The Cronos Investment Thesis

I last analyzed Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in August 2023, when I concluded that it would be better to stay on the sidelines and see how the industry evolves. This recommendation proved to be correct as the S&P 500 has outperformed Cronos since then, but a lot can change in six months and I think Cronos is in a better position today than it was then.

It is therefore useful to take another look at Cronos, especially with regard to the situation in Germany and Cronos' capital allocation.

Review Of Cronos' Q4 And FY23 Results

The market's reaction to Cronos' Q4 2024 earnings on February 29, 2024 was not favorable, as the stock has fallen approximately 10% since that date. Both EPS and revenue were double misses as EPS missed by approximately $0.12 and revenue missed by $1.91 million.

Cronos Group 10-K 2023

And the FY23 reports also showed only a 1% year-over-year increase in net sales to $87.2 million. But, on the positive side, operating expenses were reduced by $30 million, and guidance for FY24 includes further savings of $5 million to $10 million. In particular, cost savings were achieved in the areas of SBC and General and Administration. Unfortunately, R&D costs have also been cut. Personally, I think R&D investments, especially with Cronos' strong cash position, could provide a good ROI.

Cronos' cash + equivalents position, which has grown to $862 million, with a $22 million increase in the last quarter due to interest income and savings, is more than enough to do something with this money. But as I said in the last article, they still seem to be waiting to see what they are going to do with the money. The guidance for FY24 is $40 to $50 million of interest income, which could potentially offset a negative operating cash flow, but I believe they could get a higher ROI if they invested the money elsewhere.

But I could imagine that they will be watching the German market closely now that the cannabis restrictions have been lifted on April 1st, and then they may become active in M&A. For the German launch, they are working with Cansativa GmbH, which has a network of 200 pharmacies and 300,000 patients and will distribute Peace Naturals in Germany.

And Germany, as the world's third largest economy after the U.S. and China, could be a major growth driver in FY24 and beyond. In addition, the global medical marijuana market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% through 2027. In general, it will be interesting to see how the Cannabis Social Club model is accepted in Germany and how prices and quality develop. Because many German customers have the advantage of living relatively close to the Dutch border, where high quality cannabis is also more or less available.

In Canada, where Cronos has been active for some time, the company has been able to gain market share and is now the number 2 with its Spinach brand. Especially the Sourz Blue Raspberry Watermelon Gummies are quite popular.

In Israel, where they saw great potential because the percentage of medical patients was only about 1/3 of what it was in Florida, there were supply chain problems and sales difficulties due to the war. However, with Germany, Australia and a possible recovery in Israel, growth could pick up in FY24. And perhaps Germany will serve as a testing ground for other European countries to watch and adjust their policies.

Cronos Group Capital Allocation

Cronos has sufficient cash to acquire a majority of the smaller and mid-sized players in the cannabis market. At present, however, they only hold a 5.9% stake in PharmaCann, a US MSO, 50% of Cronos GrowCo, which was a joint venture, a 10% stake in Vitura Health, formerly Cronos Australia, and a 13.7% stake in NatuEra S.a.r.l.

Since Cronos has often emphasized on the earnings calls that it is important for them to operate in markets where the legal situation is settled, I think that this has sometimes led to them not being as active in acquisitions, even though they have a well-stocked war chest. Therefore, I could imagine that we will see acquisitions of companies that have achieved a strong market position in Germany.

CRON Stock - Comparison With Peer Group

In the upper part of the chart, we can see again that Cronos' cash position is larger than the market capitalization of most companies in the sector. And the bottom part shows that the market is willing to give Cronos a much higher multiple than its competitors, which is a clear sign that Cronos is seen as the company with the highest perceived value. However, this also means that some competitors may have a better risk/reward ratio because their initial valuation is lower.

Altria's (MO) $1.8 billion investment in Cronos in 2018, which currently gives Altria a 41.4% stake in Cronos, has yet to pay off, as Cronos has had negative operating cash flow over the past five years. Moreover, the multiple is lower than it was in 2018 or even 2020, when the hype around cannabis stocks was a bit more elevated.

Seeking Alpha Estimates

I think the earnings and revenue estimates are too low. In particular, I think the revenue estimates for December 2027 and December 2028, where negative growth rates are estimated, are way too conservative. I think the growth opportunities from Germany have not been factored in yet, and I would be surprised if the revenues in 2027 are not significantly higher.

Cronos has also managed to be FCF positive in Q4, so I also think that the path to positive EPS is not far and I think they could reach it in 2024 or 2025. Since Cronos is focused on savings, the odds are not bad. If it succeeds, the market should react positively.

Conclusion

I think a lot of investors are hoping that investing in cannabis could deliver the same kind of returns that Altria has delivered in cigarettes over the last couple of decades. And beyond the fact that Altria is a shareholder in Cronos, marijuana and cigarettes have a lot in common. Both have relatively high barriers to entry in the form of laws and a potentially addictive product.

However, it remains to be seen whether it will be possible to establish a brand like Marlboro in the cannabis market. And that has been one of Altria's success factors, along with big share buybacks and rising dividends.

In the long term, I think the cannabis market and Cronos have a nice outlook, but I think depending on how the German market develops, it is probably better to stay on the sidelines and see how Cronos operates and whether they make acquisitions with the big cash.

Therefore, I think that Hold is still appropriate, but the situation in Germany has been positive and Cronos could get an upgrade from me next time.