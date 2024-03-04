SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) reported in-line results with solid guidance. Management noted a change in Android business with growth returning. The price of the stock traded lower quite a bit in the few days following the report. Skyworks' model, with its reporting approaches, makes covering and projecting future performance extremely difficult. Unlike our previous articles, such as Skyworks Solutions Temporarily Suffers From Stacked Channels, which referenced financial performance, the focus turns to laying out the business model in a level of detail with a more qualitative approach in order for investors to better follow.

Skyworks, similar to other sector competition, experienced multiple quarters with soft businesses from over stacked channels, primarily with its broad and Android markets. The company announced in the quarter that this headwind turned the corner. The ultimate question, investor question, what does this mean for future revenue growth? And, in what businesses will growth appear? Is that young one ready for the 1st step? Grab your camera. It appears it is getting close.

The Quarter

Although, our focus is on the business structure followed by a qualitative analysis, our first task looks back at the quarter. Important and defining factors appear in the results. The company reported:

Revenue of $1.2B. Mobile 71% and the balance, broad markets. Google, Samsung and China revenue modestly higher. Broad market revenue down 18% quarter over quarter with inventory corrections persisting in auto, infrastructure and industrial. Largest customer, Apple (AAPL), represented 73% of the revenue.

Margin of 46.4% from an unfavorable mix (lower broad market revenue). Bottoms in the March quarter returning over time to 50+%.

Earnings per share of $1.97.

Record cash flow driven by strong revenue and lower working capital 60+% at $753M. Long-term expect 30% of sales.

$1B in cash and $1B in debt, a net zero balance sheet.

March guidance of $1.05B at the mid-point. Expects the broad segment to grow quarter over quarter and Android flat quarter over quarter.



Management wrote,

"We anticipate revenue between $1.020 billion to $1.070 billion. We expect our mobile business to be seasonally down, consistent with historical patterns, while in broad markets, we anticipate modest growth off the December bottom, as inventory levels are normalizing in certain end markets."

The Company

Understanding the businesses of Works can be a mystery. For example, the company divides itself into two businesses, broad markets and mobile. We are yet to find financial reports which report it in that fashion. Investors seem forced into digging through conference call transcripts in order to find that information. Another abnormality, Apple represented 73% of the quarter with mobile at 71%. What mystery part is part of broad markets, but sells into Apple mobile? With some research we hope to add depth and clarity primarily because management clearly stated in the call that broad markets, in particular IoT, were by far the company's best opportunity for growth. This doesn't mean that mobile might not grow, we actually expect that with Android inventories finally falling into a level of normalcy.

Form a perspective of growth, Liam Griffin, CEO, President & Chairman of the Board, commented,

"Now we're going to do it the Skyworks way. We focus on efficiency, effectiveness. We're not wasting any dollars here. And so -- but yes, we're going to continue to invest."

Translated, we aren't going to telegraph long-term or short-term paths. Trust us, we've grown significantly over the years, just trust us.

Broad Market

Now, let's add more detail into the market beginning with broad. At the December call, management defined the values for each individual portion as follows:

40%-45% consumer IoT (tablets, wearables, PCs, home.).

30%-35% infrastructure, cloud, data center, enterprise. High inventory continuing for more quarters.

20%-25% automotive and industrial. Inventory correction persists in this segment also.



In general, Griffin stated,

"And most of those broad market companies, we have [a] low market share. There's still a tremendous amount of room to grow within those accounts. So, I think those are some of the themes. We've been working on this for quite a while."

On the company webpage, IoT is described as:

Asset Tracking

Home

Home Security

Industrial

Lighting

Cellar

Smart Retail

Smart City

Inside the website, the company comments that industrial is the fastest growing, yet this represents a very small portion of the business, $1.2B times 0.29 times 0.225 times 0.5 or approximately $40M.

