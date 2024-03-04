Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nu Skin: A Sell Signal Amidst Industry Decline And Strategic Uncertainty

Andes Capital profile picture
Andes Capital
103 Followers

Summary

  • Nu Skin, a beauty multilevel marketing company, is facing falling sales and margins.
  • The company's focus on expanding the multilevel marketing model ignores the decline of the industry.
  • Nu Skin's core business is expected to shrink in 2024, making it a less promising investment in multilevel marketing.

Make-up table

Ivan Bajic

Introduction

Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS), a beauty multilevel marketing company, faces falling sales and margins. Their products are expensive, and the multilevel marketing model is risky. Like Avon, Nu Skin might struggle. Their focus on expanding the multilevel marketing model ignores the decline

This article was written by

Andes Capital profile picture
Andes Capital
103 Followers
I am an investor passionate about value investing and growth at a reasonable price. I am focused on finding undervalued foreign and small- and mid-cap companies with the potential to grow over the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NUS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NUS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NUS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.