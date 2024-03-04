imaginima

CHX To Tread Lightly On Mitigating Factors

I have been discussing ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) in the past, and you can read the latest article here. Compared to my previous iteration, the company’s chemistry business in North America appears to be heading to a recovery, as reflected by higher chemical intensity, pricing, and market share gains. Meanwhile, it took the inorganic route to growth as it acquired Artificial Lift Performance. The acquisition provided an opportunity to strengthen its production optimization software.

However, the exit of certain product lines and lower US onshore activity will mitigate much of the growth potential. It will focus on shareholder return as it increases the repurchase program and quarterly dividends. The stock is reasonably valued compared to its peers. In my view, investors would be prudent to "hold" the stock at this level.

Why Is My Take Unchanged On CHX?

In my previous article, I noted that CHX was due to gain from the actions toward productivity improvements, cost management, and pricing realization. However, it reeled from the heat of the US onshore activity slowdown. So, it focused on increasing shareholder return by improving its FCF. These factors prompted me to recommend a “Hold.” I wrote:

At the start of Q4, the momentum in the energy industry appears to be shifting, which will provide a tailwind to CHX’s international business performance. It is on course to achieve the 20% EBITDA margin goal in the near-to-medium term. The company has also started generating positive cash flows in 2023. Along with the EBITDA goals, I expect it to achieve the 50%-60% FCF-to-adjusted EBITDA conversion ratio target in the medium term.

The energy industry slowed down in Q4 before showing signs of improvement in Q1. North American market has started to spring back to improved activity that can lead to increased intensity and market share gains for CHX. However, the immediate terms are not free from the challenges of seasonality. Its relative valuation multiples are on balance. So, I continue to rate it a “hold.”

Recent Drivers And Asset Acquisitions

The company’s chemistry business in North America exhibits a steady growth trajectory. The positive momentum is reflected through chemical intensity, pricing, and market share gains. In international markets, similar factors will drive the company’s operations, partially offset by seasonality. In December 2023, the US EPA announced a final rule to reduce methane emissions, preventing 58 million tons of methane from the oil and gas sector between 2024 and 2038. The ruling should help the company’s emissions business.

In 2024, the company can benefit from a robust project pipeline. The company’s management believes that its production-oriented businesses will benefit from upstream and midstream operators’ increased operating expenditure. Its focus on differentiated technology and services will protect its margin even if volume declines.

Q1 Outlook

Seeking Alpha

It expects to record $184 million (at the guidance mid-point) in adjusted EBITDA in Q1, which would be 7% lower than a year ago. The Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin would be 106 basis points lower than Q4 2023. Revenues can decrease by 2% sequentially in Q1. Seasonality can affect its international sales more severely than its North American business. Intending to achieve a 50%-60% FCF-to-adjusted EBITDA conversion ratio in the medium term, it is on course to achieve a 50% ratio in 2024.

What Does The Recent Acquisition Imply?

In February, CHX acquired Artificial Lift Performance Limited, which provides optimization software that maximizes production and extends the life of artificial lift equipment. This acquisition will combine Pump Checker software with ChampionX’s XSPOC production optimization software. XSPOC creates value from rod-lifted wells, while Pump Checker analytics allow operators to maximize production performance in electrical submersible pumps. So, the company will bring more value to its customers through technology and data analytics in 2024.

In February 2022, the company acquired the assets of Leak Surveys, which deals in optical gas imaging technology. The acquisitions strengthened the company’s product portfolio of real-time emissions monitoring in the lifecycle of a well. The company has been continuously looking for ways to augment its chemical business. In 2020, its chemical business was boosted following the acquisition of Ecolab's upstream energy business.

Industry Activity Steadies

EIA and Baker Hughes

From Q3 to Q4, the completed were unchanged while the DUC well count was lower (6% down). Meanwhile, the US rig count did not change much. However, crude oil prices declined sharply, declining by 21%. Natural gas prices, too, weakened by 15% during the quarter.

