Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF) (OTCPK:SAXPY) has been an investment I have put capital into several times over the past 10 years, and always exited with a decent or acceptable RoR given the circumstances. For the past 1-2 years since the company made big changes in its structure, specifically becoming less of a multi-line finance conglomerate that owns 20%+ of the Bank Nordea (OTCQX:NRDBY), to a pure-play insurance holding company, I've been somewhat less enthused about the company.

This is not related to any material weakness in the company's fundamentals, but rather what the market has put in terms of pricing for this business. When I last wrote about it, the company had dropped 15% in less than 4 months. I did not change my "HOLD" rating, and indeed this was the right choice. Because since then, the company, despite moving up, has underperformed the broader S&P500 by a material amount of around 7% since then.

Now, my previous thesis on Sampo was clear. Sampo has a strong combined ratio and stable performance in the Nordic market, making it an attractive investment option at the right price. My PT was €35/share at that time, in this case, October of 2023, in an article you can find here.

Let's update and see what this company can do for you going forward.

Sampo - there are so many great insurance businesses available at cheaper prices

Again, the argument against Sampo is not one based on poor fundamentals. Instead, we're talking about pricing. Some analysts would argue that Sampo's superb combined ratio by far justifies its high valuation - and higher - and that the company can, in fact, be bought with a conservative upside here.

My response to this would be, if you have considered future growth prospects and at what risk the company is growing going forward. As of today, the company's native share price is over €41/share. I consider this to be a material difference from any sort of conservative valuation. The company yields less than 4% in a market where 4% is basically the risk-free deposit rate.

Stability is certainly worth something. And actually, more analysts than I have expected have gone to call this company "undervalued" in the last 2 months. That's one of the reasons I'm writing this article - to defend my stance on the business.

First off, as of this article, I am increasing my price target on Sampo.

Why am I doing this?

Because the company is showing very favorable pricing trends, managing to increase pricing ahead of inflation in all categories and geographies. I myself do not only have my private insurance through one of the fully-owned companies by Sampo, but I also have my corporate insurance - all of it - through the company. I'm very familiar with how they operate, and I like what they do.

The company has also, finally, gotten to a point where a stable distribution is possible in addition to a new buyback program. As to what exact level of distribution I am increasing my target, we'll get back to that in the near term future in the valuation segment for Sampo.

For now - know this.

Sampo is one of the largest personal line insurers in Scandinavia. Its main focus is not on growth, but on improving its underwriting quality. This means that as an insurer, it's paying less in acquisition costs. Because the company has digitized much of its operations across its various owned companies in the insurance space, this increases efficiency.

In short, Sampo is doing pretty much everything right and seems to be improving even more on this on a forward basis.

Also, many of the company's assets, which I have spoken about as riskier in the past, are assets that the company either has divested or is actively in the process of divesting. A good example here is the Mandatum operations, which are being divested.

What would such capital, for those divestments, be spent on?

I believe the company, apart from share buybacks, will focus on improving its operations even further. I believe a non-trivial share of the proceeds will be put into its underperforming operations, which have resulted in margin compression on a company-wide basis. Topdanmark is the one that comes to mind here. Sampo already has an in-house process for improving underwriting, and it's likely the company is already doing this with its Danish subsidiary and will continue to do this more on a forward basis.

The introduction of Hastings is not something I necessarily consider a positive, though I understand Sampo's urge to grow. Executed correctly, it could be a value-add for Sampo who in some ways is very good at things like auto and repair, but perhaps lacks a bit in fraud detection/KYC, where I believe UK-based/European-based businesses are better.

A word or two on results. The company did manage some quite excellent performance during a rough macro, which no doubt is also the reason why the company has seen valuation improvement. Premium growth of 12% is nothing to sneeze at in 4Q, and the UK was a big part of that. Claims inflation was also showing stabilizing trends.

On the flip side, and due to the company's exposures, Nordic weather claims were increasing with adverse weather effects. This is one of the reasons I'm fairly careful about European P&C, which Sampo is partially exposed to. Many of the weather trends we've seen in US insurance are not yet something we've seen in Europe - again, yet.

Sampo IR (Sampo IR)

Investment income was naturally positive with positive interest rate improvements in the risk-free rate, and Sampo remains very conservatively leveraged.

The key ratios for the company improved even more. I've said it before, and I will say it again. Sampo is a combined-ratio margin leader. Find me an insurance company this size and type that manages these sorts of trends.

