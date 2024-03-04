Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Treasury-Backed Term Repo Futures

Kurt Dew profile picture
Kurt Dew
1.49K Followers

Summary

  • A proposal for term repo futures contracts to improve the safety and liquidity of the Treasury securities market.
  • The contracts would provide spot Treasury-based instruments that open the Treasury market to individual and institutional investors on an equal basis with Government Securities Dealers.
  • The proposed contracts would have multiple maturities, physical delivery, weekly listing, and be issued to match Treasury issue dates.
Faneuil Hall and the Boston skyline

f11photo/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The existing CME Term SOFR Contract was foisted on the markets by the Fed to replace the defunct Eurodollar futures contract. There are many problems created by using an overnight Treasury repo rate to find the price of a three-month

This article was written by

Kurt Dew profile picture
Kurt Dew
1.49K Followers
My primary interest is financial market structure. I write about market platforms, index instruments, and exchange management firms primarily. I was a member of the team that introduced index trading at the CME. Later, I pioneered the secondary market trading of OTC interest rate swaps.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BIL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BIL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIL
--
GBIL
--
SGOV
--
BILS
--
XHLF
--
XBIL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.