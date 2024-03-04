Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chipotle: Taking A Breather, But Monitoring Closely

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
2.07K Followers

Summary

  • Chipotle had another remarkable quarter to end a great year, with better-than-expected sales growth and continued margin expansion.
  • There's plenty of growth runway remaining, as Chipotle hasn't even reached the halfway mark of its 7,000 stores target.
  • Management introduced an AUV target of $4 million that went under the radar, which reflects their confidence in consistent efficiency improvement and operational leverage for the next decade.
  • At a 50x P/E, Chipotle is no longer a bargain, but remains one of the most attractive growth stories in the market.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant

Landscape and nature photographer based in Upstate, New York

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had another exceptional year, reaching a record in profitability and sales per store. The stock responded and is up almost double since January 2023.

Still, the company's

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
2.07K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CMG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.