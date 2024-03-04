Spencer Platt

It must be a seasonal thing. The banking industry went haywire at the start of 2023, and right on cue, the banks are under fire once again in the first quarter of 2024. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is down 9% year-to-date and is dramatically underperforming versus the S&P 500. Meanwhile, New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) shares have lost the majority of their value.

This has been a particularly abrupt turn of affairs for New York Community Bancorp, as it was one of the apparent big winners from the industry shake-out last spring. New York Community Bancorp bought the remains of the failed Signature Bank at a big discount, and shares leapt from $6 to as high as $14 in response to that deal.

The pendulum has now swung the other way, with NYCB taking a write-down on loans this quarter and the stock price going into abject freefall as a result.

So, what's going on here, and what's the path forward?

The First Blow: Bad Earnings & Credit Issues

New York Community Bancorp was willing to purchase Signature precisely because the FDIC gave it such a steep discount on its loans. When you are buying a failed bank, you are obviously getting some challenged assets among the broader balance sheet, and the FDIC typically gives you a large discount in order to facilitate the transaction.

Indeed, the FDIC charged a special assessment to its member banks to make up for the losses it took in 2023. And the FDIC's losses, in turn, were the gains that NYCB and other banks realized as a result of helping the FDIC facilitate takeovers of those failed entities.

In the case of the Signature deal specifically, NYCB recorded a $2.2 billion immediate gain on its purchase of Signature, since it bought assets at a considerable discount to stated fair value.

New York Community Bancorp had about 720 million shares of stock outstanding, meaning that the FDIC giving NYCB the remains of Signature at that price immediately added $3/share in net asset value to NYCB's business. Given that NYCB was trading around $7 when this deal was announced, this should have been a transformative positive event for the bank.

Indeed, it was transformative, but in the wrong direction.

NYCB took a $185 million charge-off for two loans that went bad this past quarter. This is quite irritating, in isolation. In the context of making a $2.2 billion profit for buying the FDIC's unwanted assets, however, eating a less than 10% loss out of that profit cushion would not be the end of the world.

Remember, also, that NYCB got Signature's deposit base as part of the transaction, giving it access to tons of no- and low-cost deposits at a time when NYCB needed more deposits to replace 5% CDs. NYCB benefited greatly both from the immediate $2.2 billion profit and the fact that its net interest margin jumped considerably from getting access to Signature's lower-cost funding base.

So, if NYCB got $2.2 billion and better economics from Signature, what's the big deal over a $185 million loan charge-off?

Well, the company also took a provision for potential future credit losses, raising its bad loan reserves by $373 million to $1.0 billion. This was far higher than anyone had expected.

It's important to note that provisions for loan losses don't always turn into actual losses. In 2020, for example, banks provisioned heavily, expecting future losses due to the total stoppage of the economy during the early days of COVID-19. Instead, the government stimulated the economy heavily and supported small businesses, largely keeping both individuals and enterprises out of default. The banks were able to reverse the loan provisions in 2021 and 2022, thus reporting excess profits, as their anticipated, possible loan losses never actually materialized.

What will happen with NYCB's loan book in 2024 and beyond? That depends heavily on one's view of the economy and of its position in multi-family housing units in particular. In any case, however, NYCB now has provisioned $993 million against loan losses, whereas it only has $428 million of actual non-performing loans as of its last quarterly filing. In other words, NYCB kitchen-sink its loan book with this Q4 release and now has provisions well in excess of its troubled assets.

Based purely on the math, NYCB should still be in acceptable shape. The stock is currently around $3.50. Meanwhile, tangible book value per share of last quarter's announced credit write-offs and provisions is $10.06 per share. So what explains the apocalyptic market reaction to a bad but hardly earth-shattering earnings report?

Harsher Regulatory Oversight

It appears that things unraveled so quickly because the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency "OCC" directly stepped into NYCB's affairs in 2023 and demanded more credit provisioning and higher capital reserves in tense discussions with the bank.

In buying Signature, NYCB crossed the threshold to become a $100 billion asset bank, which made it a Category 4 operation. Category 4 banks have less discretion in how they manage their affairs and reserve against losses as compared to smaller banks. Simply crossing that line causes a bank to face more scrutiny.

Historically, however, regulators have not been perceived as especially stringent in enforcing the $100 billion threshold -- the $50 billion and $250 billion lines have drawn more market scrutiny.

There has been much chatter and casting of aspersions since NYCB's Q4 earnings report. Some bank analysts have suggested that NYCB was unaware of or insufficiently prepared for the effects of crossing the $100 billion line. Whereas, the bank's defenders have said that the $100 billion distinction was publicly available information and the analysts that had maintained strong buy ratings on NYCB should have factored this risk into their assessments prior to the latest earnings report. If NYCB's management team was caught unaware of the harsher regulatory scrutiny that was coming, that would be a huge blunder on their part.

