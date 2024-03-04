5 Forever REITs To Build A Portfolio

chaofann

Generally speaking, I try to avoid falling in love with my stocks.

If something becomes overpriced, I sell.

However, there are some exceptions that I plan to hold forever, or at the very least, for a very long time to come.

These are REITs (VNQ) that have exceptional business models that generate above-average returns with below-average risk, and unless something dramatic changes, I expect their historic outperformance to continue for a long time to come.

They own great assets

Enjoy strong balance sheets

Shareholder-friendly management teams

Amazing track records

And even if they became a bit pricey, I would still expect their outperformance to continue because they would use this chance to issue equity and acquire more properties at a positive spread.

That's what I call "Forever REITs".

Here are 5 examples that I have owned for years in my portfolio:

Big Yellow Group (BYG/OTCPK:BYLOF)

US self-storage REITs have been exceptionally rewarding investments for investors who bought them a few decades ago. They earned nearly 20% average annual total returns for the past 30 years - the highest of any property sector.

Big Yellow Group Public Storage

Self-storage REITs were so incredibly rewarding because the concept grew in popularity and this allowed these REITs to develop many new properties, earning huge spreads over their cost of capital. Typically, traditional REITs like Realty Income (O) would be happy to earn a 100-200 basis point spread on new investments, but self-storage REITs like Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space Storage (EXR) would commonly earn 2-3x higher spreads.

On top of that, they enjoyed above-average organic growth as they stole market share from smaller, less sophisticated operators. Their large scale allowed them to do national advertising campaigns, build stronger brands, and implement professional revenue optimization systems, among other things.

But that's now in the past.

Everyone has now witnessed these exceptional returns, and the US self-storage market has become very competitive. New properties have been built all over the place and new growth opportunities have been exhausted for the most part.

Public Storage

But here's the interesting thing for savvy investors.

The European self-storage market is today still 20 years behind, and the concept is only now starting to grow in popularity. There is today still 10x less storage space per capita in the UK and 40x less in continental Europe than in the US:

Big Yellow Group

But the demand is growing rapidly and Big Yellow Group (BYG) is capitalizing on this opportunity. It is the biggest self-storage REIT in Europe, it is earning exceptionally large spreads over its cost of capital, it has an amazing track record, and it is still early in its growth cycle:

Big Yellow Group

Today, it also has very little debt on its balance sheet with a low 15% LTV, which means that it could accelerate its growth by raising its leverage in the future.

I have owned it since 2016, and I expect these strong returns to continue for a long time to come. The valuation is today very reasonable, trading at 17x FFO, and offering a 4.5% dividend yield. Historically, it has been able to grow its FFO per share by over 10% per year on average.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties is the biggest casino REIT.

It owns some of the most valuable real estate in the world, including trophy assets like the Caesars Palace and the Venetian in Las Vegas:

VICI Properties VICI Properties

Best of all, it has these properties under long-term triple net leases that provide highly consistent and predictable cash flow and visible growth:

Its average lease term is 40+ years long.

Its rents grow by ~2% or the rate of CPI each year (with some caps).

Its tenants are responsible for all property expenses.

The leases force the tenants to reinvest millions each year into the assets.

The properties enjoy strong moats in their licenses and brand value.

VICI Properties

This on its own provides a clear path to 3-4% annual growth, even without accounting for additional property acquisitions.

But historically, VICI has also been very successful at acquiring additional properties at strong spreads over their cost of capital, adding another 3-4% of annual growth.

Going forward, the growth from its acquisitions will likely be smaller given that they are today much larger than they used to be, but it should still add another 1-2% over the long run, resulting in a ~5% annual growth rate.

You combine that with the 5.7% dividend yield, and you get to >10% average annual total returns, and that's very attractive coming from a fortress of a REIT.

The risk-to-reward is very compelling and for this reason, I expect to hold VICI for a very long time to come. It won't be the most rewarding REIT, but it is one of the most predictable, and the returns are still above average.

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE)

Alexandria is the only REIT that specializes in life science buildings. These are highly specialized buildings in which research and development are conducted to develop new drugs, among other things:

Alexandria Real Estate

There are many reasons to like these properties as investments:

They enjoy secular tailwinds as more and more money is pumped into research and the population keeps aging at a rapid pace.

