Introduction

JDE Peet’s (OTCPK:JDEPF) is one of the largest distributors of coffee in the world. The company’s 2023 results were weaker than expected and its share price has lost about 20% of its value since the summer. In a way, that’s deserved as the free cash flow result in 2023 was a bit weaker than expected but the robust balance sheet and improved financial results in the second half of 2023 are a good reason to be slightly more optimistic.

JDE Peet's has its primary listing in Amsterdam where it is trading with JDEP as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is just over 150,000 shares and that makes Amsterdam the most liquid listing to trade the common shares of JDE. The company reports its financial results in EUR and I will use the Euro as base currency throughout this article. There are currently 486 million shares outstanding, resulting in a market capitalization of 10.3B EUR.

The second half of 2023 saved the day

While JDE Peet’s first half of 2023 wasn’t the best, the second half of the year definitely made up for the weak start thanks to an organic sales growth of 4.3% while the adjusted EBIT increased by 5.5% on an adjusted basis.

The total revenue came in at 8.19B EUR which is approximately 0.5% higher on a reported basis and while the COGS increased by a similar percentage, JDE Peet’s saw a 15% increase in its SG&A expenses which jumped by almost 300M EUR to in excess of 2.33B EUR.

That sounds pretty bad, but keep in mind the company includes the impairment charges in the SG&A expenses and as JDE Peet’s recorded an impairment charge in Russia, it became clear the total amount of depreciation and impairment expenses increased, as you can see below.

Additionally, the total finance expense came in at 143M EUR on a net basis while there was a net finance income of 69M EUR in 2022. The difference is explained below: while the company recorded a 348M EUR tailwind from hedges in 2022, this was almost entirely reversed and JDE Peet reported a 195M EUR loss on the financial instruments.

That explains why the pre-tax profit fell by almost 50% resulting in a net income of 364M EUR and a net profit of 367M EUR attributable to the common shareholders of JDE Peet’s (non-controlling interests recorded a 3M EUR loss).

With a total share count of 486 million shares, the EPS was 0.755 EUR per share. Pretty weak, but seeing how the net profit came under pressure from the impairment charge in Russia, this also means that these non-cash charges have no impact on JDE Peet’s cash flow result. And the free cash flow generated by JDE Peet’s could perhaps be a more reliable metric to judge the company.

Indeed, JDE Peet’s reported an operating cash flow of 823M EUR, but this included 283M EUR in working capital investments, but it excludes the 66M EUR in interest payments and the approximately 86 million Euro in lease payments. Those lease payments are not clearly mentioned in the cash flow statement, but they are included in the ‘repayment from borrowings. On the other hand, JDE Peet’s paid 219M EUR in taxes, although it only owed 173M EUR in 2023 (the cash payment discrepancy is mainly caused by JDE Peet’s paying historical taxes).

Taking all these adjustments into account, the adjusted operating cash flow was almost exactly 1B EUR. Including the interest received on its substantial cash balance, the operating cash flow was 1.08B EUR.

The cash flow statement above also clearly shows the total capex was just 301M EUR resulting in 783M EUR in free cash flow. This represents approximately 1.61 EUR per share.

JDE Peet’s declared a dividend of 0.70 EUR per share, payable in two equal installments. The dividend is subject to the Dutch withholding tax which is currently 15%.

What does the outlook for 2024 mean?

JDE Peet’s has already provided an outlook for 2024 as well. It expects to see its organic revenue increase to be at the ‘lower end of the medium term range’. That range was established at 3-5%, so the company is basically guiding for a 3% revenue increase.

However, the reported revenue (and EBITDA) should come in much higher as the company recently closed two acquisitions. Those acquisitions weren’t cheap as the company paid 16 times and 13 times the LTM EBITDA to gain additional exposure in the USA and Brazil respectively.

The combined revenue of both entities was approximately 300-305M EUR and this, in combination with the anticipated 3% revenue increase on an organic basis should about 500-550M to the full-year revenue.

The acquisitions also indicate the company’s debt ratio will increase to approximately 3 times EBITDA by the end of this year. This represents a small increase from the 2.7 times EBITDA as of the end of 2023.

While that’s a bit higher than the company’s optimal debt ratio, I understand JDE Peet’s desire to start using its 2.05B EUR in cash on the balance sheet. And there is no real reason to reduce its gross debt level as the weighted average cost of debt is just 1.16% with maturity dates well staggered over the next decade. I think JDE Peet’s played the ‘low interest environment’ game brilliantly and the company will benefit from the decision to lock in interest rates for prolonged periods of time for years to come. Yes, the interest expenses will continue to increase but JDE Peet’s interest income will also remain pretty high.

And of course, the company continues to generate strong amounts of free cash flow so it could just repay the bonds when they come due. JDE Peet’s will likely generate in excess of 800M EUR in free cash flow this year (and perhaps even closer to 850M EUR depending on the costs to integrate the two new acquisitions and how fast it can unlock synergy benefits.

Investment thesis

Based on the current share price of just over 21 EUR per share, JDE Peet’s is trading at a free cash flow yield of almost 8%, and I expect this FCF yield to increase in 2024 on the back of the company’s growth guidance and the two recent acquisitions. Excluding those acquisitions, the company is trading at an EBITDA multiple of 10 times the EBITDA. While that seems high, let’s not forget JDE Peet’s is one of the world leaders in coffee and deserves a premium valuation. Additionally, thanks to the relatively low capex intensity of the business allowing it to convert 50-55% of its EBITDA into free cash flow.

I currently have no position in JDE Peet’s, but I never thought we’d see a share price in the low 20 EUR range, so my interest has definitely been triggered. I also had a look at the bonds, but all bonds are currently yielding less than 4% on a yield to maturity basis. That also is an encouraging sign, as it indicates the market isn’t too worried about JDEP’s financial performance.

I may write put options on JDE Peet’s as I would like to initiate a long position at or around the current share price.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.