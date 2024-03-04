Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Albemarle: When A Growth Stock Was A Cyclical Stock All Along (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Albemarle has been tough to value due to variations in the supply-demand balance of lithium impacting commodity prices.
  • The current lithium price around $15,000/ton looks unsustainably low. ALB stock looks cheap assuming long-term prices of $25,000/ton or higher.
  • Continued low lithium prices are a risk, but the Company's low-cost production should help it survive until demand again exceeds supply in the 2030s.

Separate The Secular Growth From The Cyclical Supply-Demand Balance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has been a challenging stock to rate since I started covering it on Seeking Alpha in 2019. The secular growth of electric vehicle usage creating long-term demand

I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

jakeelwood5 profile picture
jakeelwood5
Today, 5:20 AM
Comments (1.98K)
Sometimes a company just needs to keep a steady, routine operation instead of trying to grow. Growth can be very expensive, especially if profit is restricted.
I have a position in ALB, but it is a short put, because the EV market is crashing and unless someone finds another big volume use for lithium batteries, lithium will become just another commodity.
G
Gerry19
Today, 5:04 AM
Comments (41)
Excellent article and very timely. Thank you.
