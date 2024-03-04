Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Bitcoin Surges Past $65K; Nikkei Tops 40K

da-kuk

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) surged past the $65,000 mark during the early morning hours on Monday, edging closer to its all-time high of $69,000 set in November 2021.

Over the last 24 hours, the leading cryptocurrency has surged by over 6%, maintaining its upward momentum amidst renewed investor interest. This surge has driven its market capitalization to a staggering $1.28 trillion.

The rise is likely fueled by the anticipation of strong demand for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at the beginning of the week.

This Bitcoin rally also triggered a surge in stocks linked to cryptocurrencies.

Several stocks witnessed significant gains in premarket trading, including Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) by 10%, Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 10%, Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) by 6.4%, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.2%, Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 5%, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) by 7%, and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 7.7%.

A U.S. judge ruled on Friday that Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) Google should face advertisers' proposed class action suit alleging that the company monopolizes the ad exchange market, Reuters reported.

However, the U.S. District Judge dismissed some other antitrust claims, which includes ones aimed at ad-buying tools used by big advertisers, the report added.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Google in January 2023, alleging that the company abused its dominance in digital advertising. The agency requested the divestiture of the Google Ad Manager suite, including Google's ad exchange, AdX.

Google Ad Manager are services which enables websites to offer advertising space for sale and an exchange which acts as a marketplace that automatically matches advertisers with those publishers.

Advertisers and website publishers allege that Google has not been transparent about where ad money does go, mainly how much goes to publishers and how much to Google.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index (NKY:IND) topped 40,000 points for the first time ever on Monday, notching yet another record close as upbeat investor sentiment continues to fuel its historic rally.

The index, which posted two consecutive monthly gains this year, reclaimed its 1989 peak in February amid growing foreign investor interest, a corporate governance makeover, and a weaker yen boosting exporter stocks.

Nikkei 225 (NKY:IND) climbed 1% to as high as 40,314.64 points on Monday, before paring gains to end at 40,109.23 points.

"The second-largest stock market has captured the interest of investors, supported by stronger earnings, and incentivized by Japan's fiscal and monetary policies," Jeffery Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab, previously explained.

He said earnings growth remained strong despite Japan's sluggish economic growth, as many Japanese companies' sales come from abroad.

The first full week of March is set to present a packed schedule of earnings reports, featuring key players from various sectors. Highlights include NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), a leading Chinese EV manufacturer, along with retail giants like Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Target (NYSE:TGT), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and Kroger (NYSE:KR).

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will announce their results as well. In addition, sectors such as energy, healthcare and consumer discretionary will receive results from notable names, with companies like Petrobras (PBR), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Bilibili (BILI) disclosing their financial figures.

Sea Limited (SE)

Singapore-based tech conglomerate Sea Limited (SE) is poised to reveal its Q4 results before the market opens on Monday. Despite its shares climbing roughly 20% since the ending of 2023, the stock remains down over 22% year-over-year.

Market sentiment toward the stock is positive, with Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system and Wall Street analysts recommending a Buy.

Paul Franke, a Seeking Alpha author, notes that Sea Limited is transitioning to a self-funded growth strategy, boasting a strong balance sheet, improving profit margins, and its most attractive valuation ever.

Consensus EPS Estimates: -$0.06

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $3.54B

Earnings Insight: Sea Limited has beaten EPS and revenue estimates in 6 of the past 8 quarters.

Toyota (NYSE:TM) is expected to announce on Tuesday an 11 billion real ($2.22 billion) investment for the next few years in Brazil, the country's vice-president Geraldo Alckmin said on social media platform X.

Toyota joins other global automakers, such as General Motors (GM), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) in announcing investments worth more than a billion dollars in Brazil this year.

“Dune: Part Two,” the latest film based on the sci-fi books by Frank Herbert, reaped ticket sales of $81.5 million in the United States and Canada for the biggest box-office debut this year

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), which is distributing the movie in partnership with Legendary Entertainment, had predicted a $65 million haul. Box Office Pro, which is owned by a theater industry trade association, had forecast proceeds of $80.9 million.

The opening was the biggest since concert movie “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” brought in $93.2 million in October.

Before the release of “Dune: Part 2,” ticket sales in North America were down 18% through February 25.

Globally, the movie has grossed $178.5 million.

Almost half of total domestic box office sales came from what are known as premium large formats such as Imax 70 mm, Imax Digital and Dolby Cinema. Tickets at these venues typically have a higher price than for theaters with regular screens.

Stock futures are trading with a mixed tone during the early hours of Monday, following the Nasdaq Composite's record high on Friday, surpassing its 2021 peak. In the bond market, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 2 basis points to 4.20%.

Some of Monday's biggest stock movers so far:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) shares surged as much as 12% after Arkhouse Management Co. and Brigade Capital Management increased their offer for the department store operator by 14%, following the company's rejection of an earlier proposal. The investors are now proposing $24 per share, up from $21 per share previously, representing a 33% premium to Macy’s closing price of $18.01 on Friday.

Super Micro Computer's (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares soared 13% following Friday's report announcing its addition to the benchmark S&P 500 index as part of the latest quarterly rebalancing, effective March 18. The company will replace home appliance maker Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR).

Biggest stock losers

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares fell over 7% following the announcement of its February delivery numbers, which showed a decline of 35% M/M to 20,251 vehicles. However, Li Auto remains optimistic about its future performance, particularly with the release and deliveries of new models. The company aims to rebound its monthly deliveries to 50,000 vehicles in March.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.