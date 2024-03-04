Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Veeco Instruments: U.S. Government Could Be The Wildcard Impacting China Tailwind

Mar. 04, 2024 3:36 AM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Stock
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • Veeco Instruments has soared higher with the stock in the midst of an uptrend, driven by resilient earnings growth in the face of a downturn.
  • Most in the industry have seen sales and profits take a dip in FY2023, but VECO has been able to outperform by staying on the path of growth.
  • A look under the hood suggests VECO is not in as good a position as the headline numbers would lead you to believe.
  • Long VECO has strong arguments in its favor, but there is also a good reason why some will opt to take a pass on VECO.
Semiconductor and Computer Chip Manufacturing at Fab or Foundry with robotic arms with silicon wafers

kynny

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO), a supplier of semiconductor process equipment, closed the books on FY2023 with the release of the latest Form 10-K. In general, FY2023 was a good year for VECO, which found its way back to the stock with strong gains. In fact, VECO

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.87K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VECO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VECO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VECO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.