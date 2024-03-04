Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Green Energy Leader NaaS Expecting 4-5x Topline Growth In FY24

Mar. 04, 2024 11:05 AM ETNaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Stock
Ivy Global Insights profile picture
Ivy Global Insights
2.3K Followers

Summary

  • NaaS Technology is a leading charging solution provider in China, offering a range of services from initial construction to operation and upgrades of charging stations.
  • The company reported positive financial results in Q3'23, with significant year-over-year growth in revenue and gross profit.
  • Strong demand for public charging in China and a strategic partnership with Geely Automobile contribute to NaaS's future growth potential.

Electric Car And Electric Vehicle Charging Station

sefa ozel

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) is a leading charging solution provider, supporting charging station owners throughout the entire lifecycle of a station, from initial construction to operation and upgrades. At the initial building stage, NaaS offers offline services, including site selection, charging equipment procurement, engineering, procurement, and

This article was written by

Ivy Global Insights profile picture
Ivy Global Insights
2.3K Followers
The mission of IGI (Ivy Global Insights) is to relentlessly search for growth stocks in the broader technology sector, and provide differentiated investment insights to the SA community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NAAS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NAAS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NAAS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.