The tenants are highly dependent on your properties, as they also store and safeguard highly valuable equipment and intellectual property.

They enjoy significant barriers to entry as building such properties requires unique skills, relationships, and even licenses in some cases.

The leases are long and include above-average rent increases.

They are recession-resistant, and lease defaults are rather rare.

Here is ARE's track record of buying and developing these assets. It has been massively successful, outperforming even the likes of Walmart (WMT) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B):

Alexandria Real Estate

Today, ARE has 8 years left on its leases on average and they include 3% annual rent hikes. Moreover, most of its leases are deeply below market because market rents have grown even faster than its lease escalations in recent years, and this means that ARE has a "bank of growth" on which it can capitalize as its leases gradually expire.

That is why ARE has enjoyed 15-20% releasing spreads in most quarters over the past years:

Alexandria Real Estate

Then, on top of that, they also retain 40% of their cash flow to reinvest in new development projects.

Finally, they have one of the strongest balance sheets in the entire REIT sector with a strong BBB+ investment grade rating, a low 25% LTV, and 13-year average debt maturities.

All in all, this provides them with highly visible growth prospects. Last year, they grew their FFO per share by 7% and this year, they have guided for another 6% growth in 2024.

While you wait for them to keep growing and creating value, you earn a 4% dividend yield. Combined, this should result in >10% average annual total returns.

Not bad coming from a BBB+ rated REIT.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

EPRT is the best net lease REIT there is.

It has massively outperformed its peers like Realty Income (O), NNN REIT (NNN), Agree Realty (ADC), etc. since going public, and I expect that outperformance to continue going forward:

Data by YCharts

This is simply because its unique business model allows it to grow at a faster rate.

Last year, it grew its AFFO per share by 8%, which was by far the fastest growth rate in its peer group:

Essential Properties Realty Trust

And while its growth is slowing down a bit in 2024, it again expects to grow faster than most of its peers.

This is because of four things:

1) It is smaller than most of its peers, which means that every new acquisition has a bigger impact on its bottom line.

2) It has less leverage than most of its peers with a low 4x Debt-to-EBITDA which limits the impact of rising interest rates.

3) It enjoys higher rent escalators and stronger true-triple net leases with no landlord responsibilities for property expenses or maintenance.

4) It earns higher spreads over its cost of capital by targeting smaller properties that are leased to middle-market tenants, and it then mitigates risks by structuring stronger leases and underwriting its properties based on their unit-level profitability.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

Today, the REIT is priced at 14x FFO, which is in line with its peers, despite growing at a faster pace. Again, here, you are essentially getting a near 5% dividend yield and a 4-6% annual growth rate, which coupled together should get you to roughly 10% average annual total returns over the long run.

Add to that a bit of multiple expansion as interest rates return to lower levels, and you are earning above average with below-average risk.

Crown Castle (CCI)

Crown Castle is my favorite cell tower REIT investment.

This is a REIT that has consistently outperformed over the long run, generating high total returns all while paying significant dividend income:

Data by YCharts

I like its peer American Tower (AMT) as well, but not quite as much because it is spread out geographically and this increases risks. As an example, it recently ran into difficulties in India.

I prefer CCI's focus on the US market, which is by far the safest market for cell towers. Its assets enjoy significant barriers to entry, and I expect them to enjoy steady cash flow growth over the long run.

Crown Castle

But today, the company is discounted and trades at just 14x FFO and offers a 5.6% dividend yield. That's a historically low valuation for the company. During most times, it has traded at closer to 20-25x FFO and only offered a ~3% dividend yield.

The market has overreacted to two things:

(1) The surge in interest rates, not understanding that CCI has a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet.

(2) The near-term lack of growth, which is caused by the temporary impact of some lease cancellations that resulted from T-Mobile's (TMUS) acquisition of Sprint.

The management has made it clear that they expect to return to 7-8% annual growth by 2026 and that combined with its 5.6% dividend yield, and some upside as it reprices closer to its historic average, should lead to strong outperformance over the next decade.

Closing Note

Most REITs are not meant to be owned forever.

The investment thesis typically plays out over a few years, and you then move on to something else.

However, there are select REITs that have unique business models that can churn consistent alpha to their shareholders.

These 5 REITs are good examples of that.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.