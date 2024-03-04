Nio Q4 Preview: Change In Downtrend Can Happen Sooner Rather Than Later

Andy Feng

Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results March 5th. This will be a crucial earnings call for the company, as the stock has dropped by over 30% YTD and has declined by over 65% since mid-2023. The main concern of Wall Street is the decline in margins of Nio. The recent price war in the EV industry is due to a number of factors, including overcapacity, low demand, higher interest rates, and maturity in the industry. However, both Tesla (TSLA) and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) will eventually have to limit their price cuts as they are harming the margins of their operations. Legacy automakers like Ford, GM, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Renault, and others have already pushed back their EV plans, which should help balance supply-demand in this segment.

Nio has over $6 billion in cash reserves, while it lost over $600 million in the previous quarter. At this burn rate, the company will not face a cash crunch till end of 2025. It is highly likely that the macroeconomic situation in China would have improved by then, and the interest rate headwind would also be lower. Nio's vehicle margin has improved by 480 basis points QoQ to 11% in Q3 2023, which is a positive sign for the company. It is likely that the company will show another improvement in margin in Q4. In Q4 2021, Nio posted vehicle margin of 20.9% which fell dramatically in Q4 2022 to only 6.8%. This dip was due to massive macro headwinds and big discounts. The company is showing better tailwinds in the past few quarters, and it could deliver vehicle margins in the range of 13% to 15% in the earnings call for Q4 2023.

Back in 2019 to 2021, Nio’s PS ratio was closely correlated with Tesla. Since then, a large gap has opened up as Wall Street focused more on margins. Nio's PS ratio is also 50% of Rivian (RIVN) which is trading at PS ratio of 2.3, even after the recent correction. Rivian announced flat growth rate in 2024 while Nio is expected to show solid double-digit growth in deliveries due to easier comps, better macro environment, and a push in the export market. Nio's PS ratio can certainly match Rivian's as it is posting a bigger revenue growth and is showing green shoots in terms of margin improvement. If Nio is able to show margin improvement in the next few quarters, we could see a big jump in the stock price making it a good bet at the current price. One of the key risks to the bull thesis in Nio is the geopolitical risk. In the case of all-out trade war between China and the West, we could see a poor sentiment towards Nio and other Chinese stocks.

All eyes are on the next margin data

Nio reported 55,432 deliveries in the last earnings, compared to 31,607 deliveries in the year-ago quarter. This positive news of about 75% jump in deliveries was followed by a big decline in vehicle margin, which declined to 11% in Q3 2023 from 16.4% in Q3 2022. The stock has continued to face challenges since then as Wall Street worries about the impact of the price war on smaller companies with less cash reserves.

Company Filings

Figure: Increase in deliveries by Nio in last few quarters. Source: Company Filings

Company Filings

Figure: Dip in margins reported by Nio. Source: Company Filings

The fall in margins is the main reason behind the headwinds facing the stock. In YTD, the stock has declined by over 30%. A similar trend can be seen in other EV stocks in China as well as US.

Company Filings

Figure: Massive decline in margins reported by Nio in Q4 2022. Source: Company Filings

The results for Q4 2022 were very brutal, and they have pushed the stock lower in 2023. As mentioned above, the company has already showed improvements in the margin in Q3 2023 and this will likely continue in the next earnings call of Q4 2023. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has forecasted that the vehicle margin of Nio would be 13% in Q4 2023.

I believe we could see vehicle margin of 15% to 16% as the company has removed many discounts in the last few months and is also showing better operational efficiency.

Price wars will need to end sooner rather than later

The massive price cuts announced by Tesla and BYD are hurting all the EV companies. Investors in both these companies are also telling the management to focus on margins. One of the key reasons is the overcapacity which has been built up in anticipation of future demand. However, macro headwinds in China and higher interest rates have led to a decrease in demand. This is forcing EV companies to slash their prices.

The legacy automakers have already pushed back their EV plans, which should help balance supply-demand in this segment. The Chinese government is also increasing spending to support the economy and improve the growth rate. It is likely that the macro headwinds will reduce by the end of 2024. This should help Nio regain the lost margins of the past few quarters. At its peak, Nio’s gross margin was close to 20% in 2021. This has dropped to 8% in the last earnings.

Export push

There has been a massive jump in exports of EV from China. There are signs that EU would be defending its auto industry by putting extra tariffs of EVs from China. However, a similar situation was there a decade back when China ramped up the exports of its solar panels. This decimated many companies in the West, but it did not lead to any major trade war. Nio is also planning to enter the US market by 2025. These are very optimistic announcements, but it shows that the company is hopeful of increasing market share in key export regions.

Reuters

Figure: Market share of different EVs in EU. Source: Reuters

Reuters has reported that the market share of Chinese EVs in Europe is still quite low. Even South Korea has a bigger share of EVs in Europe compared to China. One of the reasons behind the recent pushback is due to growing geopolitical tensions. EU would like to protect its strategic industries and this can lead to a tariff war.

The overall trade between EU and China is massive, and neither side would like to disrupt it by taking excessive measures. There is still a high probability that additional tariffs would not be imposed on Chinese EVs in EU. Nio would benefit from good relations between China and EU as it sells premium cars which can do very well in EU over the long run.

Future stock trajectory

Nio’s PS ratio is only 1.2 compared to 7.2 for Tesla. For a number of quarters between 2019 and 2021, Nio’s stock PS ratio was very similar to Tesla. Back in 2016, Tesla’s revenue base was similar to the current revenue of Nio, and it was able to report gross margin in the range of 15% to 25%. As mentioned above, Nio’s gross margin has declined significantly in the last few quarters. Any sign of an improvement in this metric can boost the stock sentiment quickly. Nio should be able to command a PS ratio closer to Rivian which is at the same revenue base. Rivian's PS ratio of 2.2 would give Nio stock a 100% jump. Nio's YoY revenue growth estimates for 2024 are a lot higher than Rivian and its product lineup is also bigger. Rivian has projected flat growth rate in 2024 which has been the main reason behind the recent correction. Nio reported a 75% jump in deliveries in Q3 2023 and it is likely that the growth rate in 2024 would be over 20% as the macro headwinds subside in China.

However, Nio would need to show improvement in margins and also see continuous improvement in macro climate to achieve a better PS ratio.

Ycharts

Figure: PS ratio and gross margin metric of Nio and Tesla. Source: Ycharts

Nio has sufficient cash reserves to absorb the short-term headwinds due to the price war. As the supply-demand balances, we could see better margins from all EV companies including Nio. Despite the massive correction in the last few weeks, it is possible to be optimistic about Nio’s long-term return potential and buy the current dip.

Investor Takeaway

Nio would need to show progress in the margin metric in the next earnings call. The revenue growth of the company has been very good but it is facing challenges due to the price war in the EV industry. It is unlikely that the EV space would be winner-takes-all with only Tesla and BYD grabbing a big chunk of market share. The products made by Nio have a strong appeal in China as well as Western markets including EU.

There are signs that the macro headwinds in China will subside in the next few quarters as the government increases fiscal spending. The geopolitical tensions are also unlikely to cause a big rift in the trade relations due to the impact it will have on millions of jobs on both sides. Nio is trading at a reasonable PS ratio with potential for better margins. Investors could look at this stock as a possible EV bet with a longer growth potential compared to bigger names in this industry.