Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Nat Gas Production, Exports Via LNG And Pipelines All Soar To New Records In 2023; Price Collapses

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.47K Followers

Summary

  • Annual natural gas marketed production in the US rose by 4.7% to a record 41.3 trillion cubic feet in 2023, according to EIA data.
  • The US has exported natural gas via pipelines to Mexico since the late 1990s, and to a lesser extent to Canada (from which the US also imports natural gas).
  • Total exports of natural gas via LNG to the rest of the world, and via pipelines to Mexico and Canada spiked by 10.2% in 2023 to a new record of 7.6 trillion cubic feet, or roughly 18% of US marketed production.

Groningen Oil and gas processing plant

CreativeNature_nl

The US became the largest LNG exporter in the world in 2023. It has long been the largest natural gas producer in the world.

Annual natural gas marketed production in the US rose by 4.7% to a record 41.3

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.47K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UNG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on UNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.