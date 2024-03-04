Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Thinking Outside The BOXX

Victor Haghani profile picture
Victor Haghani
1.04K Followers

Summary

  • There's been a lot of excitement around a new ETF BOXX, which potentially delivers a return similar to US Treasury Bills, but in the form of long-term capital gains.
  • We compare the merits of this ETF versus others that own Treasury Bills directly, such as BIL and SGOV.
  • We find that for many investors, BOXX may not be superior to simpler alternatives such as BIL and SGOV or owning T-Bills directly.
  • We hope this ETF does not precipitate a change in ETF taxation at large, as we believe ETFs are taxed fairly under current rules.

United States Treasury Department

Douglas Rissing

There’s been a lot of excitement and reporting about a new ETF: the Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX), designed to give investors the return of short-term US Treasury Bills with the tax character of

Victor Haghani has spent 30 years actively involved in markets and financial innovation. He started his career in 1984 at Salomon Brothers, in research and then in the Bond Arbitrage group run by John Meriwether. Victor was a founding partner of LTCM. After a 10 year sabbatical from the investing business, Victor founded Elm Wealth (www.elmwealth.com) in 2011 to help investors manage their savings in an efficient and disciplined manner, and to capture the long-term returns they ought to earn.Victor has published research on a range of financial topics, but his main interest has been on trade sizing and Portfolio Choice and Lifetime Consumption. His most popular lecture is a TEDx talk titled "Where are all the billionaires, and why should we care?"

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTI,VOO,SPY, BIL, SGOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

