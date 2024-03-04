Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Should Grow Into Its Market Value And Emerge A Long-Term Winner

Michael Blair
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s stock performance has been impressive, but investors are questioning if the stock price is too high compared to the company's value.
  • Tesla's success in the automotive industry is due to low costs and attractive designs, making their vehicles profitable and appealing to consumers.
  • Tesla's future profitability depends on volume growth, with plans to build over 2 million vehicles by 2024 and potentially another million in Mexico by 2026.
  • If Tesla can meet its growth objectives while remaining profitable, Tesla shares should appreciate over time even if they sell off in the short term.

2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance. No license plate.

y_carfan

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) share performance has been breathtaking over the past decade, and investors are wondering if the stock price has gotten too far ahead of the underlying (often called "intrinsic") value of the company. In the highly competitive automotive industry, and

This article was written by

Michael Blair
I retired as CEO of an Automotive Parts supplier, and manage an investment portfolio for myself and family. I have a BA in History from Royal Military College of Canada and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario. I have a graduate certificate in Advanced Valuation from NYU and graduate Diploma in Mining Law, Finance and Sustainability from Western University. I hold an LLM in Securities Law from Osgoode Hall Law School, awarded in February 2024. My first career was as a fighter pilot in the RCAF, and, following my MBA I joined McKinsey & Company, Inc. leaving them for Canadian GE. I left CGE as a Vice President in 1984 and founded The Enfield Corporation Limited ("Enfield") which grew from 243 employees in 1984 to over 10,000 in 1989 when Enfield was taken over and I was replaced as CEO. In 1989, I acquired control of Algonquin Mercantile Corporation, renamed Automodular Corporation in the late 1990's when I turned it to focus exclusively on automotive parts sub-assembly. Along the way, Algonquin turned a few ageing drug stores into Pharmx Rexall Drug Stores Ltd., sold to Katz group in 1997 and today a major Canadian drug store chain. I have been a private investor since 1971 both directly and through a private company controlled by myself and members of my family.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

l
language police
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (4.05K)
Where do you get those capacity numbers? Your math shows them running at 100+% of current capacity. They aren't operating anywhere close to capacity.
a
azerpmi
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (293)
$250 in...... 2029?

Stellar growth story, lol
s
sr1952
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (3.93K)
Tesla's revenue is flat and their profits are sinking. Their margins have become typical of the automotive business with several automotive companies having higher margins. But if we just assume they will suddenly make 1 million vehicles in a non-existent factory and then value them 4x higher than other companies then it's a good investment.
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 9:49 AM
Comments (10.91K)
Just not today.
