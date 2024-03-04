Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Teledyne: A Strong Business With No Margin Of Safety In The Stock Price

Oliver Rodzianko
Oliver Rodzianko
Summary

  • Teledyne is a diversified company with operations in various sectors, including oil and gas exploration, environmental monitoring, and medical imaging.
  • The company has shown strong financial performance, outperforming the S&P 500 over the past 10 years.
  • However, there are concerns about the company's efficiency and insider selling, which may impact its long-term prospects.
  • Due to my estimation that the long-term performance of the shares may be worse than historically, my analyst rating for TDY is a Hold at this time.

Teledyne (NYSE:TDY) looks like a fantastic business to have a stake in, in my opinion. However, I believe investors should consider that there's potentially no margin of safety in the stock price and evaluate their expected long-term

Oliver Rodzianko
I am a financial analyst focusing on 10+ year holding periods in the technology sector.

Comments (1)

Another Mountain's Rock Investing
Today, 10:06 AM
It's been consolidating for 2 years + and consumer end market has been weak so I'm not sure I agree.
