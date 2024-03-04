Christian Petersen/Getty Images News

Embracer (OTCPK:THQQF) is a company that we follow as it has many recognisable properties that we understand well both as consumers and investors. The potential in Embracer was supposing a strong release of Payday 3, it could skirt the line and be a great deleveraging play. Except, as we covered last time, Payday 3's release was really a disaster, and the situation may not be salvageable. Then, as the debt is rather heavy, the company instead seems to be in a position where it is forced to sell two of its subsidiaries, Saber Interactive and Gearbox Entertainment (still speculative), which are the bulk of its best properties in PC/Console gaming. Gearbox is especially high quality.

The remaining company will have a worse profile in gaming, with less visibility as a result which was at the earnings call one of the valid concerns of equity research analysts. While it should address debt to a substantial extent, reducing it by around 66% based on our speculated prices, it's a major capitulation and the capstone of a saga of real capital impairment. This is not a passing thing. We might have gone for the company betting on them riding the edge into an amazing deleveraging story, albeit still with IP and franchise handling risks (making content for modern audiences), but they will be getting rid of some great franchises if this ends up being the move and we are less confident in what remains.

The Updates

About 12% of Embracer's debt-heavy EV may be nixed by the sale of Saber Interactive to Saber Interactive in a self-buyout at a predicted $500 million valuation, which is at cost - certainly not at a profit.

Additionally, Embracer may offset some more of its debt by selling Gearbox back to itself for some amount. They were acquired in 2021 for $363 million, which sounds like it was a good deal back then, but they would likely be sold at a discount to that. Best case scenario at cost, $363 million, or 9% of current EV.

Both these transactions are speculated to happen but are officially undisclosed, and that would be because they are not finalised.

This is not good news for the company, since these are some of its most valuable properties within gaming that are in a best case scenario going to take EV down around 20%. That's not a good trade. Borderlands within Gearbox is a very well respected franchise that would likely print cash for Embracer when the next release happens. These games are guaranteed to get many millions of buys. They could easily account for more than 20% of the PC/console segment's sales, going off the successes of previously released titles, particularly Borderlands 3.

Similarly, Saber has the upcoming release of Space Marine 2 which should be a major upcoming release for the company and likely will take care of a lot of the revenue for the PC/Console segment, and would have been a major contributor to whatever forecasts the company has for the segment.

Our Release Forecasts (VTS)

Embracer has other titles, but not that many others still coming. Saber would have also been responsible for a very-long anticipated release of the KotOR 1 remake.

The bottom line is that the company went on a buying spree with leverage, and is now capitulating at losses on all its acquisitions. It is doing so for the return of not having to pay interest. The rates are floating, and are around 6.15% headline which isn't even a huge risk premium. The bulk of their debt doesn't even come due right now, it's mainly in 2026/2027, which could have possibly given them time for a few blockbuster releases to shore them up. The effective cost is less than that due to tax deductibility. While the markets were pretty concerned about Embracer's leverage, particularly as it was indicating that it was going to hit the bottom side of the forecast range as a best case due to the failure of Payday 3, and are accordingly responding positively in the stock price to exits that will relieve debt, these capitulations are certainly not creating value, and the whole saga of acquisitions from 2020 and 2021 have gone really badly.

The really terrible Payday 3 release has made the debt pressure an enduring problem, where Payday 3 could have been their ticket into a safer run-rate situation, especially as it is a live service game with high LTV potential. While run-rate net profits are precarious, we don't believe that the company absolutely needed to sell. It wasn't at imminent bankruptcy, and most of the costs are coming from the restructuring programme and are non-cash. Indeed, the cash flows are fine and are closer to the company's own adjusted income statement figures.

Highlights (Q4 PR) IS (Q3 PR)

Bottom Line

We would have liked to make a deleveraging play on the stock, which is why we were so disappointed in the Payday 3 release going wrong. But with the sales of their properties that are the most likely to produce high ROIs, imminently in the case of Saber, which is working on Space Marine 2, we are really not that interested in Embracer anymore.

It doesn't help that we have additional concerns around other properties from different segments. While Amazon has a decent track record with open world MMO games with entries like New World, and their LotR game should be at least a moderate success, we aren't trusting them to not run their IP into problems down the line, as has been an issue with the majority of great franchises that have passed hands to entertainment conglomerates.

In terms of our forecasts, downsides are substantial with any company having difficulties with leverage. Confidence in a restructuring programme isn't that high. Embracer is becoming increasingly hated, and they are cutting on headcount which is really the only asset of a gaming company besides IPs. The run-rate interest costs are upward of 900 million SEK annually, and a sale will offset upward of 600 million in annual interest expense. It will alleviate the issues meaningfully, and this was a pain point for markets. But not for us, as their adjusted figures, which we are quite alright with, clear them easily of a negative net free cash flow position.

Highlights (Q4 Pres)

We were getting ready at some point to buy Embracer at the right price, but this capitulation in the business direction has made the company less attractive, even by equity analysts' own assertions. Franchises like Borderlands make guaranteed hits, and that would be gone on a Gearbox sale. Same with an IP-laden release like Space Marine 2. In principle, upsides are still high, but this is based on the assumption of proper IP handling, which we are even less willing to make if a Saber and Gearbox disposal occur.

Valuation (VTS)

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.