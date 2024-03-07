Forget Realty Income And Buy These 3 REITs Instead

Feverpitched

Realty Income (O) is the most popular REIT in the world, and it is pretty simple to understand why:

It has managed to pay a growing monthly dividend for nearly 30 years in a row.

Not even the dotcom crash, the great financial crisis, or the pandemic could stop its dividend growth.

Its total returns have also been amongst the best of the entire financial markets, outperforming even the likes of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) and Walmart (WMT) since going public:

Data by YCharts

As a result of this, there are lots of investors who only trust Realty Income for their REIT exposure (VNQ).

But I am here to tell you that past performance is not indicative of future results, and there are today far better opportunities available in the REIT market.

I just recently wrote an article highlighting all the issues facing Realty Income, and this led many of you to ask me to highlight some better alternatives.

In today's article, I am going to present to you three similar REITs that offer a path to higher total returns going forward:

NNN REIT (NNN)

NNN is the oldest publicly listed net lease REIT. It actually has an even longer track record of dividend growth than Realty Income:

NNN REIT

So all of the reasons why investors like Realty Income also apply to NNN REIT:

It also has a multi-decade track record of dividend growth.

It has also generated very strong total returns over the long run.

It has a very good management team, great net lease properties, and a strong balance sheet...

But here's the main reason why NNN is likely to generate higher total returns over the long run.

It is far smaller in size, which makes it a lot easier to grow.

Realty Income NNN REIT Market Cap $45 billion $7 billion Click to enlarge

Today, the primary issue facing Realty Income is that it has become too big for its own good, and this will inevitably slow down its growth.

I attended the Citi Global Property Conference last year and got to join a roundtable with NNN's CEO. He then explained that they are glad they don't need to acquire >$5 billion worth of properties each year, as that would be very challenging. It sounded like a little dig at Realty Income. He then said that they have no problem finding $600 million of acquisition opportunities in any given year, and that's their target.

This summarizes the problem of Realty Income.

Historically, it has grown primarily by acquiring new properties. That worked very well when it was smaller in size because each new acquisition had a significant impact on its bottom line.

But now, it has become so big that it needs to find billions worth of acquisitions each year, and since there aren't enough deals in the traditional net lease sector, it is now forced to step into new property sectors such as data centers, casinos, vertical farming, etc.

Digital Realty

This means that it is losing its focus...

It is stepping out of its circle of competence...

It cannot be as selective as it used to be...

And all of this increases future risks... even as their growth rate inevitably slows down.

NNN is expected to grow faster than O over the long run, but despite that, it is today priced at a similar valuation and dividend yield.

So why would you favor O?

I think that both are undervalued, but NNN is clearly the better pick for most investors.

Agree Realty (ADC)

I will keep this one short because the comparison is quite similar.

ADC shares many similarities with O, but it is still far smaller, and this allows it to grow at a faster pace:

Realty Income Agree Realty Market Cap $45 billion $5.5 billion Click to enlarge

It explains why ADC has earned vastly higher total returns than O over the past 10 years. Since then, O's size issue has only become greater, and so this outperformance is unlikely to end any time soon:

Data by YCharts

But beyond that, ADC also owns a better portfolio, has a stronger balance sheet, and enjoys many other advantages.

The following table summarizes all of the differences:

Realty Income Agree Realty Investment-grade rated tenants 40% 68% Ground leases as part of the portfolio ~1% 12% Cost of equity ~7.5% ~6.5% Spreads on new investments ~50-100 basis points ~100-150 basis points Recent insider purchases $1.7 million worth of dispositions in 2023 $7.1 million worth of purchases in 2023 Loan-to-Value 32% 25% Debt-to-EBITDA 5.1x 4.5x Debt maturities in the next 4 years (till 2028) Nearly $10 billion Just $108 million Payout Ratio 77% 72% Click to enlarge

Naturally, ADC is priced at a small premium relative to O, but the difference is not significant. If you adjust for the lower leverage, their multiples are actually very similar, and if you then take into account the fact that ADC owns higher quality (lower cap rate) properties, it may be actually a bit cheaper than O.

So again, why would you buy O instead of ADC?

It has better assets, a stronger balance sheet, better growth prospects, a similar valuation, and it has done vastly better in the recent past and this is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

Finally, if you are willing to take a bit more risk, then Essential Properties Realty Trust could be an even better option than NNN and ADC, let alone O.

NNN, ADC, and O all target fairly similar properties in most cases. They are traditional service-oriented net lease properties that are occupied by fairly large tenants.

EPRT is also a net lease REIT that focuses on service-oriented properties, but it is different in that it will typically target properties that are occupied by smaller middle-market tenants.

There's far less competition for these assets, and this affords EPRT greater bargaining power with its tenants. In practice, this means that EPRT gets:

Higher cap rates

Higher annual rent escalations

Longer leases terms

Lower landlord responsibilities

And better security from its tenants

Historically, this has led to materially faster growth and higher total returns:

Data by YCharts

And this faster growth continues today.

EPRT enjoys larger rent hikes, it earns larger spreads on its new investments, and it has no debt maturities for years to come:

Essential Properties Realty Trust

Here, you could say that yes, ERPT may be more rewarding, but it is also riskier than O. That would be a fair point. Its tenants are less creditworthy, and it will likely face more frequent tenant difficulties.

However, I would argue that its risk-to-reward is superior.

That's because there is a very big difference in the return prospects, but the risk profile is not materially different.

Yes, smaller tenants are generally riskier, but EPRT does a great job at mitigating these risks by:

Requesting unit-level financials

Only investing in highly profitable locations

Structuring master leases

Requesting additional security from other tenants

Diversifying individual risks as part of a large portfolio

So yes, risks are a bit higher, but EPRT has done such a good job at mitigating these risks that not even the pandemic could break its business.

The pandemic was the worst possible crisis for EPRT because its properties were closed down, suffering major losses, and not even that could stop its growth.

So I would argue that EPRT has a better business that generates superior risk-adjusted returns, which is precisely what we are seeking here on "Seeking Alpha".

Yet, its valuation multiple is not much higher than that of Realty Income:

Realty Income Agree Realty FFO Multiple 12x 14x Click to enlarge

So if your goal is to maximize returns, why would you invest in O instead of EPRT?

Bottom Line

After reading this, you may think that I am bearish on O, but that's not the case. I have owned a position in the past and may again in the future. I think that it can be a good choice for conservative investors who are seeking to maximize safe income and don't care as much about total returns.

But if you are seeking to maximize total returns, then there are vastly better choices in the REIT sector, and if you are in the accumulation phase of your life, it is a bad decision to invest in O instead of other similar REITs like EPRT, ADC, or even NNN in my opinion.