Summary

In our initial report on Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN:CA/NYSE:GRP.UN), we rated the units a Buy due to their high-quality portfolio, strong organic growth prospects, and reasonable valuation. Granite recently reported a strong Q4 '23 that beat consensus. While a good portion of the beat on FFO/AFFO was driven by non-recurring items (i.e., favorable FX, etc.), the underlying performance of the portfolio was impressive. We maintain our Buy rating, as the units remain very reasonably priced, especially relative to the broader industrial universe and Granite's historical trading multiples, lease-up of vacancies in Nashville and Houston, and the completion of key development projects in the back half of the year should provide positive fundamental catalysts.

Earnings Update

In Canadian dollar terms, rents across the portfolio grew by ~8% QoQ, driven by impressive ~12% gains in Canada and the Netherlands. Canada remains the clear leader in rent growth, with lease rates nearly doubling on re-leasing. We estimate a portfolio loss-to-lease of +30% (n.b., from a low of ~29% in Austria to a high of ~70% in Canada).

Total portfolio occupancy is still materially below '22 and early '23, though roughly half of this decline is due to completed development properties that remain in lease-up (e.g., Plainfield/Indianapolis). Excluding these properties, the portfolio remains nearly fully occupied.

Q4 Earnings - Operations (Empyrean; GRT)

Rent growth and stable occupancy QoQ drove a moderate increase in rental income. Recoveries declined substantially QoQ and YoY, but were offset by declining opex, driving a moderate increase in NOI and expansion in margins.

Reported FFO and AFFO per unit increased ~3% and ~5%, respectively. Reported FFO growth was bolstered by a ~$3.1MM increase in interest income over the prior quarter due to interest earnings on the cash proceeds of the recent bond issuance. Normalizing this interest income, FFO per unit would have decreased by ~1%. However, on a cash basis (i.e., excluding straight-line rent and TI amortization), FFO per unit would have remained flat to the prior quarter, and AFFO per unit would have still grown ~0.8% (n.b., implied ~75% payout ratio).

Q4 Earnings - Financials (Empyrean; GRT)

Cap rates expanded modestly across the portfolio, with the most significant increases seen in Canada and Austria (n.b., +14bps and +12bps, respectively). Rent growth has mostly compensated for rising cap rates, as the implied price PSF declined only ~1% QoQ.

Q4 Earnings - Valuation (Empyrean; GRT)

Additionally, Granite repurchased ~393k units (n.b., ~0.6% of the units o/s) at an average price of ~$68.7/unit

While this quarter's headline FFO/AFFO figures blew past consensus estimates, much of this was driven by one-time items (i.e., FX and elevated interest income). Looking through these, the quarter was still operationally solid. In addition to the sizeable loss-to-lease opportunity, we see several catalysts (discussed below) for the year ahead that should drive strong performance.

Valuation

Granite is trading for 15.2x / 16.8x FFO / AFFO and a ~5% discount to our estimated NAVPU (n.b., ~5.7% implied cap rate). Following the recent distribution increase, the units yield ~4.4%. We note that US industrial peers trade for ~23.5x '23E FFO and ~28.3x '23E AFFO (n.b., ~55% and ~70% higher than Granite, respectively), while Canadian industrial peers trade for ~24x FFO and AFFO (n.b., ~55% higher than Granite).

Valuation Summary (Empyrean; GRT)

Our NAVPU estimate is significantly lower than most sell-side analysts, at ~C$70/unit vs. the mid-80s to $90/unit on the sell-side. We use a 5.88% blended cap rate and NTM NOI of ~$448.5MM (n.b., +7% YoY vs +11.5% '22 - '23). We left future development and lease-up out of our projections, so these represent a highly credible upside to our target.

While we are publishing a "target price" for Granite, we do not necessarily see this as the best way to think about the REIT. In most other REITs, our target price generally represents the price at which we would look to exit the position. In certain cases where market fundamentals and sentiment are positive, and the REIT has opportunities to accretively deploy incremental capital, we look for GARP plays. We see Granite as one such situation. While we have ~$79 as our target price, we are interested in Granite now for the opportunity to benefit from its long-term growth prospects at a very reasonable price. We also note that Granite and many other industrial REITs have recently traded for decent premiums to sell-side and/or IFRS NAV. All else equal, we would likely look to trim beginning around a ~10% premium to our NAV estimate.

Target Price (Empyrean; GRT)

The principal balance sheet adjustments in our NAV estimate are shown below.

Balance Sheet Adjustments (Empyrean; GRT)

Our cap rate assumptions are shown below.

Cap Rate Assumptions (Empyrean; GRT)

Looking ahead, we see development completions through '24 as meaningful sources of value creation that will be accretive to our target price. The 22-acre, ~400k sq ft Brantford site was completed and fully leased as of mid-January. The ~50k sq ft speculative expansion project in Ajax, Ontario, is expected to be completed in Q2 and is already ~60% pre-leased. The ~52k sq ft expansion in Weert, Netherlands, is on track to be completed in Q3 and is already pre-leased with the site's existing tenant. In addition to development, the ~773k sq ft lease at 2020 Logistics Drive in the GTA (n.b., represents ~50% of GTA lease expires in '25) will likely see rents double on re-leasing. Rent growth throughout the year and the development completions mentioned above will likely provide room for another distribution increase - likely ~10%.

Conclusion

Granite's Q4 results were very positive. Looking through some of the positive noise from non-recurring increases in interest income and positive FX movements, we see our core thesis intact. We have revised our NAVPU up ~5% to ~$79/unit but see additional upside through development completions and the potential to trade at a premium (n.b., FFO and AFFO multiples remain well below US, Canadian, and European industrial peers). We maintain our Buy rating and view the REIT as an attractive GARP play.