Adding investment detail, Skyworks believes that consumer IoT bottomed during last year. The transformation from Wi-Fi 6E to 7 seems poised to drive significant growth with the addition of a new 6 gigahertz function. The company now ships next-generation smart energy solutions with Google and Intron. Skyworks has secured major design wins for optical transport and private 5G networks. A further list of design wins includes Cisco, Linksys and TP-links and more. With respect to its auto business, Skyworks' best opportunity comes with the data explosion from the connected car.

Again, Skyworks' reporting approach makes effectively sizing markets for future growth impossible. But growth exists in this segment and the company expects it to be massive.

Mobile Markets

Next, we look at mobile markets. It's important to remember that Wi-Fi technology in such products as tablets, wearables seem to be reported with broad.

The growth vectors in mobile include:

5G penetration. With only 40% converted to 5G, this remains a huge growth potential. It is in the $10 ASP range for content increases.

Wi-Fi upgrades from 6 to 7.

Supporting AI enable phones adds to both unit upgrade increases and complexity requiring more intricate RF solutions.

A possible return of $400M in Android.

Summary of Key Headwinds

In the broad markets, December overall was the bottom, but infrastructure and data center headwinds will persist through 2024.

The Investment & Return Going Forward

Except for including a $400M possible increase with Android and our thoughts in Skyworks Solutions Temporarily Suffers From Stacked Channels, we aren't discussing possible future income. We don't believe that Skyworks has a real concrete sense of actually how much and when. In the article mentioned, earnings growth from improved margins, 46% to 50% plus along with a 20% improvement with stuffed channels returning to normal, is likely. It is important to note that management believes the opportunity is far greater. The "far greater" concept remains fuzzy.

Secondly, companies, heavily yoked with Apple and its cyclical business being weighted in the September and December quarter, tend to follow similar stock prices peaking in late summer or early fall, bottoming between January and April.

A chart generated using TradeStation once again supports the thesis for a strong possibility of a long-term bottom being in place.

TradeStation Securities

With these positive factors in place, we continue our buy rating. We also entered into a position in the past few weeks at a price in the low 100s.

Risks

Skyworks faces risks including, but not limited to a consumer recession heavily impacting its largest customer. Analysts brought forth an additional risk with respect to Qualcomm (QCOM). The back and forth by the analysts about Qual winning key RF circuits in the next iPhone seemed based on a rumor inside the marketplace. Analysts asked the same question at the Qorvo (QRVO) conference.

One analyst's, Edward Snyder of Charter Equity Research, posed the question,

"I would expect in the fall, you're going to see more competition or you already know it now. Sure Qualcomm going to talk about a lot on Wednesday. So I'm trying to get a feel for the profile of your mobile business in the second half of the year. It sounds like it might be weaker than we normally since Qualcomm share got to come out of somebody."

Liam Griffin, CEO, answered,

[O]f course, Ed, we're deeply engaged with mobile in all angles, right? So we have a broad set of technologies that are applicable to multiple customers, including the largest. And that's our craft. That's the largest part of our portfolio. We're growing across other markets..."

Griffin also answered in a later question on the same subject,

Yes. I think we have a great position with our largest customer. Nothing really is concerning on that point. I mean we know exactly who we are and who they are, and we have great partnerships and will continue to drive success."

During the Qualcomm conference, Timothy Arcuri of UBS, asked,

"And then now that you have the modem for longer for this one flagship customer, one can envision a scenario where maybe you can leverage that into some new RF content that you have not had in the past. Is this a scenario? I mean, it seems like it could add $1 billion maybe.

Akash Palkhiwala, Qualcomm CFO, answered simply,

Yeah, Tim. I’d say that’s a conversation, obviously, that we will talk to the customer about. It’s a part of our portfolio, and we’ll make it available if they’re interested."

Qorvo's management flat out denied any Apple loss coming at the hands of Qualcomm. In-spite of consumer risks, we again rate Skyworks a buy based on price and coming revenue growth, some known, most unknown on timing and amounts. We bought with the belief that our little one takes this all important first step, soon. It's that time of the year.