Separate The Secular Growth From The Cyclical Supply-Demand Balance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has been a challenging stock to rate since I started covering it on Seeking Alpha in 2019. The secular growth of electric vehicle usage creating long-term demand growth for lithium is well-accepted. In the shorter term, small fluctuations in the supply-demand balance can produce big swings in commodity prices. In addition to causing share prices of producers like Albemarle to swing in sympathy, these price swings cause producers to adjust their expansion plans, impacting future supply and setting up the next cycle.

We have seen two lithium price cycles in the last 7 years, as we see on the chart below. It shows lithium carbonate price in Chinese Yuan per ton (1 USD = 7.2 CNY)

The first cycle topped about around $25,000/ton in 2018 as EV demand growth paused after several years of strength, led by China.

It was that environment in which I wrote my first several Albemarle articles, including one from 2019 where I detailed the cutbacks in expansion plans the company was making in response to falling prices. I rated the company a Hold in my first 5 articles, even though the share price increased from $69 to $154 during this time frame. By February 2021, demand growth was catching up to supply, and I wrote that Albemarle should be valued on this future growth, not on the current lithium price which was still below the 2018 peak. In May 2021, I finally upgraded ALB to Buy, ahead of the big price spike in lithium that would soon follow.

As we see on the EV demand chart above, demand really took off that year, helped by many government incentives around the world. The Buy call was successful, as the stock increased from $154 to $275 in November 2022 when I downgraded it to Hold. At that time, the shares were pricing at a long-term lithium carbonate price of around $36,000/ton based on my model. At my base case of $25,000/ton, the shares looked overvalued by about 38%. Still, I rated the stock a Hold, not a Sell because the long-term demand growth trend looked intact. Any short-term drop in lithium prices would have been a risk, however.

The Current Situation

Sure enough, high prices were the cure for high prices. After peaking over $80,000/ton, lithium prices plummeted to under $15,000 as EV demand growth began to slow in 2023, influenced by roll-back of incentives, especially in the main markets of China and Europe. In the US, despite continued tax credits for domestically produced EVs, consumers were reluctant to buy them and the government planned to back off emissions standards that would push EV adoption. On the supply side, many producers added plans for capacity expansion. As a result, supply once again exceeds the base case for demand until 2030.

This brings us to Albemarle 4Q 2023 results and forward guidance. The company had 20% lower adjusted EBITDA in 2023 despite higher production. Looking forward, the company is once again in down-cycle mode, planning to reduce costs and release cash in 2024. Albemarle is also slowing capital spending to $1.7 billion from $2.1 billion last year. The company is continuing projects already under construction in Kemerton, Australia and Meishan, China to expand conversion capacity. They are also going ahead with permitting activities on a spodumene mine at Kings Mountain, NC. Spending on further expansion is being deferred.

More significantly, Albemarle is no longer providing single point financial guidance, instead giving estimates for three cases representing different lithium carbonate prices of $15, $20, and $25/kg.

None of the prices in this range look great for Albemarle in 2024. I have used this guidance to estimate EPS and free cash flow for this year in the table below. Note that this table includes results for the full company (including Specialties, which is Bromine and non-battery Lithium, and Ketjen, which is the new name for the catalyst business). Also, the free cash flow calculation does not include the impact of working capital, which should be positive in 2024 with falling prices.

The company does not look sustainable at $15/kg on a free cash flow basis. At $20/kg, Albemarle may still need to defer some capex to get FCF positive. At $25/kg, the current picture starts to look a bit better, with a P/E of 14.2 based on the recent share price of $142.80.

The $15/kg price does not seem likely to last, according to several sources. First, CEO Kent Masters stated on the earnings call:

So we think what the prices today are unsustainable. They’re below operating cash levels of some assets that are currently operating and they’re definitely below reinvestment levels

This is confirmed by Emily Hersh of Luna Lithium in her LinkedIn article, where she shows a chart indicating 15% of current global production capacity is uneconomic at the $15,000/ton level on a fully invested basis including capex.

Trend Investing here on Seeking Alpha adds some additional context, noting that destocking of Chinese inventories from high levels in 2022 is about finished. Also, futures prices have finally started rising.

So, 2024 might not be a great year for Albemarle, but what does this mean for the long term? It, of course, depends heavily on where we expect the lithium price to go. As I will show in my updated model, Albemarle stock seems to be pricing in long-term lithium prices a little under $25,000/ton. If they can get there this year, the share price should continue to recover. At $20,000/ton, the story becomes more about hanging on until 2030 when demand again starts to exceed supply.

Financial Model Update

I am using the same financial model as my last article, with several inputs updated. First, I am now showing slower production growth in the back half of the decade due to deferral of growth capex. Sales now reach 375,000 tons/year in 2030, down from 437,500 tons/year in the previous version. The Lithium carbonate price is still $25,000 in the long term, but the current model uses $20k in 2024 and $25k in 2025, down from an unsustainable $50k and $45k in the last version. Specialties and Ketjen forecasts are lower, in line with the latest guidance. The effective tax rate is now 27.5% up from 24%, and capex has increased to $1.7 billion per year from $1.4 billion. The WACC assumption for the discounted cash flow calculation is now 10.26%, per the latest calculation from GuruFocus, down from 11.75% in the last version.

Putting it all together, I calculate a fair value for Albemarle of $160.45/share, 12.4% above the latest price. This is down from $199.22 in the last article. The lower lithium price in 2024-25, lower non-lithium earnings, lower volumes, and higher capex all contribute to the lower fair value, partially offset by the lower WACC assumption.

For sensitivity analysis, I looked at long-term lithium prices of $20,000/ton. The modeled fair value was considerably lower at $68.01; however, it is important to remember that this does not include any lithium price increases beyond 2030 when most people expect the market to be tight. It also does not account for the possibility of deferring more capex from this decade into the 2030s to improve free cash flow up front. Still, the stock may continue to struggle if the market believes lithium prices will stay this low.

On the high side, I modeled lithium prices of $30,000/ton. Fair value was $222.18/share at that price. There would be upside beyond this if Albemarle chose to speed up capex to grow capacity more quickly. Given the experiences with the last two cycles, I would expect management to be reluctant to do that.

Conclusion

Albemarle share price has been difficult to predict because it is subject to big cyclical swings in commodity prices, even though there is secular growth in demand to support EV adoption. At the time of my last article in November 2022, the market seemed to be pricing in lithium prices around $36,000/ton and neglecting how quickly that price would bring on incremental supply. This made lithium prices vulnerable to a demand growth slowdown, which happened in 2023. Going forward, it seems more likely that lithium prices should be around the marginal cost of production for the highest cost producer.

We see from the model there is a big difference in fair value just between $20,000 and $25,000/ton lithium prices. It is impossible for even the most plugged-in expert to forecast commodity prices that closely. The Buy case for Albemarle really comes down to the fact that the company has some of the lowest cost production on Earth with their South American brine assets. This should enable the company to outlast more marginal producers if the low-price environment persists. If lithium prices get back to $25,000/ton, the company will show improved free cash flow quickly and will be rewarded by the market. If prices stay around $20,000/ton, holding Albemarle stock might be painful in the short term, but creates buying opportunities ahead of the next up cycle caused by a demand shortage in the 2030s. With this risk in mind, I upgrade Albemarle to a Buy based on the $25,000/ton lithium case.