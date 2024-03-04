cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

Teledyne (NYSE:TDY) looks like a fantastic business to have a stake in, in my opinion. However, I believe investors should consider that there's potentially no margin of safety in the stock price and evaluate their expected long-term returns, which may be lower than historically, given the efficiency concerns outlined in my risks section. While I see evidence that the stock could achieve alpha over the next decade, the weaknesses at this time convince me it is more prudent to allocate a Hold rating.

Company Overview

Teledyne is a technology company that offers products and services for industrial growth markets, including deepwater oil and gas exploration and production, oceanographic research, air and water quality environmental monitoring, factory automation, and medical imaging. It offers products in four distinct business segments:

Digital Imaging - 57% of operating revenue Instrumentation - 23% of operating revenue Aerospace and Defense Electronics - 12.5% of operating revenue Engineered Systems - 7.5% of operating revenue

Over half of Teledyne's operating revenue comes from the United States, with 21% from Europe, 18% from Asia, and 8.5% from the rest of the world.

The strong sector and geographic diversification are some of the markers of quality for the company, which I believe positions it as a relatively stable investment choice despite potentially no margin of safety in its stock valuation.

Financials & Market Outlook

Teledyne has outperformed the S&P 500 significantly over the past 10 years, and my research shows me that it is possible that it will continue to do so.

Consider the long-term uptrend in the firm's revenues, net income, and net income margin. Notably, its net margin has hit an all-time high of over 15% recently:

Investors will be interested to see how the firm compares to a set of peers on its net income margin. Against competitors with a similar market cap, the firm achieves a good result. This is indicative of how Teledyne is positioned to remain an attractive investment choice, considering gradually more competitive profitability over time, indicated in both the above and below charts, with notable volatility around 2021. The volatility noted can be largely attributed to its acquisition of FLIR Systems (outlined below), for approximately $8 billion, increasing costs for the year at what was already a low revenue pandemic period.

The company's strategy to drive growth includes acquisitions; among many other deals, Teledyne has acquired FLIR Systems, a leader in thermal energy and infrared sensors, Xena Networks, specializing in high-speed Terabit Ethernet validation, quality assurance, and production test solutions, and the gas and flame detection business of 3M (MMM), which enhanced its portfolio of environmental instrumentation businesses. I believe this acquisition strategy should help to fuel continued growth and expansion in the stock price as further markets are captured and consolidated.

FLIR's integration into Teledyne significantly broadened its commercial, construction, transportation, critical infrastructure, and several other applications. It positioned it in the smart city solutions, advanced driver assistance systems, public safety and other markets. The deal was valued at $8.2 billion, including net debt.

Xena Networks helped the firm enhance its networking and communications technology portfolio. In its press release on the acquisition, the firm had this to say about the key advantages of the deal:

Artificial intelligence and machine learning, high-performance computing and 5G all require ever higher speeds of data transmission and fuel the need for new solutions to test next generation Terabit Ethernet network components.

3M's gas and flame detection business was bought for $230 million in cash and added products sold under Oldham, Detcon, Simtronics, and Scott Safety brands. The acquisition contributed approximately $120 million in annual global sales, and around 500 3M employees joined Teledyne.

Additionally, in funding these acquisitions, the firm has managed to maintain a stable balance sheet, with total liabilities decreasing since its 2021 acquisition of FLIR. At this time, its equity-to-asset ratio is 0.64, and its debt-to-equity ratio is 0.35. Its liabilities are largely made up of long-term debt, also issued for the 2022 acquisition of ETM-Electromatic, which specializes in high-power microwave and high-energy X-ray subsystems for applications including cancer radiotherapy, defense, and X-ray security, and a majority interest in NL Acoustics, which manufactures and designs acoustic imaging instruments and predictive maintenance solutions.

On the cash flow statement, we can see that the company has not issued any debt since 2022 and has been repaying its obligations at a stable rate every year. However, it has not repurchased common stock since 2016 but has issued common stock every year for the past decade, diluting shareholder value over time.

Overall, I consider Teledyne's acquisition strategy to be significantly beneficial over the long term. As the balance sheet has higher equity than liabilities and the debt is paid down responsibly, I consider the firm's expansion strategy well-managed and stable.

No Margin Of Safety

I think Teledyne is fairly valued at this time based on my DCF analysis, which considers a 15% EPS without NRI growth rate as an annual average for the next 10 years, a 4% EPS without NRI growth rate as an annual average for a 10-year terminal stage following this, and an 11% discount rate. My fair value estimate is $422.1, with a -0.21% margin of safety on the stock price of $422.99.

My growth rate estimate is conservative based on historical EPS without NRI performance, where the firm has annually averaged 14.6% over the past 10 years, 15.8% over the past five years, and 22.8% over the past three years.

TDY also has a low TTM P/E GAAP relative to peers of similar size at this time, and it is selling significantly cheaper than in the past. I think the company's P/E ratio has come down to a fair level, as I estimate that in the recent past, the stock was moderately overvalued. It is the firm's future earnings estimates, on consensus, that I have analyzed next to the peers included in the chart below, that indicate it may be fair that the stock is priced lower then some of its counterparts.

Further Risks

There are concerns that the company is losing efficiency from indicators such as its asset growth being faster than revenue growth and also its return on invested capital being lower than its weighted average cost of capital. Over the past five years, Teledyne has built its assets at 37.8% per year, which is faster than its revenue growth rate of 9.5%.

Additionally, insiders are selling Teledyne stock, with 73,482 shares sold in the last three months and no insider buying. With 226,000 shares sold by insiders over the past three years, this may be indicative of some understanding of a slowdown in future growth for the firm and lower stock returns as a result. I believe this is a consideration investors must face, especially given my efficiency concerns outlined above.

Conclusion

Teledyne is highly diversified, and I believe my margin of safety concern is somewhat balanced by risk mitigation in operations and geographic presence. However, I am still cautious about investing in the stock right now because of my perspective on its long-term prospects. TDY's price returns have not been that good over the last year, with a 1Y price performance of -1.22%, and my estimation is that certain risks could mean its results over the next decade are in line with the S&P 500 or just slightly stronger. Therefore, my analyst rating for TDY stock is a Hold.