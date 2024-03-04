BlackJack3D

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have fallen to re-test their lows, as the debt-loaded provider of IP, scientific information and analytical tools & services continues to feel the overhang of being overleveraged as a result of an M&A streak in recent years.

With no sales growth seen again in 2024, accompanied by margin pressure, it is hard to see green shoots here as leverage and underperformance create a continued overhang on the stock.

On Clarivate

Clarivate provides IP, scientific information, analytical tools & services, all used for the discovery, protection, and commercialization of ideas and products. The business, which used to be part of Thomson Reuters until 2016, was sold to private equity investors, which merged the operations with Churchill Capital to create Clarivate.

The business provides mission-critical solutions to academic & government clients, life science & healthcare and IP. Typical solutions provided include research and analytics, content aggregation, workflow software solutions, R&D support, IP intelligence and management, among others. The nature of the business does indeed raise the questions, if and how AI will impact the business over time, but near term concerns are likely subdued. Clients include virtually all the major and top-ranked universities, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as R&D companies.

The company went public in 2018 through a SPAC deal, as valuations were not cheap at $10 per share, as a string of dealmaking during the pandemic and enthusiasm in the sector sent shares to levels around the $30 mark by year-end 2020. Trading at a very demanding 40 times adjusted earnings multiple, and a very leveraged balance sheet in a low-interest rate environment, it was clear that the risk-reward did not look too compelling at the time.

While debt was already higher during 2020, the company furthermore announced a big $5.3 billion deal for ProQuest in spring of 2021, as this and buybacks only added to the leverage situation, with the business seeing organic sales slow down quite dramatically.

A Stable Underlying Business - Poor Decisions

The reality is that the run from $10 in the share price to highs of $30 in 2021, and the subsequent fall to $7 now, actually stands in great contrast to the real underlying business. The underlying business is very sticky, shows moderate organic growth and is very profitable, as this really should be a boring and high multiple stock. The volatility in the share price is really induced by leverage and capital allocation decisions, certainly M&A efforts, as this impacted actual operations as well.

Right now, the company finds itself in somewhat clear operating waters, as M&A (on the buy or sell side) is no longer dominating the headlines, and the focus is on execution, although results still have to pay off.

The company has just released its 2023 results, a year in which revenues fell by just over 1% to $2.63 billion, the result of a tiny divestment of MarkMonitor, with organic growth reported at 0.3%. Of these revenues, just over half a billion is transaction related, with subscription and recurring revenues making up the vast majority of sales. Half of sales are generated from academia & government clients, a third from intellectual property solutions and the remainder from life science & healthcare.

Amidst flattish topline sales developments, the company kept margins largely intact. Adjusted EBITDA came in flat at $1.12 billion, with adjusted earnings down 5% to $599 million, resulting in adjusted earnings down three cents to $0.82 per share. This number compares to a large GAAP loss, mostly related to goodwill and amortization charges, but also a $0.16 per share stock-based compensation expense, among others.

Net debt has gradually come down to $4.35 billion, for an elevated 3.9 times leverage ratio. The issue why investors are likely disappointed is that despite M&A action having ended (and thus also divestment), revenues are seen dead flat at $2.62 billion, plus or minus fifty million. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA is seen down to $1.085 billion, as modest margin pressure makes that adjusted earnings are seen down to $0.75 per share, plus or minus five cents.

With free cash flows seen around half a billion, net debt might come down to just below $4 billion, as leverage ratios might only fall to 3.5 times by year-end amidst modest pressure on EBITDA. Furthermore, with earnings under further pressure and the organic business not showing any real growth, it is hard to get really upbeat on the stock. It really is the lack of real organic growth and margin pressure, despite a solid positioning, that causes nerves among investors.

And Now?

While a 10 times adjusted earnings multiple is not demanding, Clarivate is aggressive in making adjustments to earnings. For certain, I am not willing to adjust for a $0.12 per share stock-based compensation charge estimated for 2024, and $0.05 per share preferred stock dividend, so adjusted for that multiples increase towards 13 times.

The other issue is that of still elevated leverage, as well as $1.4 billion in preferred equity outstanding as well, but more so the fact that the business is stagnant/shrinking despite its positioning, likely the result of all the internal turmoil.

All of this creates a very mixed picture as overall valuations look reasonable, yet high (preferred) leverage and underperformance to its positioning makes it very hard to get upbeat or to see real green shoots here.