However, based on reports that I've seen, it would appear that NYCB would have normally had several years to gradually make adjustments based on its transition to Category 4 status. Instead, thanks to eager OCC regulators, however, the hammer got brought down all at once and NYCB had just a matter of weeks to increase its loan loss provisions dramatically and increase its capital reserves.

Contagion Effects

After the initial plunge, NYCB stock had stabilized in the $4.50-$5 per share range over the past few weeks. It appeared that the bank's valuation would stabilize at or slightly below 50% of tangible book value as investors assessed the bank's outlook going forward.

In the immediate aftershock of the Q4 earnings report, NYCB's deposit base remained stable and there was no run on the bank. Like with regional banks such as Western Alliance (WAL) last year, it seemed like things might settle down after the initial shock.

Last week brought another shake-up at New York Community Bancorp, though. Shares dropped about 25% on a series of developments.

One, the bank took a large non-cash loss for writing down goodwill related to past acquisitions. That's not too surprising given the broader context here. This decision lowers the firm's book value but does not impact its cash balance or credit reserves.

The company also parted ways with CEO Thomas Cangemi, who had been in charge of NYCB since 2020. New York Community appointed Alessandro DiNello as the new CEO of the bank; DiNello was formerly the head of Flagstar, which NYCB acquired in 2022. A director of the bank who disagreed with the change of CEO also stepped down from the board of directors.

Finally, the bank announced that its 10-K filing would be delayed and in conjunction that it has inadequate risk management and loan review in place. Presumably, the bank's potentially challenged loans (particularly in multi-family housing and offices) will be reviewed with a fine-toothed comb and there may be some additional writedowns.

The Forward Outlook

Traders are understandably bracing for the worst, with NYCB stock taking another significant drop last week. Delayed annual filings are never good news, and people are also going to question the validity of the firm's $10/share reported tangible book value until the bank gets its risk management protocols ironed out.

That said, there is a bull case here. The bank already took large write-offs and provisions for future losses back in February. It is easy to say NYCB may have more losses in offices, for example, but if they do, a lot of other regional banks probably will as well given how highly provisioned NYCB already is in this category. In multi-family housing, for another example, the bank typically lends at less than 60% loan-to-value. If New York Community is taking serious hits to its equity on its loans, that implies 40%+ declines in the value of Manhattan rent-regulated housing. It's hard to believe (though not impossible) that NYCB is having an existential crisis with these assets while the rest of the sector is sailing along.

My opinion is that a lot of community and regional banks are probably facing similar issues, but NYCB is receiving an outsized level of scrutiny due to its recent deal-making. Between buying Flagstar, which was a totally different type of bank than NYCB, and then adding the remains of Signature on top of that, NYCB dramatically overhauled its operations in a two-year span. It appears that it couldn't update its internal organization and processes fast enough to adjust. It also seems like the OCC may have caught NYCB by surprise, forcing the bank into sudden moves when it would have thought it had several years to ramp up to additional levels of compliance, oversight, and capital reserves.

In the past, I had assumed that the FDIC choosing a bank as a suitor for taking over a failed bank would give it regulatory favor. That was a mistake on my part. Times have changed. Now, in return for helping the government deal with bad financial assets, you seemingly get nothing but more regulatory headaches.

More broadly, this series of events has reduced my interest in U.S. regional banks as an asset class. Previously, one of the attractive features in the sector was takeover premiums when one bank would acquire another. However, given how the Flagstar deal ultimately turned out for NYCB, one has to think other bank CEOs will be much more cautious about increasing their total assets and subjecting themselves to more regulatory scrutiny.

For NYCB, the bank seems likely to survive. It is trading at a massive discount to its tangible book value, and there has not been any run on the firm's deposits. The people comparing it to Silicon Valley are missing a key element; the 2023 bank runs were primarily about uninsured deposits.

That said, New York Community Bancorp is no longer what it was a few years ago. With the CEO swap, this is now closer to being Flagstar's DNA than the NYCB of old, and the attractive features there were around the conservative business model and strong loan underwriting no longer necessarily apply.

I believe that the bank is undervalued at this point and should trade at something closer to 50-60% of tangible book value. The steep discount is appropriate, at least for the time being, given the bank's low ROE, credibility issues, and continuing risk in its CRE lending book. That said, even assuming that gets us a fair value closer to $5-$6 per share instead of the current price.

I personally have sold some puts against NYCB stock. I believe the bank isn't going to go bust and I am willing to collect a high premium from said puts for selling this downside insurance. If exercised on those puts, I would receive shares with a cost basis of around $2. In almost any scenario other than a complete failure of the bank, this should work out favorably.

In this way, I am attempting to make lemonade from lemons. But there's not much of a silver lining here. NYCB was a well-run bank that had delivered tremendous long-run returns for shareholders. Now, thanks to recent M&A and regulatory issues, the bank's track record has blown up, and the firm is merely fighting for survival. Furthermore, these developments send a variety of negative signals to other regional banks and the sector as a whole. I believe NYCB will survive and am positioned accordingly, but unfortunately, it's hard to find much more optimism beyond that right now.