Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had another exceptional year, reaching a record in profitability and sales per store. The stock responded and is up almost double since January 2023.

Still, the company's growth runway remains huge, with management's long-term targets standing at 7,000 U.S. locations and $4M in AUV.

With that in mind, all that's left for us is to determine the right entry price. Let's dig in.

Introduction To Chipotle

I've been covering Chipotle on Seeking Alpha since May of last year. Like many investors, the company's P/E was enough to deter me from digging any deeper up until that point. That's unfortunate though, because when I dived into the company's prospects, I learned that the underlying assumptions in Chipotle's valuation weren't unreasonable.

A few months later, the stock sold off following a somewhat disappointing quarter, and that's when I finally found my buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Over the last three years, Chipotle's total return was 3x higher than the S&P 500, and much higher than the restaurants ETF (EATZ).

This is because Chipotle's growth formula is remarkably simple, yet remarkably attractive.

The company has a recognized brand, known for food that's relatively fresh, relatively delicious, relatively healthy, relatively fairly priced, and served relatively quickly.

As I wrote in other articles, I overuse the word relatively here because there are plenty of alternatives that will be better in at least one of those five categories. Some are cheaper, some are more healthy, etc.

However, I believe Chipotle has found the ideal balance between all five, which turns it into an extraordinary product.

Another Extraordinary Report

Chipotle didn't receive the memo about a tougher consumer environment. The company had revenues of $2.5 billion in the quarter, up 15.4% Y/Y, driven by comparable sales of 8.4%. For the full year, revenues were up 14.3% to $9.9 billion, and comparable sales grew 7.9%.

Chipotle's average restaurant sales (or AUV) reached a record of $3 million, up from $2.8 million in the prior year. The company continued to showcase its significant operational leverage, as restaurant-level margins were 26.2% for the year and 25.4% in Q4, an improvement of 230 bps and 140 bps, respectively.

Operating margins were 15.8% for the year, and 14.4% in the quarter, expanding 240 bps and 80 bps, respectively.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Chipotle financial reports.

As we can see, margins declined sequentially in the fourth quarter, but this in line with historical seasonality. The decline was primarily due to an increase in other restaurant operating costs, which are a wide combination of less meaningful expenses.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Chipotle financial reports.

Chipotle ended the year with 3,437 locations worldwide, of which 3,381 are located in the U.S. This marks the fifth consecutive year of unit growth acceleration for the company, despite the increasingly larger baseline.

Plenty Of Growth Runway Remaining

We can frame Chipotle's growth module as the number of stores multiplied by the average sales per store.

Today, Chipotle has less than 3,400 locations across the U.S., which is a relatively small number compared to more mature chains like McDonald's (MCD) with 13,444 locations, Domino's (DPZ) with 6,686 locations, Taco Bell (YUM) with 7,198 stores, or Burger King (QSR) with 7,043 stores.

Even without management providing its 7,000 stores target, we could have reached our own conclusion, Chipotle can easily double its footprint without becoming too large.

On AUV, management initiated a long-term goal of $4 million for the first time in the recent release, reflecting more than a 33% improvement from current levels.

With simple math, we get a long-term goal of $27 billion in revenues, reflecting growth of more than 2.5x from 2023 levels.

As we saw above, Chipotle's unit growth reached 8.5% in 2023, and based on the guidance mid-point, they are expecting further acceleration in 2024, reaching a pace of 300 net openings.

Again, simple math, gets us to 7,000 locations in the span of approximately 11 years, although it should be faster than that, as they work based on a growth target, and not an absolute number of units. Still, let's take 11 years, which means 2035. That gives us a low double-digit sales CAGR of 11% for the next decade, without factoring in a major contribution from an international expansion (which could provide a significant upside to our estimates).

Under Brian Niccol's leadership, Chipotle demonstrated a strive for efficiency, with margins expanding significantly for three consecutive years. They are maintaining a lean organization and are letting their scale advantages flow through the entire P/L. Still, for the sake of being conservative, let's assume profit margins will only expand to 17.5%, reflecting a 50 bps improvement annually. That takes us to a net income of $4.9 billion in 2035.

Lastly, at the current buyback pace of around 1%, the number of shares in 2035 should be 24.3 million, getting us to an exit EPS of $201, which means an EPS CAGR of 16.3%.

It might sound odd, but I strongly believe that the risk to these numbers is to the upside. Meaning, there's a higher chance Chipotle beats them, rather than misses.

Valuation & Investment Strategy

I believe every company that grows EPS at a high-teens pace for a decade is a good investment. Even at a ridiculously high starting price. That said, we all know the market fluctuates, and there's no reason not to wait for the right entry price, as long as you're not setting too low of a bar.

When Chipotle was trading below $1,900 a share, and a sub 40x P/E, anyone who truly appreciates its potential should have bought because it's a reasonable price to pay for such a long runway of elevated growth.

However, at $2,688, this is no longer true.

Data by YCharts

At 50x P/E over 2024 estimates and a 41x P/E over 2025, Chipotle is certainly not a bargain. It might even be slightly overvalued.

However, it's important to put stuff in context.

The market is ripping higher, and relative to the S&P 500 average, Chipotle's premium actually declined slightly (it was 2.25x twelve months ago and now it's 2.15x). So really, market prices rose sharply, and Chipotle joined the ride.

In my view, it's up to each individual investor to choose their own entry price, based on their alternatives and their portfolio structure.

For me, Chipotle is already a large portion of my portfolio (around a 6% position). At these levels, I'm not looking to increase my position. However, I remain extremely bullish on its long-term prospects and don't plan on trimming unless the valuation goes above the 60x P/E threshold.

For investors who don't have a position, I wouldn't mind initiating a partial one at this price and opportunistically building it over time.

At a 45x P/E or less, I think Chipotle is a great buy, and I will increase my stake.

Conclusion

Fundamentals of high-quality companies like Chipotle grow steadily, but market prices fluctuate. Sometimes they get reckless, and sometimes they are overly pessimistic.

One of the tougher tasks for investors is managing successful picks correctly so that they won't sell too early, but also won't lose their profits.

I think Chipotle's long-term growth story is too attractive to justify selling or even trimming at these levels.

As we saw, the multiple expansion contribution is below the S&P's average, meaning if you don't like Chipotle now, you arguably shouldn't have liked it a year ago.

Therefore, I downgrade the stock to a Hold. However, I encourage investors to remain alert for any potential drawdown which will bring the stock back to attractive entry levels.