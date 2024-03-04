Paul Butterfield

Those who follow my work closely know that I run a very concentrated portfolio. This typically means owning only between 6 and 10 stocks. At present, that number comes in at 8. 9.8% of my assets are currently held in a toy company called Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO). Truthfully, it is one of the two firms that has given me a rather difficult time over the past year or so. Although the stock is up 38.5% compared to its 52-week low point, it's still 45.6% lower than its 52-week high and significantly lower than its all-time high.

Market saturation and cautious consumer spending caused quite a bit of pain for the company over the past year or two. The company went from generating attractive cash flows to struggling on the bottom line. Even so, I remain confident that the long-term outlook for the business is positive. But, of course, that data can change at a moment's notice.

The good news is that management is about to come out with new data that should show not only what has transpired over the most recent completed quarter, but that also points to what the future might hold. This would be in the form of the fourth quarter earnings release for the 2023 fiscal year, to be released on March 7th. Leading up to that point, I remain very optimistic about the business in the long run. But as with every investor and watcher of the company, I will be paying very close attention to what data comes out.

A company undergoing changes

Recent financial performance generated by Funko has been anything but great. As an example, we need only look at data covering the first nine months of the 2023 fiscal year compared to the same time one year earlier. Revenue during that window of time came in at $804.9 million. That represents a decline of 18.7% compared to the $989.7 million generated one year earlier. Management attributed this drop primarily to decreased sales to mass market retailers, e-commerce sites, and specialty retail customers.

Some of that drop was likely intentional, seeing as how the company reduced the number of active properties by 3.2% year over year. You see, because of strong demand that pushed channel partners to load up on Funko a couple of years ago, the market essentially became flooded with the firm's products. By reducing the number of active properties, it sees decreased revenue but also should achieve improvements in profitability while helping to lower channel inventory levels moving forward.

This drop in sales brought with it a huge decline in profits. The firm went from generating a profit of $34.2 million to generating a loss of $143.3 million. Most other profitability metrics followed a similar trajectory. The one exception was operating cash flow, which improved from negative $64.7 million to negative $2.9 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it went from positive $96.1 million to negative $78.2 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company fell from $103.7 million to only $3.7 million.

In and of itself, this is pretty bad. In addition to this, the expectation is that the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year will not be particularly pleasant. At present, analysts are forecasting revenue of just under $282 million. This would represent a decline of 15.3% compared to the $333 million generated the same time of the 2022 fiscal year. To be fair, analysts are not exactly flying solo. Management, when they released their financial results for the third quarter of 2023, guided for revenue for the final quarter of the year to be between $260 million and $300 million.

On the bottom line, the expectation is a loss per share of $0.08. That would actually be an improvement over the $0.89 per share that the company lost in the final quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, the loss per share is expected to improve from negative $0.35 to negative $0.02.

Management has not provided any guidance when it comes to GAAP earnings. But they did say that adjusted earnings should be between negative $0.08 and positive $0.05 per share. That would imply an adjusted net loss of $4.2 million in the worst case and an adjusted net profit of $2.8 million in the best case. To put this in perspective, the adjusted net loss in the final quarter of 2022 was $17.9 million. In the table above, you can also see other profitability metrics for the company for the final quarter of the 2022 fiscal year.

Given this kind of performance, I can understand why people might be cautious about buying into Funko. However, there are some bright spots to pay attention to. For starters, even with the pain the company has experienced, it has managed to reduce debt slightly. After spiking to $275.6 million in the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year from only $135.7 million one year earlier, net debt has fallen each subsequent quarter. By the end of the third quarter, it had fallen to $267.6 million. It would be nice to see even more debt reduction. By considering the circumstances, the trend is promising.

There's also the fact that management is actively looking to return the company to profitability. Over the past year or so, the firm has been working to reduce operational complexity by taking actions such as right sizing inventory levels, prioritizing which IT systems it should invest in, focusing on distribution center optimization, and trying to cut fixed costs. Management has worked hard to not only prioritize the core brands of the company, but also to reduce the SKU counts that it sells by around 30%. Management has been focused on looking at other potential revenue sources that might help the company achieve profitability. And they are looking to expand not only their direct-to-consumer channel, which already accounts for around 11% of the firm's revenue, but also to expand into certain international markets.

On the cost cutting side, the company has already taken actions to cut its workforce. This involved a 10% workforce reduction in April of 2023 and a 12% reduction in July of the same year. These efforts are expected to achieve about $30 million in annual cost cuts. On top of this, the company has also been making some interesting deals. In January of this year, the company struck an exclusive global deal for Funko Games with Goliath, a family owned and run global game company.

In short, Goliath has agreed to distribute Funko’s games, and it acquired the assets of the firm's boardgame development studio. Management is also working diligently to cater to the hardcore Funko collector. In November of last year, the company launched an updated collection valuation feature that can be used by app that makes it possible for collectors to price the value of their collections. This kind of innovative thinking is definitely promising.

Takeaway

After the market closes on March 7th, investors will have a fresh look at how the company is doing and where management thinks it's heading. It's highly probable that the firm will release guidance for the 2024 fiscal year at that point in time. My hope is that we will see revenue at least stabilize and we will see the benefits of cost cutting initiatives coming into play. Of course, if the picture turns in the opposite direction, my mind set on the matter could change. But until additional data comes out, I am keeping Funko, Inc. rated a "strong buy" for now