Thesis

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is a quiet oil company that doesn't make the headlines very often. The company simply goes about its business, making profits and rewarding shareholders.

MRO goes about both of these tasks differently than what you typically find in the oil and gas space. First, MRO does not have a high exposure to the Permian basin, relying mainly on the Eagle Ford and Bakken Basins to generate the lion's share of its profits. Second, MRO has an unremarkable dividend at only 1.8%. The company instead chooses to allocate its free cash flow after the dividend to repurchase shares.

The end result is that MRO trades at a discount to its Permian peers and represents a strong value play that fails to recognize its cash generation capabilities. Additionally, MRO's financial footing is set to improve in 2024 at the onset of new natural gas contracts that allows the company to sell its product at foreign market prices versus that which can be obtained using Henry Hub prices here in the US.

The combination of value, profitable tailwinds, and timing make now the time to say the price is right for MRO.

Introduction

Marathon Oil produces out of five different basins with the bulk of its production focused in the Eagle Ford of south Texas, and the Bakken of North Dakota. MRO also has smaller scale assets in the Permian, North Dakota, and Equatorial Guinea off the coast of Africa.

Marathon Oil's Asset Map (MRO Investor Presentation)

MRO generates roughly 75% of its revenue from the Bakken and Eagle Ford basins with only 12% coming from the Permian. This may seem somewhat backwards as both of these basins are considered significantly more mature than the Permian. Being different in Wall Street's eyes is exactly what drives a strong value proposition for MRO (more on that later).

Revenue by Basin (MRO (10-K))

The company also employs a variable return policy that is structured around WTI pricing. MRO has an operating plus dividend expense breakeven of less than $40 per barrel WTI. Sustained prices above that level allow the company to enhance the return package for investors.

At prices above $60 per barrel, MRO is committed to return at least 40% of CFO to investors. Secondary priorities at this price level also support reducing debt while limiting growth to 5% to maintain financial discipline.

Investors should find some sense of stability with this model. The milestones of the plan are fairly conservative. One should not expect to see a material change in structure unless WTI goes sub-$60, which has not happened since early 2021.

Shareholder Returns (MRO Investor Presentation)

Investors should be aware that contrary to many peers in the E&P sector, Marathon Oil is not a high yield investment. After financing the dividend, the company prefers to spend its discretionary FCF on share repurchases.

Value Proposition

To analyze a value play, I like to look at Price to FCF to understand the premium I am paying for the cash generated by the company. I also like to look at enterprise value to EBITDA as this metric factors in the amount of debt the company has on its books.

In our first chart, we can see that MRO trades at a rather significant discount to some of the biggest players in the Permian. MRO is by far the smallest company in this first group with a market cap of $14.2 billion. Devon Energy is the next closest company at $28.2 billion.

Data by YCharts

The trend does not change much when compared to peers of similar market cap. In this group, MRO is the big fish, with Ovintiv (OVV) the closest competitor at $13.7 billion. In both groups, MRO trades at a discount of 2x to 6x free cash flow to its peer group. This range comes even after throwing out Diamondback Energy, Matador Resources, and Permian Resources out as outliers due to their growth trajectories.

Data by YCharts

When switching the vantage point to EV to EBITDA, MRO slips slightly, being second best in the pack. In this area, Marathon is hurt by its $5 billion in long-term debt. Despite this, MRO is still discounted compared to the other six companies. MRO is even able to beat out EOG, who has a net positive cash balance.

Data by YCharts

Overall, it is hard to deny the value proposition of MRO. Wall Street appears to be valuing the $2 billion in free cash flow the company generated in 2023 for pennies on the dollar compared to both larger and smaller peer groups. If MRO were valued at the same multiple as Devon Energy, Occidental Petroleum or Ovintiv, the company would be worth $33/share.

Cash To The Shareholders

Marathon delivers its cash to shareholders mainly in the form of equity by repurchasing shares. In 2023, the company spent $1.47 billion on share repurchases or 9% of the total share count. When factoring in the dividend, the total free cash flow yield to investors stood at 12%, making MRO an industry leader in the category.

MRO's Leading FCF Position (MRO Investor Presentation)

Given the low valuation of the company's stock, focusing on share repurchases appears to be a prudent use of shareholder capital. The company also uses the repurchase program as a two-edged sword. By retiring shares, the company has been able to raise the dividend three times since 2021 including a 22% raise at the end of 2023.

Data by YCharts

The company aims to maintain a flat dividend expense to keep the operating plus dividend breakeven level as the lowest in the industry. Dane Whitehead (Marathon Oil CFO) provided additional color on how the company viewed shareholder returns.

