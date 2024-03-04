Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nio Q4 Preview: Change In Downtrend Can Happen Sooner Rather Than Later

Bluesea Research
Summary

  • Nio's upcoming earnings call is crucial as the stock has dropped over 30% YTD and Wall Street is concerned about declining margins.
  • Nio has strong cash reserves and is trading at a lower PS ratio compared to Tesla, indicating potential for a stock price jump if margins improve.
  • The price war in the EV industry is hurting margins, but as macroeconomic conditions improve and the industry matures, Nio could regain lost margins.
Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results March 5th. This will be a crucial earnings call for the company, as the stock has dropped by over 30% YTD and has declined by over 65% since mid-2023.

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

d
dryflyfever
Today, 11:24 AM
Meanwhile at Nio corporate William Li is reading goat entrails for 2024 guidance.

Press release out of Nio today from William Li linked below:

"Those who have been looking to buy a Model Y recently can wait for a while, (Alps' first model) will surely be cheaper than it," Li said, adding, "As for how much cheaper, we'll have to think about it."

Elon can't wait to use his pricing power to undercut Nio about 20 minutes after Alps is released. William Li is out of his mind.

cnevpost.com/...
Djreef1966
Djreef1966
Today, 10:41 AM
Looks like it’s going downer.
