Gaming and Leisure Properties Q4: Near 7% Yield And Dividend Growth Make Them A Buy

The Dividend Collectuh
Summary

  • Gaming and Leisure Properties reported Q4 and although FFO ticked up by $0.01, revenue beat by nearly $7 million.
  • For the full-year, FFO declined roughly 4% while revenue grew by double-digits over the same period.
  • The revenue growth was primarily driven by recent acquisitions along with rent escalators.
  • GLPI also announced a 4.1% dividend increase from $0.73 to $0.76.
  • This puts the annualized dividend at $3.04, giving the REIT a payout ratio slightly above management's target payout ratio of 80%.

Introduction

I've long been a fan of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and a matter of fact I owned the REIT very briefly before selling it to consolidate my portfolio. REITs are staples in

The Dividend Collectuh
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Retired Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

g
grcinak
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (2.02K)
Good article. Adding.
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 8:11 AM
Comments (3.67K)
Started buying again a month ago.
Looks like I need to add some more.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

