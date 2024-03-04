Siarhei Khaletski/iStock via Getty Images

BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) is an artificial intelligence company that makes sense of the most complex data sets through the use of predictive analytics for its customers in the defense, supply logistics, and healthcare industries. Still, despite all the free publicity around ChatGPT and Generative AI, the company suffered from a revenue decline for the third quarter of 2023 (Q3) and according to consensus analysts' estimates, only 1.49% of growth is expected for the fiscal year 2023 which ended in December.

In these circumstances, it appears weird that its stock has surged from less than $2 to $3.46, or more than 70% in only about one week as shown in the chart below. This could be due to AI hype, including talks about the technology reaching an inflection point as other tech stocks also benefited from a high level of investor enthusiasm during the same period.

However, this thesis aims to show another reason for such enthusiasm, related to the acquisition of Pangiam and the associated sales opportunities to benefit the fiscal year 2024. In this connection, with the company set to report fourth-quarter 2023 (Q4) financial results on March 7, there are specific items to look for as I detail later.

The Pangiam Acquisition

This private company specializes in facial recognition with its Trueface and VeriSign solutions as pictured below. Also, somewhat similar to BigBear.ai, it leverages data to bring solutions to challenges faced by government and private enterprises in the security, facilitation, and operational domains.

There is also Dartmouth which uses imaging technology to discern dangerous items from normal objects for screening of baggage at the airport where the nature of the threat has evolved. This is because some shapes cannot be detected by conventional X-ray machines as they are concealed in seemingly harmless devices like laptops for example. This is precisely where Pangiam imaging technology comes into play as it works with advanced cabin baggage screening systems based on Computed Tomography technology. Thus, in the same way as advanced CT scans probing the human body for anomalies, a 3D image of what lies inside a bag is displayed to determine its contents.

Going a step further, the problem with tomography is it normally triggers false alarms and this is where Pangiam’s artificial intelligence steps in the form of machine learning to feed on large amounts of test data to improve accuracy thereby reducing the occurrence of false positives. Now, in addition to the travel industry, such scanning systems can be used to optimize supply chain and distribution.

Coming to the deal rationale, together with BigBear.ai's analytics capabilities, the merger will create a key player in full-vision AI, or developing intelligent computer systems that specialize in replicating human vision or perceiving the world in the same way as human beings.

I believe that the more compelling aspect of the deal is that it expands BigBear.ai's customer base of U.S. Government Defense agencies and commercial enterprises currently numbering 20 and 160, respectively, to now include major airlines, airports, and other agencies where identity verification is required like the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The next step is to identify revenue synergies.

The Growth Opportunities Unleashed by the Merger

According to an SEC filing dated February 6, Pangiam which was established in 2020 is estimated to generate $40 million for FY-2023 and $45.8 million this year, with revenues likely exceeding $100 million in 2026 as shown below.

Now, given that the acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to the customary shareholder and regulatory approvals, BigBear.ai’s topline for FY-2024 should benefit.

For this purpose, considering the $45.8 million to be generated by Pangiam this year and adding to the $173.73 million analysts are expecting as consensus revenue estimates for BigBear.ai (as tabled below), I estimate a total of $219.53 million for the merged entity. This would more than double the expected growth rate from 10.43% to 26.3%, in turn resulting in a lower price-to-sales of 2.41x ((173.73/219.53) x 3.05) based on the initial value of 3.05x.

Now, 2.41x falls below the IT sector median of 2.98x by 19.1% which means that a fair target is $4.12 (3.46 x 1.191) based on the current share price of $3.46. This target in a way validates the price action in the introductory chart which is not necessarily due to hype, but, rather some investors being aware of the sales opportunities created by the merger and investing accordingly.

Looking into finances, the $70 million needed to acquire Pangiam is not to be debited from BigBear.ai’s balance sheet which held only $32 million of cash as of September 30 last year. Also, the company is not borrowing money to add up to its debt pile of $199 million. Instead, the deal will be financed through an all-stock transaction, but one involving the issue of about 49.5 million shares. At around $1.3439 each as highlighted in red below, this totals $66.5 million.

