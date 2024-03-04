Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sentiment Speaks: Something Bad May Be Coming This Summer

Avi Gilburt
  • I continue to suggest to those that want to succeed in the market to focus on price first and foremost.
  • As long as support holds in the coming week, the market is setting up for one more potential rally before a major top may be struck.
  • When the market breaks cited support, we can begin a very fast move to the downside, which can surprise many.
This past week, I challenged my clients in the following manner:

“Look back this week at all the things you thought were "important" from the announcements you expected and then look at the market and see just how much of

Avi Gilburt, CPA., is an accountant and lawyer by training and the founder of Elliot Wave Trader, where along with his team of analysts, he specializes in identifying the major turning points and market trends so you can invest more confidently while applying appropriate risk management.

Avi is the leader of the investing group The Market Pinball Wizard where they help members gain a more real-time understanding of where the market is likely heading. Features of the group include: daily S&P 500 directional analysis, intraweek metals analysis, weekly expanded analysis on the S&P 500, metals, USO, and USD, weekly live webinars where we walk you through the charts we are tracking, and community chat with direct access to Avi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

t
twinstwo
Today, 11:47 AM
Comments (55)
Do you believe that gold and Silver will follow the market? Or are they a hedge.
MoneyWalksStocksTalk profile picture
MoneyWalksStocksTalk
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (65)
So you’re saying this week if the pull back isn’t near 5048 we should expect another rally up?
C
Charlied717
Today, 11:45 AM
Comments (112)
Avi, thanks for the update! I don’t think we will see that market crash coming anytime soon. The treasury and FED will not allow it with this being an election year. They will do whatever they have to, just as they have been doing behind the scenes to keep market propped up to current overvalued levels. That is why the Elliot Wave is extremely stretched to very high extension levels, as you are well aware. 👍
H
Hifivepercent
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (38)
Thank you.
g
gkaltenheuser
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (36)
Avi. Nice article. Agree, another move upward then a big surprise and a major selloff.
M
Marcus99x
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (215)
Possible the Titanic does not sink until after the 2024 election? Seems probable time table in the scheme of things. The market down turn could then be blamed on the results what ever they may be. "The excuse for the bear market"
Avi Gilburt profile picture
Avi Gilburt
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (24.15K)
@Marcus99x

When you create a narrative for yourself, you create a bias. Why bother!?!? Unless you are able to tell the future. It will only hurt your ability to view the market objectively.
Z
Zig Zag Cowboy
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (1.36K)
Nice info.. buckle up!!
