Morsa Images

If you don't have time to do it right, when will you have the time to do it over?”― John Wooden.

Today, we are putting Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the spotlight after the biopharma firm posted better than expected quarterly results, which sparked a six percent rise in the stock on the week. Can the rally continue? An updated analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

Maryland-headquartered Supernus Pharmaceuticals has two older assets. They are Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR, which both are once daily anti-epileptics that were approved just over a decade ago. Qelbree®, a non-stimulant ADHD treatment, was approved in 2021. Late in 2021, the company completed the purchase of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) for some $850 million. This brought it an approved compound called GOCOVRI® which treats both OFF and dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The followed a $300 million acquisition of U.S. WorldMeds the year earlier. This added APOKYN and some other minor assets to its product portfolio.

March 2024 Company Presentation

Fourth Quarter Results:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted its Q4 numbers on February 27th. The company delivered GAAP earnings of two cents a share. The consensus was calling for a two cent a share loss. Revenues declined just under two percent on a year-over-year basis to $164.3 million.

Seeking Alpha

As you can see above, Qelbree contributed the most to sales growth, almost doubling in revenues from the same period a year ago. GOCOVRI grew 10% and overtook Oxtellar XR as delivering the second-biggest contribution to overall sales. Trokendi OR revenues fell off a cliff as expected, as that product now faces generic competition which has destroyed its market share and will likely continue to do so. Sales outside of Trokendi OR grew 26% on a year-over-year basis.

March 2024 Company Presentation

Management provided initial FY2024 guidance of between $580 million to $620 million in revenues and $80 million to $110 million in operating earnings. Leadership sees combined Xtellar XR and Trokendi XR making up only $125 million to $135 million of overall sales in FY2024.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Both TD Cowen ($43 price target) and Piper Sandler ($41 price target) reissued their Buy ratings on the stock soon after Q4 results hit the wires. Approximately 11% of the shares outstanding are currently held short, and some five percent is held by company insiders. So far in 2024, two company officers have sold just over $400,000 worth of shares collectively.

Supernus exited its fiscal 2023 year with just over $270 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Cash fell from $555 million at the start of the year as the company paid off its $402.5 million of Convertible Senior Notes that were due in 2023. That left Supernus with no long-term debt according to the 10-K it filed for FY2023. The company generated $120 million in cash from operations in 2023 it should be noted.

Verdict:

Supernus made $2.01 a share of profits in FY2023 on a little over $607 million in sales. This was down from $667 million of sales in FY2022 and marked the second over the past decade that Supernus had a sales decline. The current analyst firm consensus has profits falling to $1.64 a share in FY2024 as sales fall less than one percent. They project both sales and earnings rebounding in FY2025 as profits climb to $1.95 a share on three percent revenue growth.

March 2024 Company Presentation

2024 is looking like it will be an inflection year for Supernus as it weans itself off of Trokendi OR revenues and continues to ramp up sales from Qelbree and GOCOVRI. In addition, management expects its apomorphine infusion device dubbed SPN-830 to be approved for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations associated with Parkinson’s disease in April of this year. Supernus has two other compounds (SPN-817 and SPN-820) in mid-stage development. Initial results from a Phase 2 study evaluating SPN-817 as adjunctive therapy in adult patients with treatment-resistant seizures should be out in the second half of this year.

March 2024 Company Presentation

The stock trades at 15 times trailing earnings and is cheaper if one considers the net cash on its debt-free balance sheet. The company was also mentioned as a potential buyout target by Bank of America. With reasonable valuations, I will continue to hold my stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. largely via covered call holdings while the company navigates through 2024.