NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) is a leading charging solution provider, supporting charging station owners throughout the entire lifecycle of a station, from initial construction to operation and upgrades. At the initial building stage, NaaS offers offline services, including site selection, charging equipment procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), as well as financing solutions to charging station owners. During the operating and upgrade/additional service stages, beyond operating and maintenance services, NAAS also offers diverse non-charging station upgrades such as energy storage system and photovoltaic EPC, virtual power plant trading, battery testing and recycling, and battery swap services. NAAS is essentially a one-stop-shop in this space. NAAS is China's largest EV charging network, boasting 73,000 charging stations (50% market share) and 768,000 charges connected (42% market share) and has charged 1,383 gigawatt hour of electricity in Q3'23 (21.8% market share).

NAAS is currently traded at $1.53, as compared to 52-week high of $12.78 and 52-week low of $1.07. YTD it has been trending around its lower bound price.

Q3'23 Financial Performance

NAAS generates revenue in three business segments: 1) charging services; 2) energy solutions; and 3) new initiatives. NAAS reported positive financial results in Q3'23, and company guidance for FY23 and FY24 was exciting.

Revenue: RMB170.9MM, +536% YoY

Gross Profit: RMB46.8MM, +2579% YoY; Gross Margin 27%, +2,129 bps YoY

Operating Loss: -RMB233.5MM; while it takes more time for NAAS to break even or make profits, operating leverage was much better than prior year.

It is worth mentioning that the company's revenue guidance for FY23 is RMB310-330MM, and FY24 RMB2-3B. While the range is wide, this demonstrates the company's confidence and commitment in driving its business scale.

Strong Demand of public charging in China

Strong demand of the public charging market in China will fuel NAAS growth in the long run. There are several positive signals.

First, according to CIC the public charging in China is expected to grow 20 times by 2030 and the public charging volume will be growing 25x by 2030. NAAS as a leader in this market will be a major beneficiary.

Second, along with the rapid growth of this market, we expect more new entrants - nonprofessional asset owners to make charging facility investments. Lacking expertise in development and operation of charging stations, they will need to rely on professional charging solution providers like NAAS to develop, maintain, and operate their charging stations.

Lastly, NAAS has a very solid Energy Storage solutions pipeline. According to its earnings call, the company has 380 contracted stations that requires energy storage solutions. In Q3'23, In Q3, 43 out of the 380 was delivered. The remainder (337) is the main driver for its growth acceleration in Q4'23. Looking at longer teams, the company mentioned 1,880 stations in midterm, and 73,000 in the long run. This leading indicator gave me conviction in NAAS future revenue growth.

Strategic partnership with Geely Automobile

According to Caijing.com.cn NAAS formed a strategic partnership with Geely Automobile, which encompasses a comprehensive approach to interconnecting charging facilities, station data, payment services, and plug-and-charge functionality to enhance Geely's electric vehicle charging service network and elevate the convenience of charging for Geely's new energy vehicle owners.

Partnering with Geely, a leader in the new energy vehicle market in China, is a very exciting milestone. According to sales data from Geely Automobile Group in January 2024, monthly sales reached 213,000 units, +110% YoY, with new energy vehicle sales reaching 65,800 units, +591% YoY. In 2023, Geely Automobile Group's total sales exceeded 1.68 million units, representing an approximately 18% year-on-year growth, while new energy vehicle sales reached 487,000 units, +48% YoY.

NAAS Stock Valuation

If we use the SOTP valuation methodology, specifically 40x P/E for NAAS energy solution business and 5x for NAAS charging service business, the target price will be ~$5, implying a very rich upside from its current price of $1.53.

Conclusion and Investment Risks

NAAS is currently significantly underpriced, and to me, it doesn't seem NAAS' exceptional topline growth in FY24 has been priced in. Investors looking for ESG opportunities should definitely check this out.

Investors should be mindful of several key risks associated with NAAS.

First, NAAS operates its online third-party charging platform business through Kuaidian, exposing its operations to the intricate and evolving landscape of China's cybersecurity and data privacy regulations. The regulatory environment in China is dynamic, and compliance with these laws is crucial for the sustained success of NAAS.

Second, the electric vehicle charging industry is still in its early developmental stages. New demands and preferences are continually emerging, particularly from stakeholders such as charging station operators, owners, and EV drivers. This presents the potential for unforeseen changes, necessitating NAAS to be adaptable and responsive. The company's ability to develop solid strategies and execute them robustly is pivotal for navigating any uncertainties that may arise.