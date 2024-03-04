Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Porsche Automobil: Racing To Outperform In 2024

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.74K Followers

Summary

  • Declining interest rates and strengthening consumer demand create a favorable environment for the automotive sector in 2024.
  • With a favorable industry tailwind, I am especially bullish on Porsche, given the company's strong brand equity, focus on premium pricing over volume, as well as sensible electrification transition strategy.
  • I see Porsche generating annualized operating profits of about €7 billion, compared to a market cap of approximately €40 billion.
  • In my opinion, the stock can be considered undervalued, with a target price set at $13.4/ share based on a residual earnings valuation model.
Porsche 911 Turbo S

Brandon Woyshnis

According to my projections, declining interest rates and strengthening consumer demand have the potential to create a favorable environment for outperformance in the automotive sector in 2024. In that context, I am particularly optimistic about Porsche (OTCPK:DRPRY), due to

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.74K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DRPRY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DRPRF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DRPRF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DRPRF
--
DRPRY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.