With our stock trading in the low $20 per share range and at a free cash flow yield in the mid-teens at strip pricing, repurchases remain highly value accretive. They're also a very efficient means to continue driving our per share growth and are highly synergistic with continuing to grow our per share base dividend without negatively impacting our peer leading free cash flow break-even.

Data by YCharts

Flat Production Translates Into Free Cash Flow Growth

Looking forward to 2024, MRO is expected to keep oil production levels flat compared to 2023 by targeting the highest oil concentration property. Mike Henderson, VP Operations, laid out the systematic approach to 2024.

At the midpoint of our full year guidance, we expect to deliver flat total company oil production approximately 190,000 barrels of oil per day consistent with what we previewed last quarter. We're guiding to a modest year-on-year decline in our oil equivalent production this year. This BOE decline is largely a function of well mix and our focus on value over volume. Given the extreme weakness in natural gas prices relevant for oil, we're allocating capital to the oiliest and thus highest volume areas in each of our plays consistent with our prioritization of corporate returns and free cash flow generation.

This approach will result in 5%-10% less wells turned to sales. MRO projects it will be able to maintain flat production by increasing the average lateral length of the remaining wells scheduled to come online.

This improves the capital efficiency of the investment and maintains a flat year-over-year CAPEX spend. Assuming $75 WTI, $2.50 Henry Hub, and $10 TTF (Dutch Futures), the company projects to deliver 12% free cash flow yield in 2024. With current crude prices hovering around $80 per barrel and OPEC+ announcing an extension to the current capacity cuts, there appears to be some degree of margin to this projection.

2024 Capital Forecast (MRO Investor Presentation)

Increased Profits From Natural Gas

What we have not talked about so far is MRO's assets in Equatorial Guinea, which is a natural gas play. Effective January 1st, 2024, the output of this asset is contracted to the European TTF index which is significantly higher than the Henry Hub.

This contract is 5 years in duration and is expected to generate at least $2.5 billion in EBITDAX. Addition upside is available through expansion into two nearby gas fields. While not a tremendous uplift for MRO as a whole, the company is projecting the annual net increase in EBITDA to be approximately $185 million. After adjusting for taxes, this increase in cash flow stands to generate enough cash to cover over 50% of the dividend in 2024.

MRO International (MRO Investor Presentation)

A Small Speed Bump

MRO has $5 billion in long-term debt. $1.6 billion of that debt is due this year, which would absorb nearly 80% of the FCF that the company projects for the year. Such a move would be highly disciplined but more than likely would not garner much shareholder support.

The company has indicated that it intends to pay off a portion of this maturity and refinance the remainder with the company's credit facility. Assuming flat share repurchases and dividend expense, MRO has approximately $275 million of free cash flow to allocate to debt retirement.

This repayment could be improved by above $75/barrel WTI prices. The company's cash flow sensitivity shows that MRO is able to develop an additional $65 million in cash from operations for every $1/barrel increase in WTI.

MRO Debt Maturities (10-K)

Capital Allocation (MRO Investor Presentation)

Risks

As with any energy company, there are inherent risks with the fluctuations in commodity prices. Beyond the basic commodity risk, is the risk of minimal multiple expansion. A value investment must eventually experience multiple expansion if an investor is to realize alpha.

We previously established that MRO is traded at a minimum of 2x cheaper than its peers. If this gap were to close, investors could see over 25% increase in the share price.

However, in my opinion, the barrier to this expansion is MRO's relatively small production out of the Permian. Management has guided to increased investment in the Permian in 2024, but the company only owns 90,000 acres. This is dwarfed in comparison to MRO's position in the Eagle Ford and Bakken which equate to 290,000 and 240,000 acres respectively.

In my eyes, the easiest path for MRO to experience multiple expansion is to allocate some amount of capital to expand its Permian footprint. This property would obviously not be cheap, but investors could see a solid ROI for the money spent.

Summary

Marathon Oil is a value play in the oil patch. The company trades lower in Price to FCF than any of the seven companies discussed in this space. It also had the second lowest EV to EBITDA valuation of the group.

As a result of this mispricing in the market, MRO has allocated over 85% of the cash ear marked for shareholders to share repurchases. This allowed the company to reduce share count by over 9% in 2023. The company then raised the base dividend by 22% and will look to continue to raise the dividend payout as it buys back shares. 2024 looks to be more of the same from MRO with flat production and flat FCF using a $75 WTI strip.

To capitalize on this value play, it is my opinion that MRO should look to increase its production out of the Permian Basin to capture multiple expansion in the share price. In its current form, the company generates plenty of cash and therefore can be selective in this process while it buys back more shares.

I rate MRO as a BUY below $26.00/share. This level provides 25% upside to an equivalent multiple of that awarded to Devon Energy, Occidental Petroleum, and Ovintiv Inc. At current prices, I believe the price is right for Marathon Oil.