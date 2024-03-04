Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Embracer: Potential Saber And Gearbox Sales Are Not A Good Thing

Valkyrie Trading Society
Summary

  • Embracer is being forced to sell its subsidiaries, Saber Interactive and Gearbox Entertainment, due to heavy debt and also the failure of Payday 3 which could have lessened the burden.
  • The sale of these valuable properties could reduce Embracer's debt by around 66%, but it will result in a worse profile in gaming and less visibility.
  • PC/Console is just one of their segments, but it is major, around a third of the business.
  • We think the company could do without these sales. It is still fine with servicing debt and maturities are still a while off. This is a major capitulation after a leveraged buying spree.
  • It's not an impressive series of events, and we would have preferred to play a deleveraging with Saber and Gearbox still in the mix.
Embracer (OTCPK:THQQF) is a company that we follow as it has many recognisable properties that we understand well both as consumers and investors. The potential in Embracer was supposing a strong release of Payday 3, it

Comments (1)

V
ValueInvestor_82
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (581)
Gearbox was bought for $1.3 billion in total compensation. Where did you get $363m from...? If they sell Gearbox for $1bn, they will be debt-free. At that point you will be able to buy a lot of cash-flow producing debt-free assets at P/B of 0.3. Sounds like a good deal to me. Asmodee is chugging along nicely and is not impacted at all by the havoc in their PC gaming segment, same for Mobile and Entertainment.

I still see a diamond in the rough / glass half-full rather than empty and welcome the deleveraging.
