Investment Thesis

I see BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) as a hold. While the business fundamentals are strong, the current market valuation suggests that the stock is trading above fair value, as a 6% annual return is expected at the current share price. BlackRock with its $10 trillion in assets under management, is in a good position to take advantage of the growing ETF industry, which I believe will grow to $25 trillion by 2030. The Aladdin platform is expected to grow in the low to mid-teens moving forward and looks to be sticky with a 98% client retention rate. Overall, BlackRock is a market leader in the asset management industry with plenty of room to grow; however, I cannot justify a purchase at current stock price levels. I advise investors to wait for a pullback.

Company Overview

BlackRock is the world's largest asset management company, where they reported over $10 trillion in assets under management in its latest Q4 2023 earnings report. The company provides investment and technology services to both retail and institutional clients, where its core business activities include asset management via ETF and managed fund products. BlackRock generates revenue through management fees, performance fees and advisory fees, making the business's revenues quite sticky and reoccurring in nature, which is a positive for investors. BLK offers investors access to funds that include equities, fixed income securities, alternative investments, and money market instruments. In the asset management industry, I see BlackRock's rivals as being companies such as Vanguard Group, Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price (TROW).

The ETF Industry Is Expected To Grow

BlackRock is set to gain from the expected expansion in the ETF industry thanks to its position as a top provider of ETFs under the iShares brand. The management of BLK anticipate expansion of the ETF industry to $25 trillion in assets under management by 2030, which I believe is driven by several factors that should help drive AUM up moving forward.

To begin, the digital wealth market is projected to grow by 15% per year, which I think shows that the major shift towards online platforms and investment tools in the investment space is expected to continue. I think ETFs as an investment vehicle will continue to grow in popularity due to their accessibility and ease of trading. Furthermore, BLK offers access to ETFs that have low frictional costs, meaning that investors are not eaten up by management fees. For example, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a management fee of 0.03%, while many actively managed funds have management fees of around 1%. Finally, fixed income products are projected to grow to $6 Trillion by 2030 as the demand for more efficient and liquid bond products is increasing. Additionally, as the world population is aging, particularly in developed markets, the AUM within fixed income products such as bond ETFs should continue to rise moving forward through the decade.

BlackRock's Aladdin

The Aladdin platform created by BlackRock is an investment tool that offers risk assessment and portfolio management features. Institutions use Aladdin to simplify and consolidate their investment procedures on a single platform. Through the past three years, Aladdin's revenue has been steadily increasing, growing at an annual rate of 12% which is faster than BlackRock's core asset management business. With a client retention rate of 98%, Aladdin proves that the platform is sticky, indicating that it may have a switching moat where once a client is engrained within Aladdin, it is costly and inconvenient to switch to another software.

In terms of market potential, the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for investment platforms like Aladdin is currently valued at $12.5 billion, with Aladdin holding around 11% of this market share. I expect Aladdin to continue to penetrate this market given the momentum that Aladdin has seen through its inception back in 2018.

Looking ahead, the platform is projected to sustain growth in the low to teens range, which should help propel and diversify revenues for BlackRock's business.

Financial Analysis

It is my belief that BLK has delivered steady business performance over the previous five years. The business grew revenue from $14,198.00 million in 2018 to $17,859.00 million over the trailing twelve months, giving a CAGR of 4.3%. Moving forward, I expect revenue growth to be driven by AUM growth in the asset management business as well as the growth in the Aladdin platform. I expect revenue to grow about 10% per year over the coming years, especially since we are coming off the back of cyclically weaker years in the past two years.

Through the last five years we saw a rise in earnings per share which improved from $26.58 to $36.51, a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 5.9%. Since earnings per share grew at a faster pace over this time frame, this shows that margin expansion has occurred within the business, showing that the company has been successful in converting a higher percentage of its revenue into profit.

Another factor that impacts earnings per share is the share count. We can see that diluted shares outstanding has gone from 161.95 million in 2018 to 150.71 million in the past twelve months, showing management's commitment to deliver capital back to shareholders. In 2023, $1.5 billion was returned to shareholders via share repurchases. BlackRock has also grown shareholder equity in the past half decade, where it went from $207.10 in 2018 to $273.64 in the trailing 12 months. Regarding free cash flow, it has grown at an annual compounded growth rate of 5.3%, increasing from $2,871.00 million in 2018 to $3,821.00 million in the trailing 12 months. This illustrates that the business is delivering more cash for shareholders once accounting for capital expenditures when compared to half a decade ago. The management is also capital efficient at reinvesting back into the business, as demonstrated with a five-year median ROIC of 11%.

Regarding the balance sheet, the previous earnings report delivered cash and cash equivalents to the amount of $8,736.00 million. The total debt of the company stands at $7,918.00 million. Taking into account that the cash on the balance sheet covers the entire debt load and that total debt can be easily repaid with less than 3 years' worth of free cash flow. BlackRock's current ratio stands at 2.09, indicating that the company can easily cover their current liabilities with their current assets. Overall, the financial well-being of the company is healthy, and the balance sheet is strong.

Valuation

As of Q4 2023 BLK's current TTM cashflow per share stands at $25.35. Considering the long-term growth opportunities discussed in this article, I anticipate a growth rate of 10% for BLK's cashflow per share over the five years. Taking this growth into consideration, it can be projected that BLK's cashflow per share, by Q4 2028 would amount to $40.83.

Based on an exit multiple of 20 (the 10-year median price/FCF) it is estimated that the stock's price target, in five years would reach $1065.88. Consequently, if you decide to invest in BLK at its current share price of $815.00 you can expect a CAGR of 6% over the next five years according to these calculations. Hence, while I think BlackRock is a high-quality business, I believe BlackRock to be a hold at current valuations as I see it as slightly overvalued.

Conclusion

BlackRock with its $10 trillion in assets under management, is in a good position to take advantage of the growing ETF industry, which I believe will grow to $25 trillion by 2030. The Aladdin platform is expected to grow in the low to mid-teens moving forward and looks to be sticky with a 98% client retention rate. BlackRock has shown consistent performance with steady revenue and earnings growth, good ROIC and a solid balance sheet where debt is not an issue. While the business fundamentals are strong, the current market valuation suggests that the stock is trading above fair value, as a 6% annual return is expected at the current share price. Therefore, BlackRock is a hold.