Sampo IR (Sampo IR)

The company's fixed income yields are now up above 4.1%, which is impressive for this sort of insurance shop, especially with 89% of these investments IG-rated for the new 2023 flows.

In times of trouble, most also tend to stick to "things they know", and not try out new insurance players. I am personally a very good example of this, but the same is true of the rest of the market, expressed through increased retention despite increased rates and price hikes.

Underwriting profits remained stellar, and overall, I do not see any sort of major indication of worry in the company's P&Ls.

Sampo IR (Sampo IR)

So what risks exactly do I see?

Let's take a look.

Sampo - Risks and Upside for the company

Going straight into the risks I see for the company, I say as flows. While Sampo is large, it is not a market leader in any sector or nation. The companies that dominate the market are not publically listed in Scandinavia, and while this in itself is not an impossible situation in any way, it does open the company up to competition in a way that many larger insurers that I invest in do not experience. I would, for instance, expect the company to experience more competition when and if they start raising prices further.

While I can go on and on about the company's superb combined ratio and an underwriting company, most Swedish and Scandinavian companies do, in fact, share this characteristic. Sampo is, in fact, not the best in underwriting in its core markets.

Also, while the Hastings business adding to Sampo is a positive, it in no way improved the company's competitive state. That's because even Hastings faces larger competition in its home markets, which needs to be considered. All of this to me translates to lower growth than we might expect going forward.

Aside from this...even with the new payout, it's higher than many better peers, and the company's valuation, which we'll look at, is at quite high levels when we look at historical levels, both on a book and pure P/E perspective.

I would characterize Sampo as a higher-risk insurance investment due exactly to this pricing and valuation, not the company fundamentals, which are very solid.

Sampo's Valuation

So, as I said at the beginning of this article, I'm bumping my Sampo target. In this case, that target is being bumped to €38/share to account for what I consider a meaningful increase in the company's fair book value and prospects. Other investors have increased it to over €43/share (Source: Morningstar) but I would not go that far.

I also want to clearly show you that the company is in fact at a relatively overvalued state at this particular time - at least in comparison to any relevant historical levels.

Sampo Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

Historical levels are certainly not gospel in any way - but they do come with some relevance to me because I in part do model my future estimates on how the company has performed on a normalized historical basis.

Allow me to put it like this. If the company, which is set to grow around 7-9% in the next few years on an annual basis manages 15x P/E, which is high for an insurer, we get an annualized RoR of less than 5%. In order to get 15% per year or above, you'd need to forecast Sampo at a level of at the very least 21-22x P/E.

Do you know what other insurance companies I consider to be worth 21-22 times earnings?

The simple answer - is none. And not Sampo either.

The 20-year normalized average comes to less than 15x, around 13.5x. Even the 10x average does not reach 15x. It's only in the last few years that the company has managed to broach that 15x, and again, that 5-year normalized is around 16x which would imply annualized about 7%, and that's with dividends.

Are you seeing my problem with this?

I may be harping quite a bit on normalized P/E ratios here, but the book ratios show a similar imbalance to the historical numbers.

The main question for you should be if you believe that Sampo's divestment of Nordea has been a risk reduction and a value-add in terms of what the company has done since then.

I do not believe that to be the case. I in fact believe they should have stuck with their Nordea stake, especially given the latest few years of performance. I own a large Nordea stake in both my private and my corporate portfolio, and that has in fact done better than Sampo.

Because of that, this is my thesis for Sampo.

Thesis

Sampo is one of the better insurance companies in all of Europe. Together with Allianz, Munich Re, and AXA, I consider them the 4 prime investments in multi-line and reinsurance. Whenever one of them is cheap, that is a time to "BUY" the company for me.

Sampo, at this particular time, is not a cheap company per se. Trading at 16x P/E, both on a European and International comparison, it's an expensive insurance company for what it offers, despite its superb management and A-rated credit safety as well as very low leverage and over €20B worth of market cap.

I would currently view Sampo as a "HOLD" here. Once the company hits below €38/share, I would consider it a "BUY" again. This is a raising of my PT, but still nowhere near the current price of €41.3.

Remember, I'm all about :1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Because it is neither cheap nor has a solid upside potential, I view this as not being an interesting or valid investment at this time based on my goals. I give the company a "HOLD".

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

