P or a 159% 10-year cumulative total return

Amgen Topped Analyst Estimates In Q4

Amgen Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release

Topping the analyst consensus for total revenue in seven of the last 10 quarters heading into Q4 according to Seeking Alpha, Amgen is known for its consistency. The company didn't disappoint during the fourth quarter, either. Amgen's total revenue surged 19.8% higher year-over-year to $8.2 billion for the quarter. This was $90 million ahead of the analyst consensus per Seeking Alpha.

That was driven higher by growth in product sales. Even factoring out the revenue derived from the completion of the $27.8 billion Horizon Therapeutics acquisition in October, total product sales would have grown by 5%.

This was fueled by 9% volume growth, which helped nine brands to post record sales in the fourth quarter. That included the likes of the cholesterol-lowering drug, Repatha, the postmenopausal osteoporosis drug named Evenity, and the leukemia therapy, Blincyto.

Amgen's non-GAAP diluted EPS jumped 15.2% over the year-ago period to $4.71 during the fourth quarter. That was $0.12 better than the analyst consensus according to Seeking Alpha. The company's higher revenue base more than offset a 120 basis point contraction in non-GAAP net profit margin to 31% in the quarter. This is why Amgen's non-GAAP diluted EPS grew at a slower rate than total revenue for the quarter.

Amgen Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

The consensus from analysts is that non-GAAP diluted EPS will edge 4.6% higher over the 2023 base of $18.66 to $19.52 in 2024 per FAST Graphs. This will be largely powered by a full year of Horizon included in operations.

Beyond just this year, the consensus is for 8.3% growth in non-GAAP diluted EPS in 2025 and 5.8% growth in 2026 according to FAST Graphs. Driving this growth outlook is the belief pre-tax synergies from the Horizon acquisition will be $500 million by 2026 per CFO Peter Griffith's opening remarks during the Q4 2023 Earnings Call. Eliminating redundancies after acquisitions is common and this level of savings seems to be reasonable to me for the size and scope of the acquisition.

Beyond these healthy growth forecasts, Amgen projects that it will advance quite a few of the dozens of compounds in its pipeline in 2024. As illustrated above, the company thinks that it will achieve more than a dozen pipeline milestones this year. That includes moving several oncology drugs into phase 3 clinical trials, a few data readouts in the inflammation therapy area, and the Japan submission of thyroid eye disease blockbuster Tepezza in H1 (unless otherwise noted or hyperlinked, all info was according to Amgen's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release and Amgen's Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation).

High Starting Income Plus Decent Dividend Growth

As I noted near the start of this article, Amgen's starting yield is attractive in my opinion. The dividend growth is what puts it over the top, though. On paper, the 5.6% raise in the quarterly dividend per share to $2.25 last December may not seem like much. However, this is all the while the company is deleveraging from the Horizon acquisition.

Amgen generated $8.5 billion in operating cash flow in 2023. Compared to the $1.1 billion in capital expenditures during the year, that's $7.4 billion in free cash flow. Against the $4.6 billion in dividends paid for the year, that's a 61.9% free cash flow payout ratio.

Share repurchases are expected to stay under $500 million in 2024 to accelerate deleveraging per Griffith's opening remarks during the Q4 2023 Earnings Call. Thus, that's over $2 billion in debt that can be repaid annually off the $53.7 billion in net long-term debt as of Dec. 31, 2023. Now that Horizon Therapeutics is integrated into the fold, debt repayment will accelerate even further (details in the previous two paragraphs were sourced from pages 113 and 111 of 573 of Amgen's 10-K filing).

This is why, beyond 2025 (when the company's capital structure will be restored to pre-acquisition levels per Griffith), I believe Amgen can return to high-single-digit annual dividend growth.

Risks To Consider

Amgen is a quality company, but there are risks worth noting.

One regulatory risk to the company is the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022. Starting in 2026, mandatory price setting will begin under parts B and D of Medicare. First, it will start with 10 drugs. By 2031, Amgen estimates that roughly 100 drugs could be subject to price limitations or companies would face penalties from the U.S. government on U.S. sales.

The company's autoimmune blockbuster, Enbrel, will start on that list. This could further pressure sales of the drug moving forward. Any future drugs that become top sellers could also be impacted by this legislation. That could weigh on Amgen's future results (info according to pages 38-39 of 573 of Amgen's 10-K filing).

Another risk to Amgen is one that all pharmaceutical companies face, which is patent expirations. The company has admittedly done an excellent job navigating these industry risks via internal pipeline development and acquisitions. If Amgen can't keep managing its patent expiration risks well, its fundamentals could be hurt, though.

One last concern that I also highlighted in my previous article is the potential for a major cyber breach. If this happened, Amgen's proprietary data and sensitive information could be jeopardized. That could also undermine the investment thesis.

Summary: Waiting For A Better Entry Point

FAST Graphs, FactSet

As I alluded to at the onset, Amgen's record of earnings growth is one of the most impressive in the pharmaceutical industry. In each of the last 20 years, the company has posted earnings growth. That speaks volumes to the overall quality of its underlying business.

Adding in a manageable payout ratio, enticing starting income, and an investment-grade balance sheet, Amgen is an all-around high-quality company. The stock's 14.9 blended P/E ratio is also slightly below the normal P/E ratio of 15.4 per FAST Graphs.

If Amgen grows as anticipated and returns to that valuation multiple, it could generate 23% cumulative total returns through the end of 2025. If I didn't buy stocks for a five-plus year time frame, I would certainly be considering buying more here.

But until shares become more valuable or there is a retreat to $255 or less, I am content to hold my shares for now. The rationale for this desired entry point is that it would provide a 3.5% yield, 4.8% annual earnings growth, and 1.4% annual valuation multiple upside to fair value. That would be about in line with the 10% annual total return potential that I target from my investments.