Thinking aloud, this still constitutes share dilution, and while not impacting the stock price itself, reduces the EPS or earnings per share. This makes it important to assess the degree to which the acquisition can be accretive.

Merger and Partnership with Palantir Favor Profitability but Clarifications Needed

First, BigBear.ai has been loss-making during the last two fiscal years because it was prioritizing growth but has started to make an effort to reduce costs in 2022 as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates aggressively resulting in higher borrowing costs. This effort culminated in a net income of $3.999 million and positive adjusted EBITDA in Q3 after SG&A which includes marketing expenses was slashed by an average of 23% YoY during the last four quarters. However, as a result, revenue declined by 16.4% YoY in Q3 showing the high level of competitiveness in an industry where it faces C3.ai (AI), software giant Palantir (PLTR), and others.

Now, going forward, the acquisition means that efforts may shift from cost savings to integration, but, again coming back to the deal rationale, there is a possibility of upselling as the two companies share some customer names. This signifies generating more sales without necessarily spending additional marketing dollars. Additionally, Pangiam being both device and vendor-agnostic, or not being closely associated with a particular brand, implies that its products can get traction with BigBear.ai's existing customers more smoothly.

Furthermore, in addition to expanding the product portfolio, one of the aims of the deal is also to acquire critical software infrastructure as highlighted in red below and which would otherwise have needed development efforts to be built in-house by BigBear.ai.

Now, this is a very important point, and if validated in terms of cost savings could favorably impact both the profitability and liquidity positions of the combined entity. For this matter, an estimate of the cost synergies during the forthcoming financial results could be particularly useful.

Another noteworthy development that favors profitability is the partnership inked with Palantir in November last year, which some analysts qualify as a game changer. The reason is both are competitors as they process data, but there is also a certain degree of complementarity. While Palantir is more of an upstream player in the sense that it builds enterprise data platforms, BigBear.ai makes use of the infrastructure built to deliver the actual business insights being sought.

In consequence, working as part of a team instead of competing head-on not only reduces marketing efforts required to win customers but can result in more contracts and better sales, especially in a high-demand environment for AI.

A Buy when considering the Data and Expertise but Caution needed after such a Surge

Therefore, by merging its operations with Pangiam, BigBear.ai has significantly increased its growth prospects, part of which has already been priced in by the market leading to a share price of $3.46. To this end, this thesis has identified the potential for an additional 19% upside.

Noteworthily, both the topline revision by analysts and valuations as pictured below, do not take into account the additional sales opportunities enabled by the merger, but, should be updated as the company provides new guidance going into the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which again makes it imperative to keep a close eye on earnings.

Shifting to a more cautionary posture, this is neither a cash-rich company nor a profitable one as evidenced by its profitability grade of D+. Moreover, Seeking Alpha analysts rate it as Hold, but a position slightly skewed toward Sell as shown above. This means that the stock could be volatile, especially after having surged as if it was the one to be acquired. Along the same lines, the merger could take longer to execute which would delay achieving the $219.53 million sales target which is the basis for my bullish position. One of the factors responsible for such delay could be related to the widespread use of facial recognition being impeded by regulations since regulators do not seem to have a common stance on the technology in different parts of the world.

Therefore, more risk-averse investors may prefer to remain on the sidelines till a more precise update on merger synergies is obtained during Q4's earnings call.

Finally, for those who are ready to embrace the risks and have a longer-term investment horizon, in addition to the growth opportunities already elaborated earlier, the merger helps to address two main challenges with the first being the tons of data required to train AI software algorithms before these being effective and, second, the scarcity of expertise in this field.

Thus, by merging their operations, BigBear.ai and Pangiam can now combine their datasets to accelerate the time-to-market for products (like Dartmouth) while benefiting from a larger team of professionals to satisfy demand in an AI market expected to reach over $1.8 trillion by 2030.