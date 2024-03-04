Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Marathon Oil: The Price Is Right

Mar. 04, 2024 11:27 AM ETMarathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Stock
Summary

  • Marathon Oil trades at a significant discount to Permian peers.
  • This discount is attributed to relatively small Permian production versus the Eagle Ford and Bakken.
  • A 1.8% dividend is hardly exciting, but Marathon Oil is dedicated to growing the dividend in line with share repurchases.
  • Marathon Oil retired 9% of the total shares in 2023 while raising the dividend 22%.
  • I recommend MRO as a buy below $26/share, leaving 25% upside to an equivalent multiple to its peer group.
"Price is Right" 6,000th Show Taping

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment

Thesis

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is a quiet oil company that doesn't make the headlines very often. The company simply goes about its business, making profits and rewarding shareholders.

MRO goes about both of these tasks differently than what you

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
2.26K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

