Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) is the largest shareholder in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). The company recently discussed its holding in Warren Buffett's famous annual letter:

At yearend, Berkshire owned 27.8% of Occidental Petroleum's common shares and also owned warrants that, for more than five years, give us the option to materially increase our ownership at a fixed price. Though we very much like our ownership, as well as the option, Berkshire has no interest in purchasing or managing Occidental. We particularly like its vast oil and gas holdings in the United States, as well as its leadership in carbon-capture initiatives, though the economic feasibility of this technique has yet to be proven. Both of these activities are very much in our country's interest.

Berkshire Hathaway has announced that it's attached to its current stake, except for the potential of utilizing its warrants. However, we have seen it be a regular purchaser of shares as they drop below $60 / share and expect it to continue to do so. There is a price where we expect that an investment will be worth it.

Still this highlights the strength of Occidental. As we'll see throughout this article, we expect the company to be able to drive continued reliable shareholder returns while growing in the nascent carbon capture business.

Occidental Petroleum 2023 Results

The company had strong 2023 results as it's continued to outperform with its massive portfolio.

Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

The company has continued to hit record productivity rates with its massive acreage. The CrownRock acquisition will enable longer laterals with its existing acreage. The company's midstream business (OxyChem) hit a record $1.5 billion of EBIT and the company has managed to consistently increase its proven reserves.

The company's proved reserves now reach a decade. The company's 137% RRR will continue to enable long-term production growth. Financially, the company generated $5.5 billion in FCF, a roughly 10% FCF yield, and completed $1.8 billion of repurchases with preferred equity redeemed. We'd like to see the company continue to drive active returns and buybacks.

Occidental Petroleum 4Q 2023 Results

The company finished the quarter in a strong position.

Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

The company's EPS remains highly dependent on crude oil prices, but the company's position here seems to have solidified with Brent prices at almost $84 / barrel. The company's strong set of integrated acreage and massive wells has let it set new records from individual wells lowering costs. At the same time, the company has worked aggressively to reduce its Co2 footprint.

The company is a large company so the era of unparalleled returns is over. But increased technology enables the company to reduce costs and improve margins. Combined with growing production, that could help overall shareholder returns. It's worth noting that the company is working to become a leader in DAC, one of the most promising solutions to climate change.

The industry could easily become worth billions or not more at $50 / tonne recapture, so being a leader in this technology could be very valuable.

Occidental Petroleum CrownRock

The Permian Basin is consolidating and Occidental Petroleum doesn't want to be left out.

Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

The company is acquiring CrownRock for $12 billion. The acquisition is expected to provide 170 thousand barrels / day of production with 1700 undeveloped locations. We discussed the acquisition in much more detail here, but the company is planning to have it close in the 2H 2024 and support a lower breakeven with increased cash flow.

The company plans to utilize its cash flow to both immediately decrease debt, while taking advantage of divestitures. The acquisition is well integrated with the company's acreage, which we expect will pay-off.

Occidental Petroleum Shareholder Returns

Putting this all together, the company is committed to substantial shareholder returns.

Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

The company is of course committed to maintaining its production base and having a reasonable dividend. The company's dividend is below many of its peers after a substantial dividend cut, but the company has a reasonable dividend yield of almost 1.5%. The company is continuing to grow raw cash flow and improve its debt.

The company's debt is mostly back to where it needs to be, however, we'd like to see continued improvements in its debt picture. Long-term, the company is continuing to clean up its capital stack which costs an 8% yield, and repurchase shares. Substantial share repurchases today will enable increased returns from what the company is currently doing.

Overall, we expect the company to generate strong shareholder returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is crude oil prices. The company is highly profitable with its growing asset portfolio and Brent prices above $80 / barrel. However, it's also being helped by OPEC+ production cuts supporting prices. Should OPEC+ change their mind to pressure the oil industry, that could hurt Occidental Petroleum substantially, just like the last crash.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has recently made an impressive acquisition of CrownRock, a crown jewel asset well integrated into the company's acreage. The company has focused on drilling some of the longest wells, and this combined with the combined acreage will enable the company to lower its costs.

The company is continuing to generate strong cash flow. It's continuing to generate an almost 1.5% yield while aggressively repurchasing shares. Share repurchases will help overall returns for the long run. As a result, we expect Occidental Petroleum to continue generating strong and continued cash flow.