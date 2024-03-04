Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

I worried about Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) weak China growth as discussed in my introductory article. On February 1, BD released their Q1 FY24. China declined 5.3% year-over-year, and now the market only represents 6.4% of group revenue. Other major challenges, including the Alaris pump and Covid comparisons, are starting to get normalized, and the stock price is undervalued; therefore, I upgrade the rating from ‘Hold to ‘Buy’ with a fair value of $250 per share.

China, Alaris Pump and Comparable

In Q1 FY24, BD delivered 2.4% of constant revenue growth and US grew 0.7% year-over-year and international market was up 2.9%, as illustrated in the table below.

BDX Quarterly Results

It is more likely that major growth headwinds will normalize for BD in the new fiscal year.

Firstly, China revenue declined 5.3% in the quarter, and now it only represents 6.4% of total revenue. As I highlighted in my introductory article, China has been one of the major growth drivers for BD over the past decade. Due to the healthcare anti-corruption in China, I won’t expect China’s healthcare market to have a notable recovery in FY24. However, just mathematically, BD is going to face weak comparable for their China operations in FY24. The management expects the market to grow flat to low-single-digit in FY24.

Secondly, Alaris pump recall caused BDX revenue and market share loss in the past. They received the FDA 510K clearance in July 2013, and started to ramp up the upgraded BD Alaris Infusion System. Their management anticipates Alaris pump ramping up throughout the year, and generating at least $200 million of revenue in FY24. Apparently, the Alaris pump is going to regain its market share and recoup the lost revenues, in my view.

Lastly, BD generated notable diagnostic testing revenue during the pandemic, then they started to face strong growth headwinds during the post-pandemic period. Beginning with Q1 FY24, BD will no longer report base business revenue growth which excludes Covid-19 diagnostic testing revenue. The change signifies BD’s covid revenue is beginning to normalize, and their management also indicated the normalization in FY24 during the earnings call.

In short, the three major headwinds are getting normalized in FY24. It is quite positive for their stock price in my opinion.

On the balance sheet, BD ended the quarter with a cash balance of $1.2 billion with net debt leverage of 2.7x. For the cash flow, they generated $739 million in the quarter, a significant improvement year-over-year, driven by the reduced inventory levels, and disciplined capital expenditures.

FY24 Outlook

Their FY24’s guidance also presents a normalization of their business growth, as shown in the slide below. The company expects 5.5%-6.25% of organic revenue growth and 50bps margin expansion in FY24.

BDX Investor Presentation

Does the guidance make sense? There are several factors need to consider. During the earnings call, the management pointed out the FX would cause 3.6% headwinds for EPS growth in FY24. In addition, BD divested their Surgical Instrumentation Platform to Steris (STE) in July 2023, and the divestiture would reduce their reported revenue in FY24.

As analyzed previously, BD is going to encounter weak comparable for their China operations in FY24, and it worth noting that China declined 13.1% in Q4 FY23.

Alaris pump would continue to ramp up its production and distribution, and if BD can deliver $200 million of revenue in FY24, it would contribute more than 1% to organic revenue growth in FY24.

Putting all the pieces together, I anticipate BD returning back to its normal growth trajectory in FY24, thus 5%-6% of organic revenue growth is quite reasonable.

Valuation Update

I revised the model’s FY24 assumptions to align with the company’s guidance, indicating 5.8% of revenue growth. For the normalized growth rate, I assume 5.5% of organic revenue growth and 1.6% of tuck-in acquisition growth, and these assumptions are quite in line with their historical average. The company’s margin expansion is driven by operating leverage and new products offering. I estimate their operating expenses will grow 6% annually, leading 50bps margin expansion per year, consistent with their long-term guidance.

I keep the remaining assumptions intact and the fair value is calculated to be $250 per share. The current stock price is only trading at 23x of forward free cash flow, a quite reasonable multiple for a growth medical device company.

BDX DCF -Author's Calculation

Other Issues

On February 27, BD announced that Dave Hickey, the EVP and President of the Life Sciences segment, is going to retire from July 1st. Dave Hickey has been working with BD for over a decade. As indicated in the release, BD intends to name a successor prior to his retirement date. It signifies that BD didn’t have a planned succession plan in place for such high-ranking executive position before.

In addition, I suggest investors to monitor the Alaris pump ramp up and sales growth over the next few quarters. It is crucial for BD to regain their lost market share and revenue.

Conclusion

I upgrade the rating to ‘Buy’ with a fair value of $250 per share as it is more likely for BD to overcome their major growth headwinds. I expect the company’s revenue growth to normalize to 5%-6% in the near future.