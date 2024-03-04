jetcityimage

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), the operator of specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products in the United States, is expected to report earnings on the 14th of March 2024. The aim of today’s article is to determine, whether it is worth investing in the company’s equity before the earnings announcement. To do so, we will be looking at both company-specific as well as macroeconomic considerations. On the company specific side, we will examine the dynamics of the firm’s profitability, efficiency and liquidity. On the macro side, we will be focusing on economic indicators that could help us gauge how the demand for ULTA’s products and services may develop in the upcoming quarters.

Before starting with our analysis, let us take a look at our previous work with regards to ULTA. We have initiated coverage on the firm in Q4 2022, with an initial bullish view, which we have maintained through 2023, up until now. The main reasons for our bullish thesis have been:

Attractive sales growth fuelled by robust demand

Attractive development of the profitability

Attractive balance sheet

The firm has been committed to return value to its shareholders in the form of share buybacks

Analysis history (Author)

At this point, the primary questions are: is this bullish view still justified in light of the latest developments? Should we invest in ULTA before the earnings results come out?

Let us try to answer these questions now.

Profitability

When we are trying to determine the quality of a company, one of the first measures that we look at are the profitability measures. Here our focus will be primarily on the gross profit margin, operating margin and net profit margin.

Data by YCharts

The chart above shows that after the extreme contraction during the pandemic in 2020, ULTA has managed to quickly recover and reach a similar level of profitability as pre-pandemic. Since then, profit margins have been relatively stable, showing signs of a downward trend only in 2023. The main drivers of this downward trend have been highlighted in the firm's latest press release in November:

Gross profit increased 3.0% to $992.1 million compared to $962.8 million. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit decreased to 39.9% compared to 41.2%, primarily due to lower merchandise margin, higher inventory shrink, and higher supply chain costs, partially offset by strong growth in other revenue. [...] Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 10.8% to $661.4 million compared to $597.2 million. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses increased to 26.6% compared to 25.5%, primarily due to higher corporate overhead due to strategic investments, higher store expenses, higher store payroll and benefits, and higher marketing expenses, partially offset by lower incentive compensation. [...] Operating income was $327.2 million, or 13.1% of net sales, compared to $361.9 million, or 15.5% of net sales.

Despite this contraction, when we put these metrics into perspective and compare them with those of other firms from the other speciality retail industry, we can see that ULTA appears to be one of the most profitable firms in this group.

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

While on one hand the contracting margins from the past year are negative signs, on the other hand, the robust demand for ULTA's products as indicated by increasing revenues, is definitely a positive one. We believe it shows that despite the poor consumer sentiment and the elevated inflation levels ULTA has been still able to keep its customers engaged.

The following charts depict the consumer confidence and the inflation rate over the past twelve months in the United States.

U.S. Consumer confidence (tradingeconomics.com) Inflation rate (tradingeconomics.com)

We have to, however, keep an eye out for where these sales are coming from. The following graph compares sales with accounts receivable. In general, if accounts receivable increase at a faster rate than revenue, it means that the firm is trying to sell more on credit or changing its revenue recognition in a way that it would benefit the financial results. While in the past five years these two items have been moving more or less together, in the past quarter accounts receivable have increased at a much faster pace than revenue. In the upcoming earnings release, we will have to pay attention to how this trend develops further.

Data by YCharts

Efficiency

A commonly used measure to gauge the efficiency of a company is the asset turnover, or asset utilization. This ratio shows how efficiently the firm is able to use its assets to generate sales. Normally, we like to see stable or improving asset turnover. The following charts depict ULTA’s asset turnover as well as its sales and total assets over the past 5 years.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Overall, we are pleased that the firm has reached its pre-pandemic levels of efficiency, despite sales in the prior quarter likely being boosted by the increase in accounts receivable. Also, the comparison table in the previous section shows that ULTA's asset utilization compares favourably to that of other firms in the industry.

Liquidity

To assess the liquidity situation of the firm, we normally look at two liquidity ratios, namely the current ratio and the quick ratio. The following graph shows these metrics.

Data by YCharts

Generally, we prefer companies that have both the current- and the quick ratio above 1. This indicates that the firm has enough current assets (even, when we exclude inventory) to cover the current liabilities. While ULTA's current ratio is well above 1, it has been trending in general downwards over the past 5 years, and even more so in the past quarter.

When we compare these metrics with those of others from the industry, we can see, however, that ULTA still does not appear to be in a worse position than the peers.

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Looking forward, we would like to see these metrics improve somewhat, especially the quick ratio. When consumer sentiment is poor and the general macroeconomic environment is challenging, firms need financial flexibility. Liquidity is what often provides this flexibility.

Takeaways

The demand for ULTA's products has remained robust despite the challenging macroeconomic environment and the poor consumer sentiment. One must however, keep an eye on how the relationship between revenue and accounts receivable develops in the coming quarters.

While the margins have been contracting in the past quarters, ULTA remains attractive from a profitability point of view, within the industry.

While, on one hand, we believe that ULTA is fairly valued based on a set of traditional price multiples, compared to its closest competitors, such as Bath & Body Works (BBWI) or Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH), on the other hand we do not see significant upside potential, even if the earnings results come in better than expected.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

For these reasons, we currently rate ULTA's stock as "hold", a downgrade from our previous "buy".