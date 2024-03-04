guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) reported full-year 2023 earnings a couple of weeks ago. The company had a great year overall, with both spread and non-spread revenue strength and yet another $500 million buyback plan announced through September 30, 2024. The business continues to look attractive and my estimate for earnings continues to be robust. However, AerCap stock is approaching my price objective - in fact, it hit it the day they reported earnings - and so I am inclined to reduce my rating to Hold at this time. This is not a reflection on the company as much as the tremendous run-up in shares and some items in their recently released Form 20-F that give me a bit of a pause. I'm still a bull longer-term.

Core business continues to perform well

I have updated my financial model with my latest views on the company and its outlook. It is generally similar to my prior estimates, with a slightly lower EPS number in 2024-25, slightly higher in 2026, and slightly higher BVPS than before:

2024F 2025F 2026F GAAP EPS $7.00 - $7.50 $7.25 - $7.75 $8.25 - $8.75 Adjusted EPS $9.00 - $9.50 $9.50 - $10.00 $10.50 - $11.00 Book Value per Share $89 - 90 $99 - 100 $111 - $112 Click to enlarge

Unlike the company, I included net gains on sale into my estimates, as I consider this activity to be very much a part of the core business, as I have described previously. I continue to be relatively more cautious than the company's recent performance, although I recently increased my gain on sale margin from 10% to 12%, resulting in $300 million of annual profits from $2.5 billion of sales. By comparison, in 2023 AerCap generated $490 million in profits from $2 - 2.5 billion in sales, for a margin closer to 20%. So long as the robust trading environment exists, a higher sale margin than my 12% and/or a higher volume of sales could easily increase EPS by $1 or more per year.

Growing pains?

AerCap ended the year with approximately $62 billion in assets between flight equipment, finance leases and prepayments on future deliveries. This amount, of course, surged following the GECAS acquisition. And while that transaction will continue to benefit the company for years to come, at some point the discussion may turn to what lies next in terms of future growth.

At yearend, the company had commitments to acquire 338 aircraft at a cost of nearly $18 billion over the next several years. However, nearly all of that will be front-loaded, with around $16 billion allocated to 2024-2026. The vast majority of the above growth will come from purchases directly from the OEMs. At the same time, the backlogs at Boeing and Airbus stretch into the late-2020s and even beyond, with material uncertainty around whether they will be able to meet production targets with supply chain constraints and regulatory concerns, among other things.

In addition, there are only 10 "purchase and leaseback transactions" in the mix, and the flipside of a robust trading market is that the acquisition process for aircraft in this market is highly competitive at the moment. With the buoyant outlook for the sector, it may be difficult for AerCap to successfully grow via this channel at attractive returns.

Finally, in the current environment, it would frankly be impossible for AerCap to replicate anything near the success of the GECAS acquisition elsewhere. While M&A and other scalable activity has been happening in select instances, the market environment has improved drastically from the days where AerCap took over GECAS. And there were few, if any, others that could have digested such an acquisition. This is not to say that AerCap is reliant on such transactions for its future, but there are a variety of headwinds that may become more pronounced as the market remains strong.

Share buybacks and insider activity

AerCap ended the year having acquired over 44 million of its common shares at an average price of around $59 each, and management deserves praise for its prudent capital allocation strategy. I still believe that AerCap will be able to return something like $7-8 billion of capital to shareholders over the next three years, which represents close to 50% of the company's market cap.

However, it would be encouraging, particularly as shares trade at or above book value, for the company to institute a dividend for at least part of their distributions to shareholders. You can make the argument that book value per share is currently understated in large part due to the GECAS acquisition (a topic I have covered at length in other articles), but regardless, at some stage it will not make sense to funnel all cash returns to buybacks in lieu of other avenues.

In addition, in the past few quarters, insiders, including the CEO and CFO, have been selling for the first time since the pandemic hit the industry. More info can be found in the Form 144s filed with the SEC. These sales have indeed not been massive, but may reflect management's belief that shares are relatively fully valued at or near their all-time highs.

Finally, approximately 4.5 million restricted shares in the company will vest over 2025-2026. Aengus Kelly alone will receive approximately 3.5 million of these shares. Whether this is reflected in share-based compensation expense, or just represents a windfall for management, it is worth monitoring whether this spurs further insider selling activity.

Arrears / receivables / Ukraine update

AerCap's notes receivable and loans receivable increased by around $175 million and $300 million, respectively, year-over-year. This amount is largely due to Azul S.A.'s (AZUL) restructuring. As previously noted, this will need to be monitored as Azul has the option to redeem these notes with equity in the airline. The bankruptcy proceedings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (OTCPK:GOLLQ) should be monitored closely to see what may happen to AerCap's agreements with the airline. These developments give some pause, especially since they have occurred against a very strong market backdrop.

The company also received $1.3 billion in proceeds last year related to insurance settlements on aircraft lost due to the war in Ukraine. However, as it took a net charge of $2.7 billion when the war and related sanctions occurred, there is still potential for additional recoveries which could provide another few dollars per share of recoveries, net of expenses.

Balance sheet update

The company's debt stack includes a few floating rate bond issues. In particular, there are two subordinated bonds with a combined value of $1.25 billion that will see their interest rates convert from fixed to floating in the next 18 months, potentially to much higher levels than before, closer to 9-10%. While the overall impact to the income statement from this is relatively modest, it will be interesting to see if the company repays these bonds at the reset date, as is their right. While a repayment would save the company some interest, it would come at a modest dilution to their "adjusted debt-to-equity" ratio that the company often touts, given the partial equity treatment that these bonds receive. I have always looked at debt-to-equity without any adjustments, but ultimately the impact would not be huge.

Risks to investment thesis

1. Economic recession

2. Sustained higher interest rates

3. Arrears activity

4. Long-term manufacturer production rates and growth opportunities

Conclusion

AerCap had another solid year and there is potential for further appreciation in shares. However, I think as the stock approaches and perhaps exceeds book value, combined with some developing (albeit minor, at this stage) headwinds, I am a bit more cautious than in my prior reviews. I think $85 or slightly higher may be possible by year-end, but that does not represent a whole lot of upside from here. I am shifting to a hold and taking a bit more of a wait-and-see approach with AerCap.