Since the start of Q1, many of these indicators have been steady, except for the consistent weakness in natural gas prices. The crude oil price, on the other hand, recovered some of the grounds lost in Q4. It appears the energy sector has started the year on a firmer note, which should benefit CHX.

Segments: Outlook And Performance

During Q4, CHX's Production Chemical Technologies (or PCT) segment was the only segment with higher sequential revenues (5% up). Higher volumes and increased project awards drove the sequential rise. The adjusted EBITDA margin held steady between Q3 and Q4 due to the benefits of higher selling prices and productivity initiatives.

CHX's Filings

Revenues in the Production & Automation Technologies segment fell by ~6% in Q4, due primarily to lower drilling revenues. Some of its customers deferred purchases in Q4 to optimize inventory and cash flows, leading to the sales drop. The EBITDA margin also contracted in Q4 in this segment.

Revenues in the Drilling Technologies and Reservoir Chemical Technologies segments fell sharply (exceeding 14%) sequentially in Q4. The exit of certain product lines and lower US onshore activity primarily caused sales to dip in Q4 in these segments.

Cash Flows, Debt, And Dividends

In FY2023, CHX's cash flow from operations increased by 31%, led by lower accounts payable and inventory and substantial cash collections. Free cash flows (or FCF) increased by over 28% during this period. Since generating its capital allocation framework in early 2022, CHX has returned 71% of FCF to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Over the period, its share repurchase program has doubled to $1.5 billion. Plus, it has increased its quarterly dividend by 12% to $0.095 per share. CHX's leverage (debt-to-equity ratio) remained nearly unchanged at 0.36x as of December 31, 2023. Its liquidity was $959 million as of that date. Disciplined capital allocation, free cash flow generation, and working capital management will remain the company’s financial priorities.

What Does The Relative Valuation Tell Us?

Author Created and Seeking Alpha

CHX's forward EV/EBITDA contraction versus the current EV/EBITDA is less steep than its peers. This implies that its EBITDA will rise less sharply, which typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (8.6x) is lower than its peers' (WHD, FTI, and TTI) average. So, the stock is reasonably valued versus its peers.

If it trades at the past average (12.3x), it can climb 42% from the current level. If it trades at the industry average, it can rise by 11%. Since my last publication in November, the stock has not moved much (up approximately 3%), which validates my “hold” call. Given the short-term push of seasonality and the medium-term pull of increased chemical intensity in completion jobs, I see the stock hovering close to its current price with a limited potential upside. Since it currently trades at ~$32, I reckon it should sell in the $32-$36 range.

Analyst Target Price And Rating

Seeking Alpha

According to Seeking Alpha, eight analysts rated CHX a "buy" (including "Strong Buy"), while three recommended a "hold." None recommended a "sell." The consensus target price is $36.3, which indicates ~14% upside potential at the current price. In my view, the sell-side analysts’ estimated returns are reasonable.

Risks Ahead

I see the potential shrinking of the number of customers due to the recent consolidation in the energy industry. In recent years, some of the company’s largest customers combined. Recent examples include the Diamondback and Endeavour potential merger, the XOM-PXD merger, and the CVX-HES merger. Such M&As not only increase the existing size of the operators but also increase the purchasing power to seek pricing concessions. Plus, consolidation can result in reduced customer capital spending, which may lead to decreased demand.

What's The Take On CHX?

Seeking Alpha

At the start of Q1, the company can benefit from regulatory changes related to emissions. Also, acquisitions and technology integration in the completion stage should push growth in 2024. I expect the company’s differentiated technology and services to protect its margin even if volume declines. In the medium term, it remains on track to achieve the 50%-60% FCF-to-adjusted EBITDA conversion ratio target. So, the stock marginally outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

However, the US drilling business environment remains cloudy as upstream operators remain under working capital restraint. Also, industry consolidation can limit the size of its end market. The management considers the stock to be undervalued and, therefore, has kept repurchasing it. It has also increased its quarterly dividend. Given the relative valuation, I expect returns to improve modestly in the medium term.