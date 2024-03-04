Oselote

Elevator Pitch

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings' (NASDAQ:CCCS) stock is awarded a Buy rating.

I wrote about CCC Intelligent Solutions' outlook and undervaluation in my earlier update written on October 23, 2023. My attention turns to CCCS' Q4 2023 financial results and its financial prospects in this write-up.

The company's Q4 2023 bottom line and EBITDA exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Going forward, CCCS is in a good position to deliver consistent top line and operating earnings growth for both the short term and long term, taking into account its guidance and key operating metrics. Therefore, I have retained a Buy rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Q4 EBITDA And Net Profit Were Above The Analysts' Consensus Projections

CCCS published a press release disclosing the company's financial performance for the final quarter of 2023 on February 28 after the market closed.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the company increased by +25% YoY from $80.1 million for Q4 2022 to $100.1 million in Q4 2023. CCC Intelligent Solutions' actual Q4 2023 normalized net profit was $59.0 million, which was equivalent to 34% growth on a YoY basis as compared to its Q4 2022 bottom line of $44.0 million. In specific terms, CCC Intelligent Solutions' latest fourth quarter normalized EBITDA and net income were +7% and +6% higher than the respective sell side's consensus forecasts, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data.

The company's above-expectations EBITDA and net income for the recent quarter were attributable to both top line growth and profit margin improvement.

CCCS achieved a reasonably good +12% YoY revenue growth in Q4 2023, which it credited to "cross-sell, upsell, and adoptions of our solutions across our client base" as per management's comments on the fourth quarter earnings call. On the other hand, CCC Intelligent Solutions' normalized gross profit margin expanded by +2 percentage points YoY to 79% for the fourth quarter of the previous year. At its latest quarterly earnings briefing, CCS cited "operating leverage on incremental revenue" as the key reason for the widening of its gross margin in Q4 2023.

The same positive factors (cross selling and operating leverage) that enabled CCC Intelligent Solutions to report above-expectations Q4 results are likely to provide support for the company's FY 2024 financial performance as is detailed in the subsequent section.

Favorable FY 2024 Financial Guidance Was Largely In Line With Expectations

As per the mid-point of its guidance, the company is guiding for its sales and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to increase by +9% and +11% to $946 million and $391 million, respectively for fiscal 2024. This also points to expectations of CCC Intelligent Solutions' normalized EBITDA margin expanding from 40.8% last year to 41.3% this year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions' Key Growth Drivers

CCCS Investor Presentation Slides

As indicated in the chart presented above, the cross-selling of emerging solutions is a major growth engine for CCCS in the long run. For 2024, I think that the increase in sales contribution from emerging solutions will be an important revenue growth driver. The company had highlighted at its Q4 2023 earnings briefing that "the upsell and cross-sell of these emerging solutions" is expected to be "a larger contributor" to its top line this year "as these solutions continue to scale."

CCCS' Historical EBITDA Margin

CCC Intelligent Solutions' Investor Presentation Slides

The company's EBITDA margins have been steadily expanding in the past couple of years as outlined in the chart above. This validates CCC Intelligent Solutions' view that positive operating leverage will play a big role in the company's sustained profitability improvement for this year and beyond.

CCCS' guided FY 2024 revenue and EBITDA were +1% and +2% (source: S&P Capital IQ) above the Wall Street analysts' prior consensus projections, respectively. As such, it is safe to say that the company's guidance for the current year didn't disappoint the market.

Long Growth Runway Ahead

A key concern for investors typically relates to the growth ceiling for a company. When a business is coming close to realizing its full growth potential, that is usually the point where the stock gets de-rated by the market.

Investors with an interest in CCCS will be happy to know that the company still has a long growth runway considering key metrics disclosed by management at the most recent results briefing. Also, the company's profit margins will benefit from its sustained revenue growth due to economies of scale.

A key metric is the number of automotive repair facilities. In its investor presentation slides, CCC Intelligent Solutions revealed that its network comprises of 29,500 repair facilities as of end-2023. According to the company's disclosures at the latest quarterly earnings call, there are 40,000 repair facilities for the market as a whole, and CCCS added roughly 10,000 repair facilities to its network between 2010 and 2023. Therefore, it is realistic to think that CCCS can continue to add between a few hundred and a thousand new repair facilities to its network every year going forward.

The other key metric is the degree of cross-selling. CCCS revealed at its Q4 results briefing that around 50% of its repair facilities are utilizing at least four of the company's offerings. This implies that there is still lots of room for CCC Intelligent Solution to cross-sell more of its established and emerging solutions in the future.

As such, I am confident in CCC Intelligent Solutions' ability to achieve a +7%-10% revenue expansion and improve its EBITDA margin to 45% (versus low 40s now) for the long run as per its financial goals.

Final Thoughts

CCCS' forward FY 2024 EV/EBITDA valuation metric is estimated to be 19.9 times by dividing its Enterprise Value of $7.70 billion by its EBITDA guidance of $391 million. In comparison, the market values its peers, Verisk Analytics (VRSK), The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX), and ANSYS (ANSS) at higher consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA ratios of 23.9 times, 26.8 times, and 27.0 times (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively.

My view is that CCCS can trade at a higher EV/EBITDA ratio closer to that of its peers in due course, as the company's above-expectations results and guidance will give investors confidence that it can meet its long-term financial targets.